Anne Imhof is widely seen as a rising star of German art and has received both praise and criticism for her visually rich performance art.

The controversial artist born in Frankfurt embodies pop culture elements in her work. In 2015, Anne Imhof received the Nationalgalerie Prize. Another highlight in her career was the announcement that she would be chosen to represent Germany at the 57th Venice Biennale. Anne Imhof's intense and spontaneous, mostly silent, performances are known for their extraordinary length and attempt to implicate the viewers in the performance.