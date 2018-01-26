Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Andreas Gursky

Andreas Gursky is a German photographer known for his digitally modified photos that critically examine consumerism and the ills of modern life. He was born in 1955 in Leipzig, but grew up in Dusseldorf.

Andreas Gurksy studied at the Dusseldorf Academy of Art, where he is now a professor. The son and grandson of professional photographers, Gursky is acclaimed for his methodical approach to large-scale color photography of architecture and landscapes, often employing a perspective from an elevated vantage point. His blatant use of digital manipulation alters the viewer's perception of reality and has revolutionized modern photography. Gursky's works are not only known for being extraordinarily large in size, but also in price: In 2011, his "Rhein II" became the most expensive photograph to be sold at auction, going for over $4.3 million.

January 24, 2018 - London, London, UK - Photograph titled Rhine III, 1999/2015 by artist Andreas Gursky is on display as part the first major UK retrospective of the German photographer. The showcase also marks the Haywood galleries 50th anniversary following its two year refurbishment |

Andreas Gursky's monumental photos celebrated in new London exhibit 26.01.2018

Photographer Andreas Gursky is featured in a major retrospective at the newly reopened Hayward Gallery in London. His spectacular photographs aim to dissect and reassemble the world.
ACHTUNG: Nur Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Ausstellung Andreas Gurski - Nicht Abstrakt in der Kunstsammlung NRW! Dauer 02.07. – 06.11.2016 Motiv: Les Mées, 2016 © Andreas Gursky / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2016

Andreas Gursky: Painter with a camera 26.01.2018

German photographer Andreas Gursky is being featured in a major retrospective at the newly reopened Hayward Gallery in London. His spectacular photographs aim to dissect and reassemble the world around him.
Bernd (1931–2007) and Hilla Becher (1934–2015) Gutehoffnungshütte, Oberhausen, Ruhrgebiet, 1963 Gelatine silver print on baryta paper, 75.3 x 91.4 cm Art Collection Deutsche Börse Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation © Estate Bernd & Hilla Becher

The Becher Class: An exhibition in Frankfurt 24.05.2017

Bernd and Hilla Becher created their own, rational style of photography, known as the Becher School. Among their former students are top German photographers, such as Thomas Ruff, Candida Höfer and Andreas Gursky.
Thomas Struth (*1954) West 21st Street, Chelsea, New York, 1978 (1987) Gelatine silver print on baryta paper, 66 x 84 cm DZ BANK art collection at the Städel Museum © Thomas Struth The images may not exceed a resolution of 72 dpi and a size of 20 x 20 cm, and need to be in the JPEG format. Images need to be embedded and disabled for download.

The Düsseldorf School of Photography 02.05.2017

The best-known exponents of the Düsseldorf School of Photography include Andreas Gursky, Candida Höfer and its founders, Bernd and Hilla Becher, famous for their pictures of the architecture of industrialization.
Jörg Sasse (*1962) 1546, 1993 Chromogenic colour print , 137 x 200 cm Private collection © Jörg Sasse; VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2017

Why Germany's best photographers all studied with Bernd and Hilla Becher 27.04.2017

Bernd and Hilla Becher used to be Germany's most recognized artists. Their images of industrial complexes shook up the art world. Their students knew they had big shoes to fill; their works are now on show in Frankfurt.
Thomas Struth (*1954) The Consolandi Family, Mailand, 1996 (2014) Gelatine silver print on baryta paper, 178 x 214.2 cm Art Collection Deutsche Börse Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation © Thomas Struth The images may not exceed a resolution of 72 dpi and a size of 20 x 20 cm, and need to be in the JPEG format. Images need to be embedded and disabled for download.

Why Germany's best photographers all studied with Bernd and Hilla Becher 27.04.2017

Bernd and Hilla Becher were pioneers in the art of photography and even started their own school. Their students have become some of the most recognized photographers in the world. A Frankfurt exhibition explains why.
ACHTUNG: Nur Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Ausstellung Andreas Gurski - Nicht Abstrakt in der Kunstsammlung NRW! Dauer 02.07. – 06.11.2016 Motiv: Besucher vor Gursky-Bild Amazon Datum: 6.7.2016 Ort: Düsseldorf © DW/S. Dege

How German photo artist Andreas Gursky messes with your sense of reality 07.07.2016

Photos aren't fiction, right? Andreas Gursky's photographic art will make you doubt your eyes - and the way you view images in our world of info overload. His unique works are on display in his hometown of Dusseldorf.
EMXD_16_05_07_Gursky.JPG (©Kerstin Edinger/ ZDF ) Stichwort: Andreas Gursky

Photo artist Andreas Gursky showcases 'not abstract' works in Dusseldorf 07.07.2016

A new exhibition titled "not abstract," featuring 20 works of photographer Andreas Gursky at the Kunstsammlung NRW inDusseldorf, has onlookers wondering just how far removed the pictures are from reality.
EMXD_16_05_07_Gursky.JPG (©Kerstin Edinger/ ZDF ) Stichwort: Andreas Gursky

New works by photographer Andreas Gursky 06.07.2016

Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen debuts new works by Andreas Gursky that blur the line between photography and painting.
***Achtung: Nur zur geklärte Berichterstattung verwenden!*** DW euromaxx Julia Stoscheks neue Dependance in Berlin Schlagworte: euromaxx, DW, Julia Stoschek, JSC, Welt am Draht, Andreas Gursky, Brose Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Kameramann Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: Screenshot Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Screenshot Bildbeschreibung: Julia Stoschek RBB Copyright gegeben

Julia Stoschek in Berlin 04.07.2016

German art collector Julia Stoschek has come to the German capital on a temporary basis. The collection will be an addition to her Düsseldorf home base until the end of the year.
Im Museum Frieder Burda in Baden-Baden (Baden-Württemberg) wird am 02.10.2015 das Werk _ Greeley aus dem Jahr 2002 von dem Künstler Andreas Gursky präsentiert. Dieses ist Teil der Ausstellung Andreas Gursky die vom 03. Oktober 2015 bis zum 24. Januar 2016 gezeigt wird. Foto: Uli Deck/dpa

2016 - a year of culture 31.12.2015

There's much culture to look forward to in the new year. Dadaism is due to celebrate its 100th birthday while Idris Elba and Scarlett Johansson take us back to the "Jungle Book."
Keine Momentaufnahme, sondern eine digitale Bildkomposition: Gleich 4 Bundeskanzler auf einem Bild, Rückblick (2011) heißt die großformatige Arbeit von Andreas Gursky, auf der Angela Merkel mit drei ehemaligen Bundeskanzlern zu sehen ist. Links außen: Gerhard Schröder, neben ihm Helmut Schmidt und ganz recht außen: Ex-Kanzler Helmut Kohl. Alle sitzen vor dem Bild des US-amerikanischen Malers Barnett Newman Vir Heroicus Sublimis. Ort: Museum Frieder Burda, Baden-Baden Datum: 02.10.2015, Ausstellungseröffnung Andreas Gursky Copyright: Heike Mund/DW (2015) Bildbeschreibungen: Der Fotograf Andreas Gursky (Jg. 1955) ist einer der weltweit bedeutensten Fotokünstler. Seine extremen Großformate, technisch in größter Perfektion nachbearbeitet, sind nachdenkliche Reflexionen über den Zustand der Welt.

World's most expensive photographer gives solo exhibition in Germany 06.10.2015

Stunning geometric and full of hidden details, Andreas Gursky's photographic artworks also comment on the impact of capitalism and globalization. He's sold the priciest photo of all time, and is now giving a solo show.
Museum Frieder Burda Ausstellung Andreas Gursky EINSCHRÄNKUNG

The master of photo art: Andreas Gursky 06.10.2015

His photo art draws exorbitant sums and comments on the impact of capitalism and globalization on society. Andreas Gursky now has a solo exhibition in Germany.
Andreas Gursky, Bahrain I, 2005, C-Print, 306 x 221,5 x 6,2 cm (gerahmt), © Andreas Gursky / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2012, Courtesy: Sprüth Magers Berlin London Andreas Gursky (*1955) gehört international zu den wichtigsten zeitgenössischen Fotografen. 2012 zeigt Museum Kunstpalast erstmals und exklusiv die neuesten Arbeiten des Künstlers aus seiner aktuellen Schaffensperiode. VERWENDUNG NUR BERICHTERSTATTUNG AUSSTELLUNG 23.09.2012-13.01.2013

Gursky: The world's priciest photographer 26.09.2012

The creator of the world's most expensive photos, Andreas Gursky draws a crowd. His secret recipe: combining detailed precision with the big picture. Now, highlights from Gursky's oeuvre are on show in Dusseldorf.