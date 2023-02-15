  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
NATO
War in Ukraine
Thwaites glacier
Thwaites glacier, which is roughly the size of Florida, represents more than half a meter of global sea level rise potentialImage: David Vaughan/AP Photo/picture alliance
ClimateGlobal issues

Antarctic: Warm water eroding Thwaites glacier, study shows

34 minutes ago

The "Doomsday Glacier" could cause global sea levels to rise by more than half a meter if it melts. But scientists examining erosion say there is good news and bad news.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NXiS

Warm water is seeping into the weak points of Antarctica's giant Thwaites Glacier, exacerbating melting caused by rising temperatures, two papers published in Nature journal showed on Wednesday.

Nicknamed the Doomsday Glacier, Thwaites Glacier could cause global sea levels to rise by more than half a meter (1.6 feet) if it melts, though that's expected to take hundreds of years. It could also destabilize neighboring glaciers that have the potential to cause a further three-meter rise.

What research into Thwaites Glacier shows

A team of 13 US and British scientists spent about six weeks on the glacier in late 2019 and early 2020. Using an underwater robot vehicle known as Icefin, mooring data and sensors, they monitored the glacier's grounding line, where ice slides off the glacier and meets the ocean for the first time.

The work comes out of a massive $50 million (€47 million) multi-year international research effort to better understand the widest glacier in the world.

Icefin robot
The pencil-shaped Icefin robot helped scientists see what's happening below the grounding line, where the ice first juts over the seaImage: Becka Bower/Cornell University/Handout via REUTERS

Before, scientists had no observations from this critical but hard-to-reach point on Thwaites. But with Icefin lowered down a slender 587-meter hole, they saw how important crevasses are in the fracturing of the ice, which takes the heaviest toll on the glacier, even more than melting.

In one of the papers, led by Cornell University-based scientist Britney Schmidt, researchers found that warmer water was making its way into crevasses and other openings known as terraces, causing sideways melt of 30 meters or more per year.

"Warm water is getting into the weakest parts of the glacier and making it worse," Schmidt explained. "That is the kind of thing we should all be very concerned about," she said about the findings which underscored how climate change is reaching isolated Antarctica.

The Thwaites glacier: when a giant melts

Good and bad news

The results of the other paper Schmidt was also working on showed about five meters of melt per year near the glacier's grounding line. It is less than the most aggressive thinning models had previously predicted.

But she said the melting was still of grave concern. "If we observe less melting... that doesn't change the fact that it's retreating," Schmidt said.

According to Peter Davis, an oceanographer at British Antarctic Survey who is a lead author of one of the studies, the melting isn't nearly the problem at Thwaites that glacier retreat is.

The more the glacier breaks up or retreats, the more ice floats in water, he said. When ice is on ground as part of the glacier it isn't part of sea rise, but when it breaks off land and then goes onto water it adds to the overall water level by displacement, just as ice added to a glass of water raises water level.

dh/rt (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Destroyed apartments in Dnipro after a Russian missile strike

Ukraine: Life after the tragedy of Dnipro

Politics10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An oil refinery in Nigeria.

Nigeria: Rich in oil but poor in refining

Nigeria: Rich in oil but poor in refining

Business1 hour ago
More from Africa

Asia

A group of young people holds up a sign which reads: Fridays for Future, Gilgit-Baltistan

Pakistan: Climate activists pay a high price

Pakistan: Climate activists pay a high price

Climate9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Almuth Schult in action for Germany

Almuth Schult: Putting motherhood above the World Cup

Almuth Schult: Putting motherhood above the World Cup

Soccer12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian soldiers outdoors, military vehicle

Is Ukraine running out of ammunition?

Is Ukraine running out of ammunition?

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

An aerial view of Israelis waving national flags during a rally against plans to overhaul the judicial system

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

PoliticsFebruary 13, 202302:23 min
More from Middle East

North America

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

BusinessFebruary 12, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Goods on supermarket shelves in Buenos Aires

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

Business13 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage