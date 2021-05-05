 Alban Berg′s ′In Memory of an Angel′ | Music | DW | 05.05.2021

Festival Concerts

Alban Berg's 'In Memory of an Angel'

In this edition of Concert Hour, we listen to conductor Kirill Petrenko, who rediscovered Antonin Dvorak in the COVID lockdown, and an interpretation of Alban Berg's concerto written in the memory of someone special.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Memory of an Angel part I

Your ticket to the German classical music festival scene: Concert Hour has the picks of the season — two hours of music updated regularly. Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Memory of an Angel, part II

Part one 

At the Berlin Music Festival, Germany's arguably most supercharged lineup - the Berlin Philharmonic and principal conductor Kirill Petrenko - are joined by violinist Frank Peter Zimmermann in Alban Berg's Violin concerto "In Memory of an Angel."

Who was the angel Alban Berg wrote a concerto in memory of? Manon Gropius, the daughter of family friends, Alma Mahler Werfel und Walter Gropius. Manon died of polio at age 18 in 1935. Ironically, Berg himself had only a few months more to live – he was to die of blood poisoning at age fifty. "It sounds like a story straight out of late Romanticism," said the conductor, Kirill Petrenko. "But Berg even wrote in the preface to the score that he'd said to someone: 'In the end, we're all Romantics.' And you hear that this concerto was his personal farewell. I always think that great artists know when their time has come." 

The violin concerto by Alban Berg was performed in Barcelona Spain in 1936. In the audience was a 25-year-old composer named Benjamin Britten, fascinated by what he heard. Probably that performance, and the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War that year, gave the inspiration to Britten's own violin concerto in D Minor, which he finished in 1939 while living on Long Island, New York.   

Watch video 02:17

Sarah Willis: Why the Berlin Philharmonic chose Kirill Petrenko

 

Alban Berg   

Violin concerto "In Memory of an Angel" 

 

Bela Bartok   

Solo sonata: Presto   

 

Antonin Dvorak   

Symphony No. 5 in F Major, op. 76, 1st movement (excerpt) 

 

Performed by:  

Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin  

Berlin Philharmonic  

Kirill Petrenko, conductor   

Recorded by Deutschlandfunk Kultur, Berlin (DLF) in the Berlin Philharmonie on September 17, 2020  

  • Hermann Levi

    Richard Strauss and his contemporaries

    First mentor: Hermann Levi

    In 1881, 16-year-old Richard Strauss met Hermann Levi, director of the Munich Court Orchestra. Levi conducted Strauss' Symphony in D Minor and called the young genius "original and interesting. But for that very reason, he won't have an easy time of it and won't make life easy for us either."

  • Hans von Bülow

    Richard Strauss and his contemporaries

    Apprenticeship with Hans von Bülow

    In 1885, Strauss, then 21, had the singular opportunity to take on a job as a conductor's assistant under Hans von Bülow, court music director in Meiningen. Strauss' first concert in that function made ears perk. Bülow felt he'd made the right choice, saying: "He can become my successor if he wants to."

  • Pauline Strauss-de Ahna

    Richard Strauss and his contemporaries

    Pauline

    At rehearsals for "Guntram," his first opera, Strauss met soprano Pauline de Ahna - and fell in love. He composed his lieder for her, and many of his operatic roles were tailor-made for her voice. When they married in 1894, he dedicated his songs of op. 27 to Pauline.

  • A sketch shows Strauss and an audience

    Richard Strauss and his contemporaries

    'Dance of the Seven Veils'

    1905: the premiere of the opera "Salome" was a triumph - and a scandal. Its mix of decadence, eroticism and violence on the operatic stage had been attempted by no one before. Critics fumed, calling it a "piece of perversion," but the audience applauded. Strauss regarded it as a "colossal success."

  • Salome by Richard Strauss

    Richard Strauss and his contemporaries

    Ernst von Schuch‘s "magic wand"

    Contributing to the success of "Salome" was Dresden Opera conductor Ernst von Schuch. In 1901, he had conducted Strauss' "Feuersnot" (Lack of Fire). "Unter the inexhaustible magic wand of Schuch, the genius," as Strauss put it, his ensuing operas also had their premieres.

  • Richard Strauss, pictured in a black and White photo with Hugo von Hofmannsthal

    Richard Strauss and his contemporaries

    Brilliant team: Strauss and Hofmannsthal

    After meeting the poet Hugo von Hofmannsthal and seeing a performance of Hofmannsthal's theater play "Elektra" in Berlin, the two made plans to collaborate. Their first project: "Elektra" in the form of an opera. "Your manner fits mine so very well. We were born for each other," Strauss wrote to the author.

  • A scene in black and white from Elektra

    Richard Strauss and his contemporaries

    "Elektra" - not a violin concerto

    "Elektra" premiered in Dresden in January 1909. Critics deemed the expressionistic sounds "cacophonous clamor." Strauss' rejoinder: "If a son murders his mother up there onstage, I can't have the orchestra play a violin concerto down there in the pit!"

  • A painting shows Ernst Edler von Schuch conducting Strauss' Rosenkavalier

    Richard Strauss and his contemporaries

    "Rosenkavalier" fever

    In 1911, Ernst von Schuch conducted "Der Rosenkavalier," the most successful opera to come from the collaboration of Strauss and Hofmannsthal. The German national train service set up special connections to Dresden, a "Rosenkavalier" postal service was established in the Semper Opera, and a new "Rosenkavalier" cigarette brand hit the shelves.

  • Richard Strauss conducts at the Vienna State Opera

    Richard Strauss and his contemporaries

    Strauss in Salzburg

    Together with his partners and friends - director Max Reinhardt and author Hugo von Hofmannsthal - Strauss co-founded the Salzburg Festival in 1917. In 1922, he conducted his first concert in the Grand Hall of the Mozarteum. The soloist was violinist Joseph Szigeti.

  • Author Stefan Zweig

    Richard Strauss and his contemporaries

    A new librettist: Stefan Zweig

    When Hugo von Hofmannsthal died on July 15, 1929, Strauss wrote: "Never has a musician found such a helper and promoter - for me and for the world of music, he's irreplacable!" In 1931, he contacted Jewish-born writer Stefan Zweig. They agreed on a collaboration, the opera "Die schweigsame Frau" (The Silent Woman).

  • Richard Strauss at his premiere

    Richard Strauss and his contemporaries

    Performance prohibited

    Pictured is a scene at the premiere of "Die schweigsame Frau" in 1935, in Nazi Germany. Because Strauss had insisted that the Jewish librettist Stefan Zweig be named on the poster, Minister of Propaganda Josef Goebbels fumed, "These artists have no political character. From Goethe to Strauss. Away with them!" The regime banned any further performance of the opera.

  • Joseph Goebbels pictured at the Vienna Opera

    Richard Strauss and his contemporaries

    Nazi propaganda

    After the "Zweig affair," Strauss was forced to vacate his position as president of the Reich Music Chamber. He became a persona non grata, but the Nazis continued to use his music for propaganda purposes. In 1938, the Reich Theater Week opened with "Rosenkavalier" at the Vienna Opera. Guest of honor: Joseph Goebbels (center).

  • Richard Strauss

    Richard Strauss and his contemporaries

    Mourning and leavetaking

    With the human and cultural devastation at the end of World War II, Strauss was "in desperate spriits." The eighty-year-old composed his "Metamorphoses." At the end of the work, Strauss quotes the funeral march from Beethoven's "Eroica," noting in the score: "In memoriam" - of the millions of war dead, one could add.

    Author: Marita Berg / rf


Benjamin Britten 

Violin Concerto in D Minor, op. 15, 3rd movement 

 

Performed by:  

Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin  

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra 

Manfred Honeck, conductor 

Part two

This hour we'll hear music from a particularly happy moment in the life of its composer, Antonin Dvorak, and a requiem to concert and arts venues lost in the destruction of war by Richard Strauss.  

Richard Strauss lived during the Nazi era in Germany: not only lived through it but was also complicit, in the first years at least, as President of the Reich Music Chamber. But he also witnessed the eventual outcome, and in "Metamorphoses," he laments the complete destruction of Munich and Germany's other major cities and their arts venues. In the work, Strauss has a simple motif and spins it out over the space of the 25-minute composition.   

If there's a silver lining to a worldwide pandemic, it could be that it's forcing us to take a closer look at things and to see them in a different way. An example is what happened with Kirill Petrenko when it came to Dvorak's Fifth Symphony.

Watch video 12:36

Reporter - Carmen or Corona? - Opera During the Pandemic

"During the shutdown, when we were in isolation for such a long time and had nothing to do, was a good time to pull some works out of desk drawer that themselves had been in isolation," said Petrenko. "So I didn't choose Dvorak's Seventh or Ninth, but the Fifth. A personal discovery, and it's definitely worthwhile to play works like this.  

Dvorak's Fifth Symphony dates from the summer of 1875. Adds Petrenko: "He was freshly married to the woman who would stand by his side for decades. It was one of the happiest years of his life, which, you could say, was a happy life overall. You seldom encounter composers who were really happy, married, successful and recognized. You hear it in the music."  

 

Richard Strauss   

Metamorphoses

 

Performed by:  

Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra  

Vladimir Jurowski, conductor  

Recorded by Deutschlandfunk Kultur, Berlin (DLF) in the Berlin Philharmonie on September 11, 2020  

 

Antonin Dvorak   

Symphony No. 5 in F Major, op. 76, 2nd, 3rd and 4th movements (excerpt)  

 

Performed by:  

Berlin Philharmonic  

Kirill Petrenko, conductor  

Recorded by Deutschlandfunk Kultur, Berlin (DLF) in the Berlin Philharmonie on September 17, 2020 

 

Rebroadcasting rights: one broadcast before December 27, 2021 
 

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: Memory of an Angel part I  

