Alexandra von Nahmen

Alexandra von Nahmen is a long-time foreign correspondent for DW. Her focus is on Europe's international relations, security policy, and NATO.

After years of reporting from Russia, the United States and various crisis regions, Alexandra von Nahmen is now in charge of DW’s Bureau in Brussels.

Alexandra von Nahmen is one of DW’s most experienced international correspondents. She covered Russia and President Putin for five years as DW’s Moscow Bureau Chief. She reported from the most dangerous flash points in Europe and beyond, covering the war in Georgia, ethnic cleansing in Kyrgyzstan, the NATO mission in Afghanistan and the war against the so-called Islamic State in Iraq.

She was then DW’s White House Correspondent during Donald Trump’s presidency with a special focus on transatlantic relations and security cooperation. Now at the heart of Europe, she covers the EU institutions and NATO, remaining especially interested in issues such as counter-terrorism and security policy.

Giorgia Meloni at the campaign event in Cagliari

Italy's election: Far-right Giorgia Meloni's populist appeal

The charismatic right-wing populist is reaching for power in Italy with simple messages and nationalist slogans.
Politics
September 20, 2022
BG Women in power across Europe | Schwedens Staatsministerin Magdalena Andersson

Sweden holds general election

The rise of far-right parties, gang violence and a strict immigration policy are among the main concerns for voters.
Politics
September 10, 2022
02:55 min
Gas pipes in Russia

The EU must get a grip

The EU's oil embargo is a long overdue step after weeks of dispute that have shown cracks in European unity.
Alexandra von Nahmen
Commentary
Politics
June 1, 2022
Residents of Bucha recount abductions and killings of civilians

Civilians in Bucha recount killings

DW's Alexandra von Nahmen visited Bucha to hear firsthand what residents experienced. Warning: disturbing images.
Conflicts
April 6, 2022
02:34 min
Gender equality stock photo

G20 focus on gender equality

Italy talks gender equality as nations gather for a G20 summit.
Business
August 26, 2021
02:45 min
Tschechien Parag | Covid-19 Patienten in Krankenhaus

Czech Republic in COVID crisis

The number of people who have died in the Czech Republic is one of the highest per capita in the world.
Catastrophe
March 16, 2021
02:51 min
