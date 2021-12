Chlorite figurine (3rd millennium BC)

Different urbanized cultures arose in Iran as early as 8,000 years ago. The ancient civilizations were stimulated by trade with their neighbors in Mesopotamia and the Indus, and various fine art objects were created in the region. The first great Iranian empire, now known as Elam, developed in the 3rd millennium BC in the southwest of modern-day Iran, in the city of Susa in the Zagros Mountains.