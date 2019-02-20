Visit the new DW website

Anne Imhof

Anne Imhof is widely seen as a rising star of German art and has received both praise and criticism for her visually rich performance art.

The controversial artist born in Frankfurt embodies pop culture elements in her work. In 2015, Anne Imhof received the Nationalgalerie Prize. Another highlight in her career was the announcement that she would be chosen to represent Germany at the 57th Venice Biennale. Anne Imhof's intense and spontaneous, mostly silent, performances are known for their extraordinary length and attempt to implicate the viewers in the performance.

11 renowned female artists based in Germany 20.02.2019

The art world is still male-dominated, but things are changing. Here are 11 important artists you need to know.
Men and women who shaped the world of culture in 2017 29.12.2017

Who failed miserably and who got to the top? From Meryl Streep to Anne Imhof and Harvey Weinstein, we look back at the moments that shaped the cultural scene in 2017.
Persons of the year in culture 29.12.2017

From Meryl Streep to Wonder Woman and Harvey Weinstein: these are our picks for movers and shakers on the 2017 culture scene - in good as in bad.
Meteoric rise: Anne Imhof 16.05.2017

Until a few years ago, Anne Imhof was relatively unknown. Now she is representing Germany at the Biennale. Arts.21 explores her meteoric rise and her boundary-breaking performance works.
Everything about the Venice Biennale 16.05.2017

Taking place this year for the 57th time, Venice’s Biennale is the world’s most prestigious art show. It’s international, pertinent and controversial. Arts.21 goes exploring.

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine | 13.05.2017 16.05.2017

The Venice Biennale opens to the public on May 13th. Arts.21 finds out what’s hot and not this year and explores the work of two outstanding artists: Shirin Neshat and Anne Imhof.

Biennale: Venice celebrates freedom of art 15.05.2017

The famous international art exhibition in Venice is underway. While Germany has won the Golden Lion with an unsettling work, here's a tour of some of the Biennale's highlights.

Germany takes top prizes at Venice art show 13.05.2017

The two most important prizes at this year's Venice Biennale have gone to Germany for best exhibition pavilion and artist. The exhibition prize is considered one of the world's most prestigious contempory art events.