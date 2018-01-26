Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Andreas Gursky is a German photographer known for his digitally modified photos that critically examine consumerism and the ills of modern life. He was born in 1955 in Leipzig, but grew up in Dusseldorf.
Andreas Gurksy studied at the Dusseldorf Academy of Art, where he is now a professor. The son and grandson of professional photographers, Gursky is acclaimed for his methodical approach to large-scale color photography of architecture and landscapes, often employing a perspective from an elevated vantage point. His blatant use of digital manipulation alters the viewer's perception of reality and has revolutionized modern photography. Gursky's works are not only known for being extraordinarily large in size, but also in price: In 2011, his "Rhein II" became the most expensive photograph to be sold at auction, going for over $4.3 million.
Bernd and Hilla Becher used to be Germany's most recognized artists. Their images of industrial complexes shook up the art world. Their students knew they had big shoes to fill; their works are now on show in Frankfurt.
Bernd and Hilla Becher were pioneers in the art of photography and even started their own school. Their students have become some of the most recognized photographers in the world. A Frankfurt exhibition explains why.
Photos aren't fiction, right? Andreas Gursky's photographic art will make you doubt your eyes - and the way you view images in our world of info overload. His unique works are on display in his hometown of Dusseldorf.