Anupam Deb Kanunjna

Migration as an issue is very close to his heart. He has journeyed extensively across Europe, from the jungles at the Bosnian-Croatian border to voyages aboard Mediterranean rescue vessels, gathering often untold stories of migrants. His portfolio includes numerous documentaries on migration. Moreover, Anupam actively contributes to InfoMigrants, a collaborative effort spearheaded by prominent European media outlets such as France Médias Monde, Deutsche Welle, and ANSA, supported by funding from the European Union.

Anupam crafts insightful reports and opinion pieces on politics and international relations, with a specific focus on Bangladesh and India, offering a unique European viewpoint. He aspires to see a global society that is both non-communal and environmentally sustainable. He previously contributed to the multi-lingual Kampf um der Kopf (KuK) project, financed by the German Federal Foreign Office, and currently, he is dedicated to the EcoFrontlines project, which also receives funding from the same office.

Prior to joining Deutsche Welle, Anupam worked with Bangladesh's top media houses like Independent Television, bdnews24.com, and the New Age. He holds an MA degree in English Literature and Linguistics from Jahangirnagar University, Bangladesh, and is proficient in English, Bengali, and Sylheti, with basic skills in German and Hindi.

His hobby is to collect traditional masks from around the world.