Alarm over marine heat wave, Atlantic surface temperatures

ClimateGlobal issuesAlarm over marine heat wave, Atlantic surface temperaturesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateGlobal issuesAnne-Sophie Brändlin6 hours ago6 hours agoScientists have said that in May and June, water surface temperatures in the North Atlantic hit a new high. This has not only created problems for marine life in region, but is expected to influence air temperatures worldwide.https://p.dw.com/p/4SptqAdvertisement