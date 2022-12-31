Animal-inspired New Year's resolutions for 2023Want to work on your mental health in 2023? These wild animals know just the trick.Image: Rohan ChakravartyLearn to value sleep Image: Rohan ChakravartyGrowth that makes you shine is growth sans any deadline Image: Rohan ChakravartyShorter desk time, longer walks Image: Rohan ChakravartyCultivate a calming hobby Image: Rohan ChakravartyMore cooperation, less competition Image: Rohan ChakravartyFollow influencers with responsible lifestyles Image: Rohan ChakravartyGrow a thick skin for defense against trolls Image: Rohan ChakravartyPlease pick body-positive role models Image: Rohan Chakravarty8 images8 imagesNature and Environment6 hours ago6 hours agohttps://p.dw.com/p/4LZqaAdvertisement