 Angelique Kerber: Is this the beginning of the end?

Sports

Angelique Kerber: Is this the beginning of the end?

Angelique Kerber's first round US Open exit marks the end of a dreadful Grand Slam year for the 2018 Wimbledon winner. The German has only been past the second round once in 2019, but is her decline terminal?

Tennis | US Open 2019 | Angelique Kerber (Getty Images/E. Chinn)

"This year it was not really the best year for Grand Slams for me," said Angelique Kerber after Monday's defeat by unseeded French player Kristina Mladenovic at Flushing Meadows.

It was something of an understatement from a player who won Wimbledon last year and also reached a quarter and semifinal in the French and Australian Opens respectively in 2018. 

That Germany's best female player since Steffi Graf should lose to a player ranked outside the top 50 is less of a surprise than it should be. She also fell at the first hurdle in this year's French Open, on a surface she's not suited to, and in the second round at Wimbledon. Her best performance in a major in 2019 was in Melbourne, where she reached the fourth round before falling to Danielle Collins, an American whose highest career rank is 108.

"Of course I am disappointed. I lacked matches and confidence," Kerber continued.

Confidence has often been a problem for the 31-year-old left-hander. After a spectacular breakout year in 2016, when she won her first two slams (Australian Open, US Open), picked up an Olympic silver and reached world number one, Kerber endured a difficult 2017, with the fourth round again the best she could manage.

Revolving door of coaches

Her response two years ago was to part company with her long-serving coach Torben Beltz and join forces with former Belgian pro Wim Fissette, who counts Kim Clijsters, Simona Halep, Victoria Azarenka and Petra Kvitova among his former charges.

That relationship seemed to be bearing fruit, with the Wimbledon win the highlight of a strong year. But in October, Kerber announced that she had split with Fissette and would compete in the WTA Finals without a coach. By November, she'd hired compatriot Rainer Schüttler, but he was dismissed last month and Kerber is once again going it alone, an unusual state for top players. 

"I cannot understand that she played here without a coach. All top 10 players have a coach at their side," said German tennis grandee Boris Becker on commentary duties for Eurosport on Monday. The head of German women's tennis went further: "She wouldn't have lost the match with a coach," Barbara Rittner insisted.

But in a nod to the stubborn and relentless baseline rallyer she is at her best, Kerber would not be bowed.  "I won't be pressured by anyone. The key to defeat was not that I have no coach," she said, before adding that "I don't know yet" when asked whether she will get a new coach.

Angelique Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Curtis)

Angelique Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018

Kerber's success has been built on making the most of her talent. She's far from the fastest server in the women's game, isn't overly comfortable at the net and will often hit less winners than her opponent but, crucially, will usually make significantly fewer unforced errors. Even in Monday's defeat, Kerber made 24 unforced errors to Mladenovic's 43.

Passive player

A relatively defensive style, combined with her speed across the surface, is designed to grind down opponents but those qualities can mean she has little in the way of a plan B when she is being overpowered. She often relies on the woman on the other side of the net to lose matches rather than winning them herself.

Kerber has been here before and recovered and, as a player whose career has been a triumph of self-belief, few would be willing to write her off entirely. But the Bremen-born athlete will have just turned 32 by the time the next grand slam, the Australian Open, starts on January 20.

In decades gone by, such an age would have meant a severe diminishing of Kerber's chances to add to her three slam victories; only Martina Navratilova (34) and Serena Williams (36) have won women's majors over the age of 32 in the open era.

But, as well as in the ageless and tireless Williams, Kerber can find hope in the men's game. Novak Djokovic (32), Roger Federer (38) and Rafael Nadal (33) remain utterly dominant having won the last 11 slams between them. There is not a single male player currently below 30 who has won a grand slam.

While the talent and application of those four makes them anomalies in many ways, improved diet, medical knowledge, selective participation in tournaments and training methods are prolonging professional careers, though some would argue only if they are implemented bý coaches.

With five months before the next slam, and her falling ranking making an apperance at the season-ending WTA Finals unlikely, Kerber may take some time to rest body and mind and decide whether a new coach might be neccessary in order for her to bounce back in 2020 as she did in 2018.

  • Bildergalerie Stationen der Karriere

    Angelique Kerber's journey to No. 1

    2003: Turning professional

    Angelique Kerber started playing tennis at age three. Born in Bremen in 1988, Kerber moved to Kiel with her parents to live in an apartment in a training academy, where her German mother Beata and Polish father Slawek worked. At 15, Kerber turned professional, and three years later she played her first major tournament in Hasselt, Belgium.

  • Bildergalerie Stationen der Karriere

    Angelique Kerber's journey to No. 1

    2007: Into the top 100

    Angelique Kerber won four titles on the International Tennis Federation tour and climbed into the top 100 in May 2007 for the first time. She made the main draw for the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open, but couldn't progress. In the first round in New York, she faced Serena Williams (r.) for the first time. Kerber battled hard, but Williams prevailed 6-3, 7-5.

  • Bildergalerie Stationen der Karriere

    Angelique Kerber's journey to No. 1

    2008: Round two

    Angelique Kerber reached the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time at the 2008 Australian Open. Back then she could have had no idea that eight years later, it would be here that she would win her first Grand Slam title.

  • Bildergalerie Stationen der Karriere

    Angelique Kerber's journey to No. 1

    2011: Nearly the end

    Having reached the second round in just three of 13 tournaments, 2011 was the low point of Kerber's career. The German tennis star even considered retirement. Instead, she decided to make a new start, working harder than ever and surprised everyone by reaching the semifinals of the US Open.

  • Bildergalerie Stationen der Karriere

    Angelique Kerber's journey to No. 1

    2012: The breakthrough

    Into the top 20 in February, top 10 in May and then the top 5 in October - in 2012 Kerber emerged as one of the best players in women's tennis. Her first WTA victory came in Paris (photo), and another followed in Copenhagen. At Wimbledon, Kerber made the semifinals, and in Cincinnati she enjoyed her first triumph over Serena Williams.

  • Bildergalerie Stationen der Karriere

    Angelique Kerber's journey to No. 1

    2013: Steady course

    After a sensational 2012, it was time for Kerber to confirm her success. She won a title in Linz (photo), but suffered a number of defeats as well. She also took part in the WTA finals, where the best eight players of the season faced off against one another.

  • Bildergalerie Stationen der Karriere

    Angelique Kerber's journey to No. 1

    2015: The return of a familiar face

    Coach Torben Beltz was largely responsible for making her the player she had become, but the two parted company at the end of 2013. Kerber brought in Benjamin Ebrahimzadeh for 2014, but she suffered a dip in form. After a poor start to 2015, Kerber rehired Beltz and the German quickly returned to her winning ways.

  • Bildergalerie Stationen der Karriere

    Angelique Kerber's journey to No. 1

    2015: Multiple titles

    Germany's top women's player won four WTA titles (Birmingham title in the photo), something she hadn't managed in any previous year. In her match against Victoria Azarenka in the US Open, she took part in one of the matches of the year, although Azarenka was the one who prevailed.

  • Australien Open 2016 Damen Finale Angelique Kerber gegen Serena Williams

    Angelique Kerber's journey to No. 1

    2016: First Grand Slam

    Angelique Kerber became the first German since Steffi Graf to win a Grand Slam title, beating the world No.1, Serena Williams in the final of the Australian Open. "This is a dream come true," she said after the win. "These have been the two best weeks of my life."

  • Deutschland Angelique Kerber bei French Open 2016

    Angelique Kerber's journey to No. 1

    A setback in Paris

    It wasn't smooth sailing from there. Kerber was knocked out of the first round of the French Open by Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands. Kerber had pulled out of a tournament a week earlier due to a shoulder injury, and she required medical treatment at Roland Garros. "Of course, I'm disappointed that I lost in the first round, but that's sport and that always can happen," Kerber said.

  • Großbritannien Wimbledon 2016 Serena Williams und Angelique Kerber im Finale

    Angelique Kerber's journey to No. 1

    Another Grand Slam final

    On the grass courts of Wimbledon, Angelique Kerber bounced back to reach her second Grand Slam final of the year. The world's No. 2 player battled hard but lost to the top-ranked Serena Williams 7-5, 6-3. "I would like to say congrats to Serena, you really deserved your title, you’re a great person, a great champion," Kerber said in the on-court interview.

  • Rio Olympischen Spiele 2016 13 08 - Angelique Kerber Tennis Finale

    Angelique Kerber's journey to No. 1

    Silver in Rio

    Kerber cruised through the Olympic tennis tournament in Rio, advancing to the gold-medal match without dropping a single set. However, she had to settle for a silver medal after being upset by the No. 34 women's player, Monica Puig of Puerto Rico, thus failing in her bid to become the first German woman to win Olympic gold since Steffi Graf did so for West Germany in Seoul in 1988.

  • US Open 2016 - Angelique Kerber jubelt

    Angelique Kerber's journey to No. 1

    The new No.1

    Kerber will be the new No.1 women's player when the WTA releases next week's rankings on Monday - as Serena Williams was defeated in the first semifinal of the US Open. The German won the Grand Slam final of 2016 on Sunday.

    Author: Olivia Gerstenberger, Chuck Penfold


