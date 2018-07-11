 Anti-Semitic candidate says he didn′t order anti-Jew calls | News | DW | 11.07.2018

News

Anti-Semitic candidate says he didn't order anti-Jew calls

An avowed Holocaust-denier running for US Congress is disavowing anti-Semitic robocalls made to voters in his name. Republican John Fitzgerald said the calls came from a neo-Nazi podcaster whose help he did not request.

Oakland Bay Bridge, San Francisco)

US Congressional candidate and Holocaust-denier John Fitzgerald rejected commissioning recorded calls instructing California voters that Jews "must be stopped" before they take over the world. The Republican, who has spread conspiracy theories alluding to a Jewish takeover, said the robocalls were the work of "a despicable hate-filled" neo-Nazi podcaster in the Northwestern state of Idaho who saw a shared critique in his denial of the Holocaust.

The calls were first reported late Tuesday on Twitter by the journalist Robert Gammon, who wrote that the recording was "easily the most racist political ad I've ever come across in the Bay Area."

On Wednesday, Fitzgerald — who, until the extent of his politics on Jewish topics became clear, was endorsed by the California Republican Party — released a blog post claiming to have received the call himself at home in the suburbs east of San Francisco. He said he didn't hear everything but added that he didn't appreciate the support. He wrote that, although he publicly supports such high-profile anti-Semites as Germany's 89-year-old "Nazi Grandma," Ursula Haverbeck , he most certainly does not hate Jews himself. He went on to criticize the timing of the calls: "Even if I had the money to produce and send out thousands of robocalls, why would I have them sent out at 6:30 a.m.? These seem designed to deliberately alienate the public against me and associate me with actual hate. Personally I question his true motives and funding."

US anti-Semitism

Social media users quickly pointed out that by courting the anti-Semitic vote, Fitzgerald was inviting the support of such people.

 

Other posts on Fitzgerald's website reveal that he believes that "Jewish elitists" are conspiring with Democrats to push "multiculturalism and race mixing in America and Europe" and that his opponent "would rather represent other nations' Muslim communities" than his own constituents.

Media reported that the podcaster, known as Road to Power, previously commissioned calls for Patrick Little, a Holocaust-denier whose bid to unseat the California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein — who is herself Jewish — had received just 1.2 percent of the statewide primary vote.

mkg/sms (Forward, Fitzgerald campaign)

