Writer Annie Ernaux was born in 1940 in France and is renowned for her autobiographical prose works. In 2022, she was the recipient of the Nobel Prize in literature.

Born in Normandy, Annie Ernaux has written a number of novels on themes such as the body and sexuality, intimate relationships, time and memory, among others. They are often written from her own life experiences and informed by sociology. Her masterpiece is widely considered to be the 2008 novel "Les Années" ("The Years"), a retelling of postwar French history from a woman's perspective. Her 2000 novel, "Happening" ("L'événement" in French), tells the story of an illegal abortion she had in the 1960s. It was made into a movie in 2021. Among various awards, Ernaux also won the French Prix Renaudot in 1984 for her book "A Man's Place" ("La Place"), an autobiographical narrative that reconstructs the life history of her father as recalled from her own memories.