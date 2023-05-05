  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
King Charles III
Sudan
Ukraine
SocietyUnited Kingdom

Archbishop of Canterbury crowns King Charles III

28 minutes ago

Charles III and his wife, Camilla, were crowned as King and Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth states at a service in Westminster Abbey. The ceremony was attended by world leaders, foreign dignitaries, and members of the public.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QzqU
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

King Charles III sits as he is crowned with St Edward's Crown

Updates — Charles III crowned king in coronation event

Society23 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Deutschland | Eritreischer Dichter Yirgalem Fisseha Mebrahtu

Eritrean journalist recounts story of her imprisonment

Eritrean journalist recounts story of her imprisonment

Human Rights8 hours ago03:20 min
More from Africa

Asia

Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar, left, with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Goa, India

Was Bilawal Bhutto's India visit a missed opportunity?

Was Bilawal Bhutto's India visit a missed opportunity?

PoliticsMay 5, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Police officers standing outside an icecream parlor in Saarlouis on May 3, 2023

Why the mafia loves Germany

Why the mafia loves Germany

Crime7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Serbian police respond to a Belgrade school shooting on May 3

Will Serbia clamp down on gun ownership?

Will Serbia clamp down on gun ownership?

Politics1 hour ago
More from Europe

North America

Dodo

Bringing back the dodo

Bringing back the dodo

Science24 hours ago06:30 min
More from North America

Latin America

A Colombian soldier watches the Nevado del Ruiz volcano

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Nature and EnvironmentMay 5, 20238 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage