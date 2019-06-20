Amazon workers in Germany strike ahead of major sale

German labor union Verdi has called on employees at Amazon facilities in the country to strike. Workers pushing for better wages have timed the work stoppage to coincide with a major sale day for the online retailer.
Workers at seven Amazon facilities around Germany went on strike on Monday. Trade union Verdi said the strike, which comes ahead of Amazon's "Prime Day" sale on Tuesday, is being carried out under the motto "no more rebates on our income."
Workers began their stoppage late Sunday and carried on into Monday. Amazon facilities in Koblenz, Werne, Rheinberg, Leipzig, Graben, and two locations in Bad Hersfeld are affected.
Verdi did not give an exact time for the start of the strike.
Amazon operates 12 storage facilities and 11 logistics centers in Germany, employing some 13,000 people.
Fighting for better pay
Verdi has been pushing for better wages for workers at the company for more than 6 years. The union also wants a collective wage agreement, as is common in the retail and mail-order trades.
"While Amazon blasts its prices with hefty discounts for bargain hunters on Prime Day, the employees are being denied a living wage," said Verdi trade expert Orhan Akman.
Amazon has repeatedly argued it is a "responsible employer," despite not having a collective wage agreement.
dr/se (dpa, Reuters)
DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Verdi, one of Germany's biggest trade unions, has been calling on Amazon to conduct collective bargaining for its 16,000 workers. The US giant says only 350 workers had joined the stoppage. (17.12.2018)
After logging "numerous" complaints from sellers on Amazon's marketplace, Germany's competition watchdog is now taking aim at the e-commerce giant. It's the latest blow to Amazon, which already faces a similar EU probe. (29.11.2018)