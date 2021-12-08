All things Merkel

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
After 16 years in office, Angela Merkel steps down as Germany's chancellor.
Many people in Germany and outside initially underestimated the German chancellor — but she has led four governments and mastered a series of crises in 16 years in office. So now many people, especially abroad, can no longer imagine Germany and Europe without Angela Merkel.
Now that the chancellor is really leaving the political stage, many abroad wonder whether Germany will remain predictable. Such concerns are unfounded, says Rosalia Romaniec.
The Bundeswehr, Germany's federal armed forces, bid farewell to Chancellor Angela Merkel. The "Grosser Zapfenstreich" is the highest military ceremony for a civilian.