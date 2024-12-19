Amir Soltanzadeh

Amir focuses on the political, social and economic dynamics shaping the Middle East, particularly Iran and its impact on the broader region. He examines critical issues such as geopolitical rivalries, economic policies and their societal impact.

Amir produces stories that unravel the complexities of Middle Eastern politics, exploring the nuanced relationships between nations.

He also seeks to expand his expertise and offer deeper insights into the evolving geopolitical landscape and its implications for global and regional stability.

Beyond journalism, he remains committed to exploring the philosophical and historical dimensions of political systems, with a focus on understanding the forces shaping the world.