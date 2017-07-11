 Andy Warhol′s Marilyn Monroe portrait could fetch record $200 million | News | DW | 09.05.2022

News

Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe portrait could fetch record $200 million

"Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" is going under the hammer at Christie's, where it could fetch as much as $200 million. The auctioneers have described the portrait as "one of the best of all time."

Andy Warhol's Shot Sage Blue Marilyn, a painting of Marilyn Monroe, is pictured on display at Christie's Auction House

A Marilyn Monroe portrait by Andy Warhol could fetch a record $200 million (€189 million) at the auction house Christie's in New York on Monday.

If the painting does end up attracting such a bid, it would become the most expensive piece of 20th century art ever sold at auction.

  • A person wearing a mask walks in front of Andy Warhol's Shot Sage Blue Marilyn, a painting of Marilyn Monroe.

    Andy Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe set for auction record

    An icon of 20th-century art

    A 1964 silkscreen portrait of Marilyn Monroe, known as "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn," will be auctioned in May by auction house Christie's. The work could sell for $200 million (€182 million), making it the most-expensive 20th-century artwork to be auctioned. Celebrating her iconic status, Andy Warhol made many Monroe works, including five different versions of this portrait, each in different shades.

  • Photo of Andy Warhol wearing a wig

    Andy Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe set for auction record

    'Altered Image' (1981)

    Andrew Warhola was born on August 6, 1928, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Eastern European immigrants. After college, he worked as a commercial illustrator, gaining recognition as an artist in the 1960s. Andy Warhol's serial pop art works revolutionized the art world. He was also an icon of the queer community. Warhol created this portrait with photographer Christopher Makos.

  • Andy Warhol's 'Self-Portrait' at the Tate Modern in London

    Andy Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe set for auction record

    'Self Portrait' (1986)

    This self portrait is reminiscent of religious iconography. Andy Warhol's parents came from a village in the Carpathian Mountains (now Slovakia)#, and emigrated to the US in the 1920s via Bremen. His mother was a devout Catholic, and during the hours spent attending mass with her as a child, he would stare for hours at the paintings of Christ and the saints in the church.

  • 'Marilyn Monroe's Lips' (1962) at the Tate Modern Art Gallery

    Andy Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe set for auction record

    'Marilyn Monroe's Lips' (1962)

    After studying commercial art, Warhol initially worked as an advertiser and designer for a shoe manufacturer. He was an early adopter of silk screen prints, and exhibited his early works at the Bodley Gallery in New York in 1959. While promoting himself as an "anti-artist," he also developed a fascination for repetition in his motifs: shoes, cans, eyes — or the lips of Marilyn Monroe.

  • Marilyn Diptych (1962) at the Andy Warhol exhibit at the Tate Modern

    Andy Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe set for auction record

    'Marilyn Diptych' (1962)

    At the beginning of the 1960s, the young commercial artist started making works of everyday objects, inspired by an art dealer who told him to paint whatever meant the most to him. From then on he created stencils of dollar bills, soup cans, telephones or typewriters. Warhol called this a "reproduction of the everyday." Before him, no one had dared call reproductions of such mundane objects art.

  • Elvis I and II (1963-4) at the Tate Modern

    Andy Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe set for auction record

    'Elvis I and II' (1963/64)

    Elvis Presley as a cowboy, Elizabeth Taylor or Marilyn Monroe as a pin-up: Icons of US pop culture were another of Warhol's favorite motifs. These works quickly made him famous in the art scene. In 1962, he exhibited for the first time one of his "Campbell's Soup Cans" paintings: a milestone in art history, establishing Warhol's reputation as the most-renowned pop artist in the United States.

  • Tate Modern Art Gallery staff members pose next to Mao (1972) and ''Mao Wallpaper'' (1974)

    Andy Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe set for auction record

    'Mao' (1972)

    Many paintings and graphic prints by the world-famous pop artist are iconographic. Andy Warhol's painting "Mao," a portrait of Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong, is available in several color variations as part of a series created in 1972 in Warhol's famous New York City studio, The Factory.

  • Tate Modern Art Gallery staff member poses next to ''Ladies and Gentlemen (Alphanso Panell)'' (1975)

    Andy Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe set for auction record

    'Ladies and Gentlemen' (1975)

    Serial repetition with variations in color became Warhol's trademark. In the mid-1960s, while Warhol also produced music and underground films, he let other members of The Factory create his silkscreen series for him as part of his artistic community.

  • A man takes a photo of 'Debbie Harry' (1980)

    Andy Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe set for auction record

    'Debbie Harry' (1980)

    Andy Warhol often used Polaroids as a template for his serialized paintings; he liked the fact that they captured random moments. He wasn't a fan of elaborately staged works by other contemporary artists of his time. Debbie Harry, front singer of the band Blondie, was immortalized this way by Warhol in 1980. She was also his first guest on the MTV show "Andy Warhol's Fifteen Minutes."

  • Colorful photograph of pop artist Andy Warhol posed standing in front of a large piece of his multimedia art

    Andy Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe set for auction record

    Multimedia artist

    Andy Warhol, who had more than 100 wigs and never left the house without a white-blonde headdress, carried a camera everywhere he went. His photo book "America" was a smash hit in 1985. He dedicated his last painting to the sacrament of Jesus Christ. He died unexpectedly in 1987 following gallbladder surgery.

    Author: Heike Mund (eg)


'One of the greatest paintings of all time'

"Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" by the pop artist "is the absolute pinnacle of American Pop," according to Alex Rotter, Chairman of 20th and 21st Century Art at Christie's.

Warhol pained it soon after Monroe's 1962 death by barbiturate overdose, it's part of a series of five portraits of Monroe he painted which became known as the "Shot" series. The nickname was born when a visitor to Warhol's "Factory" studio in Manhattan fired a gun at them, piercing the portraits which were later repaired.

"The painting transcends the genre of portraiture," Rotter continued, "superseding 20th century art and culture. Standing alongside Botticelli's Birth of Venus, Da Vinci's Mona Lisa, and Picasso's Les Demoiselle d'Avignon, Warhol's Marilyn is one of the greatest paintings of all time."

The 1964 silk-screen "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" is "a universally recognized image burned into the collective conscience — the modern Mona Lisa," according to the Christie's website.

When Sam Hunter included "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" on the cover of his seminal textbook, Modern Art: Painting, Sculpture, Architecture, Warhol's portrait became one of modern art's most familiar icons.

"Marilyn is a Masterpiece, not bound to time or place," Christie's said ahead of the auction set to take place on Monday evening at 7 p.m. local time (2300 GMT).

The work comes from the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation in Zurich. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the foundation, which is dedicated to improving the lives of children around the world.

The current record price for a 20th century painting is the $179.4 million paid for Picasso's "Women of Algiers" in 2015. Meanwhile, the most expensive Warhol painting is "Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster)", which fetched $104.5 million in 2013.

jsi/msh (AFP, Reuters)

  • Leonardo da Vinci's 'Salvator' (picture alliance/ZUMAPRESS/R.Tang)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi': $450.3 million

    Created around 1500, this painting of Christ attributed to Leonardo da Vinci is one of the master's 20 still existing paintings. In 1958 "Salvator Mundi" was sold for just $60 because it was thought to be a copy. But it fetched more than four times Christie's pre-sale estimate on November 15, 2017, when it was sold for over $450 million (€382 million) — setting a world record for auctioned art.

  • Les femmes d'Alger von Pablo Picasso (REUTERS/Darren Ornitz)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Picasso's 'Women of Algiers': $179.4 million

    From 1954-55, Pablo Picasso did a series of 15 paintings inspired by Delacroix's "Les Femmes d'Alger," with versions named "A" through "O." He started them after the death of Henry Matisse, as a tribute to his friend and artistic rival. "Version O" broke the world record for an auction sale, selling for $179.4 million (167.1 million euros) at Christie's in May 2015.

  • Modigliani Amadeo's Reclining Nude (Courtesy of Christie's Images via AP, File)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Modigliani's 'Reclining Nude': $170.4 million

    At a Christie's auction held in November 2015, seven potential buyers spent nine frantic minutes bidding on this painting. It was finally snapped by a telephone bidder from China. The nude, painted in 1917-18, provoked a scandal at its first exhibition in Paris. The police shut down the art show after a crowd gathered outside the window.

  • Sotheby's New York Auktion Modigliani-Gemälde Vorschau (Reuters/Venus Wu)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Modigliani's 'Nude lying on her left side': $157.2 million

    Modigliani's work "Nu couché (sur le côté gauche)" caused such a controversy when it was first shown in Paris in 1917 that the police had to close the exhibition. The Italian artist's oil painting became the most expensive artwork to have been sold at New York auction house Sotheby's in May 2018.

  • Klimt's Adele Bloch-Bauer (Fine Art Images / Heritage Images)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Klimt's 'The Woman in Gold': $135 million

    This 1907 painting by Gustav Klimt is considered one of the most elaborate and representative of his "golden phase." In 2006, it was sold through a private sale brokered by Christie's for a record sum for a painting, $135 million. That same year, Jackson Pollock's classic drip painting "No. 5 1948" broke that record, obtaining $140 million through another private sale.

  • Vincent van Gogh's Portrait of Dr. Gache (AP)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Van Gogh's 'Portrait of Dr. Gachet': $149.7 million

    Van Gogh allegedly said of the homeopathic doctor Dr. Gachet, whom he painted here in 1890, that "he was sicker than I am." The plant is a foxglove, which is used to make the drug digitalis. In 1990, the work was auctioned off to Ryoei Saito, Japan's second-largest paper manufacturer, for $82.5 million, making it the world's priciest painting at the time (the price above has been adjusted).

  • Francis Bacon's Triptychon Freud (REUTERS)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Bacon's 'Three Studies of Lucian Freud': $142.4 million

    This 1969 triptych documents Francis Bacon's friendship and rivalry with fellow painter Lucian Freud. At the time it was sold, in November 2013, it obtained the highest price for a work of art at an auction, until Picasso - and now Modigliani - surpassed that record in 2015.

  • Pierre Auguste Renoir Bal du Moulin de la Galette (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Renoir's 'Dance at Moulin de la Galette': $141.7 million

    This 1876 work by Impressionist master Renoir depicts a dance venue for high society on the outskirts of Paris, the Moulin de la Galette. One of Renoir's most famous works, it exudes the joie de vivre that is characteristic of his style. In 1990, the work was purchased for $78.1 million (adjusted price above) by Japanese buyer Ryoei Saito, along with van Gogh's "Portrait of Dr. Gachet."

  • Pablo Picasso Garcon a La Pipe (Justin Lane)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Picasso's 'Boy with a Pipe': $130.7 million

    This portrait of an adolescent holding a pipe and wearing a garland of flowers in his hair was created during the Spanish master's "Rose Period" in 1905. Just a little under a century later, the painting fetched an impressive sum of $104.2 million at a Sotheby's auction in 2004 (price adjusted above).

  • Edvard Munch The Scream (dpa - Bildfunk)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Munch's 'The Scream': $119.9 million

    This agonizing character painted by Edvard Munch is one of the most iconic paintings in the world. The Expressionist artist had actually made four versions of it: Three are in Norwegian museums, and the fourth one was sold for the screeching price of $119.9 million in May 2012 at Sotheby's, which would be adjusted to $130.7 million today.

  • Two women looking at a painting of a woman holding a basket of flowers (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Schmitt-Tegge)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Picasso's 'Young Girl with a Flower Basket': $115 million

    Picasso is well represented among the highest earning painters. His 1905 masterpiece "Fillette a la corbeille fleurie" ("Young Girl with a Flower Basket") was sold – along with two other Rose Period paintings – by the artist himself to writer Gertrude Stein in a sale that helped launch his career. The work, which was later part of David and Peggy Rockefeller's collection, sold for $115 million.

  • Two auction helpers hold up a Monet painting of haystavks (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Sotheby's)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Monet's 'Meules': $110.7 million

    The French painter Claude Monet created multiple landscape series that depict the same subject in different types of light and seasons, showing off his ability to capture atmosphere. The painting "Meules" (1890), from his "Haystacks" series, fetched $110.7 million (€98 million) at a Soethby's auction — the record for a Monet and the first impressionist painting to cross the $100-million threshold.

  • Pablo Picasso Nude, Green Leaves and Bust

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Picasso's 'Nude, Green Leaves and Bust': $106.5 million

    Inspired by his mistress Marie-Thérèse Walther, Picasso created this painting in a single day in 1932. If you add the eight minutes and six seconds it took for the auction record bid at Christie's in May 2010, it still appears to be well-invested time. Its price could be adjusted to $115.7 million today.

  • Sandro Botticelli's Young Man Holding a Roundel at Sotheby's

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Botticelli's 'Young Man Holding a Roundel': $92.2 million

    Sandro Botticelli's masterpiece was sold at auction at Sotheby's in January 2021 for $92.2 million. The Italian Renaissance master had never fetched so much at auctions before. Prior to the sale, the work had been estimated at about $60 million.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier, Kate Müser


