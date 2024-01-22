You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Anusmita Basu
Skip next section Stories by Anusmita Basu
Stories by Anusmita Basu
India's IT hub aims to clean up its toxic lakes
India's IT hub aims to clean up its toxic lakes
Efforts to rejuvenate Bengaluru's lakes aim to boost water supplies and reduce toxin levels in livestock and crops.
Nature and Environment
01/22/2024
January 22, 2024
06:41 min
