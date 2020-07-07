 America’s Black Upper Class - Rich, Successful, Empowered | Highlights | DW | 11.03.2022

Highlights

America’s Black Upper Class - Rich, Successful, Empowered

In the United States, African-Americans are more likely to live in poverty than any other ethnic group.

Dokumentation Schwarze Unternehmer in den USA | Zwischen Erfolg und Empowerment

But despite the country’s institutional racism, a Black elite has found success, thanks to a combination of entrepreneurial thinking and intensive networking within the Black community.

Dokumentation Schwarze Unternehmer in den USA | Zwischen Erfolg und Empowerment | Peebles

America is home to the biggest group of wealthy, highly successful Black people in the world. One in 50 African-American families are millionaires.
Property developer Don Peebles is one of the richest and most powerful businessmen in America. Nicknamed the "Black Trump”, he comes from a working-class background. His estimated net worth is 700 million dollars. 

Dokumentation Schwarze Unternehmer in den USA | Zwischen Erfolg und Empowerment | Tahlia


In Atlanta Georgia, the famous and successful real estate agent Tahlia Diaz Brown invites other successful Black businesspeople to a huge party at the city’s most fashionable club. It’s an opportunity for ambitious entrepreneurs to network, strike deals and celebrate their success.

Dokumentation Schwarze Unternehmer in den USA | Zwischen Erfolg und Empowerment | Terry



In Texas, Psyche Terry and her husband have created a cosmetics empire. They’re invited to every charity event in Dallas. The Buy Black Movement fosters community business and even has its own Black Amazon.



