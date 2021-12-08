 All things Merkel | Germany | News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 08.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

All things Merkel

After 16 years in office, Angela Merkel steps down as Germany's chancellor.

Angela Merkel leaving

Angela Merkel leaves office on December 8, 2021

Many people in Germany and outside initially underestimated the German chancellor — but she has led four governments and mastered a series of crises in 16 years in office. So now many people, especially abroad, can no longer imagine Germany and Europe without Angela Merkel.

DW recommends

Opinion: Cool, calm and collected — Merkel leaves but her political style remains

Now that the chancellor is really leaving the political stage, many abroad wonder whether Germany will remain predictable. Such concerns are unfounded, says Rosalia Romaniec.  

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives farewell military honors at 'Grand Tattoo'

The Bundeswehr, Germany's federal armed forces, bid farewell to Chancellor Angela Merkel. The "Grosser Zapfenstreich" is the highest military ceremony for a civilian.  

Angela Merkel leaves a mixed legacy in Africa

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a greater commitment to Africa than her predecessors. But her policies haven't necessarily made a difference on the ground.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Merkel talks about her 16 years as Germany's chancellor  

What will Angela Merkel do in retirement?  

Angela Merkel: How will the world remember her?  

30 years of Angela Merkel portraits  

The EU after Merkel: What lies ahead?  