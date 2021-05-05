Alban Berg's 'In Memory of an Angel'

Your ticket to the German classical music festival scene: Concert Hour has the picks of the season — two hours of music updated regularly. Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.

Part one

At the Berlin Music Festival, Germany's arguably most supercharged lineup - the Berlin Philharmonic and principal conductor Kirill Petrenko - are joined by violinist Frank Peter Zimmermann in Alban Berg's Violin concerto "In Memory of an Angel."

Who was the angel Alban Berg wrote a concerto in memory of? Manon Gropius, the daughter of family friends, Alma Mahler Werfel und Walter Gropius. Manon died of polio at age 18 in 1935. Ironically, Berg himself had only a few months more to live – he was to die of blood poisoning at age fifty. "It sounds like a story straight out of late Romanticism," said the conductor, Kirill Petrenko. "But Berg even wrote in the preface to the score that he'd said to someone: 'In the end, we're all Romantics.' And you hear that this concerto was his personal farewell. I always think that great artists know when their time has come."

The violin concerto by Alban Berg was performed in Barcelona Spain in 1936. In the audience was a 25-year-old composer named Benjamin Britten, fascinated by what he heard. Probably that performance, and the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War that year, gave the inspiration to Britten's own violin concerto in D Minor, which he finished in 1939 while living on Long Island, New York.

Alban Berg

Violin concerto "In Memory of an Angel"

Bela Bartok

Solo sonata: Presto

Antonin Dvorak

Symphony No. 5 in F Major, op. 76, 1st movement (excerpt)

Performed by:

Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin

Berlin Philharmonic

Kirill Petrenko, conductor

Recorded by Deutschlandfunk Kultur, Berlin (DLF) in the Berlin Philharmonie on September 17, 2020

Richard Strauss and his contemporaries First mentor: Hermann Levi In 1881, 16-year-old Richard Strauss met Hermann Levi, director of the Munich Court Orchestra. Levi conducted Strauss' Symphony in D Minor and called the young genius "original and interesting. But for that very reason, he won't have an easy time of it and won't make life easy for us either."

Richard Strauss and his contemporaries Apprenticeship with Hans von Bülow In 1885, Strauss, then 21, had the singular opportunity to take on a job as a conductor's assistant under Hans von Bülow, court music director in Meiningen. Strauss' first concert in that function made ears perk. Bülow felt he'd made the right choice, saying: "He can become my successor if he wants to."

Richard Strauss and his contemporaries Pauline At rehearsals for "Guntram," his first opera, Strauss met soprano Pauline de Ahna - and fell in love. He composed his lieder for her, and many of his operatic roles were tailor-made for her voice. When they married in 1894, he dedicated his songs of op. 27 to Pauline.

Richard Strauss and his contemporaries 'Dance of the Seven Veils' 1905: the premiere of the opera "Salome" was a triumph - and a scandal. Its mix of decadence, eroticism and violence on the operatic stage had been attempted by no one before. Critics fumed, calling it a "piece of perversion," but the audience applauded. Strauss regarded it as a "colossal success."

Richard Strauss and his contemporaries Ernst von Schuch‘s "magic wand" Contributing to the success of "Salome" was Dresden Opera conductor Ernst von Schuch. In 1901, he had conducted Strauss' "Feuersnot" (Lack of Fire). "Unter the inexhaustible magic wand of Schuch, the genius," as Strauss put it, his ensuing operas also had their premieres.

Richard Strauss and his contemporaries Brilliant team: Strauss and Hofmannsthal After meeting the poet Hugo von Hofmannsthal and seeing a performance of Hofmannsthal's theater play "Elektra" in Berlin, the two made plans to collaborate. Their first project: "Elektra" in the form of an opera. "Your manner fits mine so very well. We were born for each other," Strauss wrote to the author.

Richard Strauss and his contemporaries "Elektra" - not a violin concerto "Elektra" premiered in Dresden in January 1909. Critics deemed the expressionistic sounds "cacophonous clamor." Strauss' rejoinder: "If a son murders his mother up there onstage, I can't have the orchestra play a violin concerto down there in the pit!"

Richard Strauss and his contemporaries "Rosenkavalier" fever In 1911, Ernst von Schuch conducted "Der Rosenkavalier," the most successful opera to come from the collaboration of Strauss and Hofmannsthal. The German national train service set up special connections to Dresden, a "Rosenkavalier" postal service was established in the Semper Opera, and a new "Rosenkavalier" cigarette brand hit the shelves.

Richard Strauss and his contemporaries Strauss in Salzburg Together with his partners and friends - director Max Reinhardt and author Hugo von Hofmannsthal - Strauss co-founded the Salzburg Festival in 1917. In 1922, he conducted his first concert in the Grand Hall of the Mozarteum. The soloist was violinist Joseph Szigeti.

Richard Strauss and his contemporaries A new librettist: Stefan Zweig When Hugo von Hofmannsthal died on July 15, 1929, Strauss wrote: "Never has a musician found such a helper and promoter - for me and for the world of music, he's irreplacable!" In 1931, he contacted Jewish-born writer Stefan Zweig. They agreed on a collaboration, the opera "Die schweigsame Frau" (The Silent Woman).

Richard Strauss and his contemporaries Performance prohibited Pictured is a scene at the premiere of "Die schweigsame Frau" in 1935, in Nazi Germany. Because Strauss had insisted that the Jewish librettist Stefan Zweig be named on the poster, Minister of Propaganda Josef Goebbels fumed, "These artists have no political character. From Goethe to Strauss. Away with them!" The regime banned any further performance of the opera.

Richard Strauss and his contemporaries Nazi propaganda After the "Zweig affair," Strauss was forced to vacate his position as president of the Reich Music Chamber. He became a persona non grata, but the Nazis continued to use his music for propaganda purposes. In 1938, the Reich Theater Week opened with "Rosenkavalier" at the Vienna Opera. Guest of honor: Joseph Goebbels (center).

Richard Strauss and his contemporaries Mourning and leavetaking With the human and cultural devastation at the end of World War II, Strauss was "in desperate spriits." The eighty-year-old composed his "Metamorphoses." At the end of the work, Strauss quotes the funeral march from Beethoven's "Eroica," noting in the score: "In memoriam" - of the millions of war dead, one could add. Author: Marita Berg / rf



Benjamin Britten

Violin Concerto in D Minor, op. 15, 3rd movement

Performed by:

Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra

Manfred Honeck, conductor

Part two

This hour we'll hear music from a particularly happy moment in the life of its composer, Antonin Dvorak, and a requiem to concert and arts venues lost in the destruction of war by Richard Strauss.

Richard Strauss lived during the Nazi era in Germany: not only lived through it but was also complicit, in the first years at least, as President of the Reich Music Chamber. But he also witnessed the eventual outcome, and in "Metamorphoses," he laments the complete destruction of Munich and Germany's other major cities and their arts venues. In the work, Strauss has a simple motif and spins it out over the space of the 25-minute composition.

If there's a silver lining to a worldwide pandemic, it could be that it's forcing us to take a closer look at things and to see them in a different way. An example is what happened with Kirill Petrenko when it came to Dvorak's Fifth Symphony.

"During the shutdown, when we were in isolation for such a long time and had nothing to do, was a good time to pull some works out of desk drawer that themselves had been in isolation," said Petrenko. "So I didn't choose Dvorak's Seventh or Ninth, but the Fifth. A personal discovery, and it's definitely worthwhile to play works like this.

Dvorak's Fifth Symphony dates from the summer of 1875. Adds Petrenko: "He was freshly married to the woman who would stand by his side for decades. It was one of the happiest years of his life, which, you could say, was a happy life overall. You seldom encounter composers who were really happy, married, successful and recognized. You hear it in the music."

Richard Strauss

Metamorphoses

Performed by:

Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra

Vladimir Jurowski, conductor

Recorded by Deutschlandfunk Kultur, Berlin (DLF) in the Berlin Philharmonie on September 11, 2020

Antonin Dvorak

Symphony No. 5 in F Major, op. 76, 2nd, 3rd and 4th movements (excerpt)

Performed by:

Berlin Philharmonic

Kirill Petrenko, conductor

Recorded by Deutschlandfunk Kultur, Berlin (DLF) in the Berlin Philharmonie on September 17, 2020

