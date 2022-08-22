Angola election 2022: Opposition upbeat as voting ends

Vote counting is underway after Angolans went to the polls on Wednesday in a tight race in which the main opposition coalition has its best chance of ever winning.

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) registered some 14.3 million voters to participate in the election, and for the first time, Angolans living abroad were eligible to cast their ballots from overseas.

The governing People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), which has dominated the oil-rich country for almost five decades, is facing its most formidable challenge since Angola's first multiparty election in 1992.

According to opinion polls taken before the election, the MPLA, which received 61% of the vote in the 2017 elections, will lose support. On the other hand, the opposition UNITA, which has formed an electoral alliance with two political parties, is expected to make gains.

"I hope that every vote will be properly counted, and that it will remain peaceful and fair," Costa Junior told reporters after casting his vote.

The party that wins a simple majority of the 220 seats in Angola's parliament will determine the head of state.

UNITA presidential candidate Adalberto Costa Junior has called for every vote to be counted

Calls to 'protect the vote'

The opposition had called on voters to stay near the polling stations after casting their ballots to reduce the risk of electoral fraud. However, most people returned home or to work after voting.

The country's electoral body also urged people to leave the polling stations after voting.

"The National Electoral Commission's calls for voters not to remain in the polling station after exercising their right to vote and it has legal backing," said Lucas Quilundo, the NEC's spokesperson.

"It is not recommended that, in a general election environment, which we consider a time of celebration, we encourage citizens to adopt conduct that provokes conflict."

DW correspondent Antonio Cascais in Luanda reported that many supporters had received the opposition leader with great applause outside his polling station.

On the contrary, when President Lourenco cast his vote, there was great interest by the national and international press but no euphoria on the part of the people.

"We have exercised our right to vote. It's quick and simple," Lourenco told reporters after casting his vote. "We advise all voting citizens to do the same. In the end, we will all win. It's democracy that wins, it's Angola that wins."

President Joao Lourenco is expected to win but with a slimmer margin

Will the youth decide the winner?

Millions of young people who feel excluded from the country's oil wealth have expressed dissatisfaction with the MPLA.

One of them is 18-year-old Adao. He was one of the first citizens to vote in the capital Luanda.

"We are here to vote, to promote a change in our country. My vote is secret, but I reveal that it goes to Adalberto Costa Junior. He is an excellent candidate, intelligent," the first-time voter told DW.

"He is able to help us after everything we've been through here in Angola. So, basically, we want his help so that we can develop."

But on the outskirts of Luanda, another voter who chose to remain anonymous told DW he was supporting the MPLA.

"I prefer to continue with the MPLA, because we won't change the country from one day to the next. Let's give one more chance to improve things for the citizens."

Supporters of Angola's President Joao Lourenco are counting on victory

What's at stake?

A floundering economy, the rising high cost of living, poverty exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, drought in the country's south, and the death of former president Eduardo dos Santos, are some of the issues that dominated the campaigns.

"The first term of Joao Lourenco was so hard, it was dominated by the COVID pandemic and the devaluation of the Angolan currency," Borges Nhamirre, a policy analyst in Angola told DW.

"Then you have the opposition candidate, who is so charismatic with new promises of a richer and free Angola. So this is a tight contest with two contenders who have a chance of winning," Nhamirre said, adding that it was the first time this was happening in the last 30 years.

Much of the country's petro-dollars allegedly went to the Dos Santos family. On August 21, the body of Dos Santos was flown in from Spain, where he had died.

Analysts warn that the ruling party's attempts to profit from Dos Santos' funeral may backfire, particularly among young people.

However, UNITA's gains may not be sufficient to dislodge Lourenco, who is expected to win a second five-year term, albeit with a slimmer margin than in 2017.

"I still attribute the best chances of winning the election to the incumbent," Alex Vines, head of the Africa program at Chatham House, told DW.

Regional and international impact

The Angolan election is highly significant as the southern African nation of 33 million people is considered a regional power.

"It supports other countries, including Mozambique where it has deployed its military to fight the insurgency," Nhamirre said. According to the policy analyst, having a free and fair election in Angola is crucial to set an example for other countries that will hold elections.

Since its independence from Portugal in 1975, Angola has been ruled by the formerly-Marxist MPLA party, which President Joao Lourenco has led since 2017.

The MPLA historically has closer ties with Russia, but observers say a UNITA victory could see that change with the opposition party opting for relations with global superpowers and possibly less friendly ties with Russia.

The results are expected in a few days, but it could take longer if the losing side contests the outcome as in previous elections.

With additional material from Reuters and AFP

