Amir Soltanzadeh
Image: Privat

Amir Soltanzadeh

Multimedia journalist focusing on geopolitics and the Middle East

Drawing on deep expertise in history, politics, and philosophy, Amir analyzes political and economic trends, explores regional dynamics, and uncovers the complexities shaping Iran and the broader Middle East.

Amir focuses on the political, social and economic dynamics shaping the Middle East, particularly Iran and its impact on the broader region. He examines critical issues such as geopolitical rivalries, economic policies and their societal impact.

Amir produces stories that unravel the complexities of Middle Eastern politics, exploring the nuanced relationships between nations. 

He also seeks to expand his expertise and offer deeper insights into the evolving geopolitical landscape and its implications for global and regional stability.

Beyond journalism, he remains committed to exploring the philosophical and historical dimensions of political systems, with a focus on understanding the forces shaping the world. 

Stories by Amir Soltanzadeh

A view of a part of the phase 19 of the South Pars gas field in Assalooyeh on Iran's Persian Gulf coast 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran

Why is energy giant Iran facing gas shortages?

Why is energy giant Iran facing gas shortages?

Despite boasting massive gas reserves, Iran is facing power blackouts and industrial shutdowns.
BusinessDecember 19, 2024
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, left, attends a graduation ceremony for a group of armed forces cadets in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, October 10, 2023

After Assad's ouster in Syria, will Iran's regime fall next?

After Assad's ouster in Syria, will Iran's regime fall next?

For Iranians, Assad's ouster is significant because Syria has been a cornerstone of Tehran's regional strategy.
ConflictsDecember 16, 2024
Syrians in Istanbul celebrate the fall of Assad's regime holding Turkish and Syrian resistance flags

Iran-Turkey ties tested by Assad's downfall in Syria

Iran-Turkey ties tested by Assad's downfall in Syria

The newly created power vacuum in Syria is set to change a delicate balance of interests between Turkey and Iran.
PoliticsDecember 12, 2024
Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant

Beleaguered Iran looks at Europe to revive nuclear deal

Beleaguered Iran looks at Europe to revive nuclear deal

Facing pressure at home and abroad, Tehran's options for avoiding sanctions are limited.
ConflictsDecember 11, 2024
Bashar Assad sits with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran

How could the fall of Syria's Assad impact Iran?

How could the fall of Syria's Assad impact Iran?

The sudden collapse of Bashar Assad's regime in Syria will compound challenges for Tehran at home and abroad.
ConflictsDecember 9, 2024
Khamenei with academic elites and scientific talents in Tehran, Iran, October 2, 2024

Iranians upset with Tehran over Israel tensions

Iranians upset with Tehran over Israel tensions

There's mounting anger as many fear the government is prioritizing conflicts abroad over dire economic needs at home.
ConflictsOctober 26, 2024
