al-Assad, Bashar

Born on September 11, 1965, Bashar al-Assad took control of Syria after his father died in 2000. The reign of the unpopular Alawite led to a massive civil war and may have contributed to the rise of the "Islamic State."

Bashar al-Assad took control of Syria and its more than 20 million people when his father, Hafez, died in 2000. Many had hoped that Assad, who ran unopposed for the presidency, would institute reforms after decades of rule by the Baathist strongman. True freedom did not come about, however - a reality made clear in the violent government response to protests in 2011, which led to the beginning of Syria's civil war, the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and the displacement of millions.

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian President Bashar Assad, right, meets with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Al Nahyan's visit to Syria is the first time since the Syrian conflict began a decade ago and comes as some Arab countries are improving relations with Syria. The UAE has been slowly mending ties with Damascus, as the tide of the war has turned in favor of President Bashar Assad. (SANA via AP)

UAE top diplomat on first Syria visit in over a decade 09.11.2021

The visit signals improving ties between Syrian President Bashar Assad and the US-allied Arab state. Washington said it was "concerned" by the meeting "and the signal it sends."
Palmyra, SYRIA: A picture shows a camel in the historic town of Palmyra during the al-Badia festival, northeastern Damascus, 05 May 2007. The festival activities, held by the Ministry of Tourism, include horse and camel races, competition for the prettiest mare, art exhibitions and musical concerts. AFP PHOTO/LOUAI BESHARA (Photo credit should read LOUAI BESHARA/AFP via Getty Images)

European travel agencies resume tours to Syria 30.10.2021

The tour guides say they're encouraging intercultural contacts. Their critics say they're helping normalize international relations with a murderous regime.
(FILES) This handout file picture released by the official Facebook page of the Syrian Presidency on March 30, 2021, shows Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad meeting with cabinet members in Damascus after announcing his recovery from Covid-19. - Syria is to hold a presidential election on May 26, the parliament speaker announced today, the country's second in the shadow of civil war, seen as likely to keep President Bashar Al-Assad in power. (Photo by - / SYRIAN PRESIDENCY FACEBOOK PAGE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / Syrian Presidency Facebook page - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Syria's Assad allowed exiled uncle to return to avoid French jail term 09.10.2021

Rifaat al-Assad, dubbed the butcher of Hama, was exiled by the Syrian president's late father. He was facing four years behind bars in France for laundering embezzled funds.
IDLIB, SYRIA - JUNE 02: A 36-year old graffiti artist Aziz Asmar paints a mural depicting of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned down by a white police officer in Minneapolis, on a wall of house ruins in Binnish district in Idlib province, Syria on June 02, 2020. Izzeddin Idilbi / Anadolu Agency

Rubble for a canvas 26.09.2021

Idlib-based artist, Aziz Asmar, paints his murals on the rubble of homes shelled by the Syrian regime. Besides depicting the suffering of his fellow Syrians, he also shows solidarity with many global causes.
Men hang the national flag next to posters of President Bashar al-Assad, a candidate for the Presidential election, in the Syrian capital Damascus on May 17, 2021. - A Syrian former minister and a member of the Damascus-tolerated opposition will face Bashar al-Assad in this month's presidential election, the constitutional court said. The Assad-appointed body approved only three out of 51 applications to stand in the May 26 ballot, among them the 55-year-old president himself, widely expected to win a fourth mandate. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP) (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA/AFP via Getty Images)

Lebanon power deal: Beginning of the end of Syria's isolation? 22.09.2021

A new Syrian-Jordanian deal on energy for Lebanon is being seen by some as another step toward the international rehabilitation of the brutal Assad regime.

22.08.2021, Russland, Moskau: Wladimir Putin, Präsident von Russland, nimmt an einem Treffen mit Mitgliedern der Partei «Einiges Russland» teil. Putin hat die Hoffnung geäußert, dass die Kreml-Partei «Einiges Russland» ihre Dominanz im Parlament nach den Wahlen im September fortsetzen wird. Foto: Mikhail Voskresensky/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Russia: Putin says 'dozens' in Kremlin have COVID 16.09.2021

The Russian president is likely to self-isolate for at least another week. He cancelled all in-person events earlier this week after announcing the outbreak.

In this photo released by the official Facebook page of the Syrian Presidency, Syrian President Bashar Assad, reviews an honor guard at the Syrian Presidential Palace in the capital Damascus, Syria, Saturday, July 17, 2021. In power since 2000, Assad's re-election in a landslide was not in doubt. His new term starts with the country still devastated by the 10-year war and sliding deeper into a worsening economic crisis. (Syrian Presidency via Facebook via AP)

US issues new Syria sanctions over rights abuses in prisons 28.07.2021

Those targeted include an armed group that killed a Kurdish politician and eight individuals tied to the Syrian government and President Bashar Assad.
26.05.2021 Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, stands next to his wife Asma as he casts his vote, during the country's presidential elections in Douma, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on May 26, 2021. SANA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE.

Syria election results: Bashar Assad wins 4th term 27.05.2021

Assad will remain in office for another seven years after he garnered a vote share of 95.1%. The rather predictable official results are unlikely to quell criticism from the West.
People walk past a banner set up by a private citizen showing Syria's President Bashar al-Assad with accompanying text in Arabic reading we will continue with you at Arnous Square in the capital Damascus on May 10, 2021 ahead of the country's presidential elections. - A Syrian former minister and a member of the Damascus-tolerated opposition will face Assad in the May 26 presidential election, according to the constitutional court in Syria. The election will be the second since the start of a decade-long conflict that has killed over 388,000 people and forced more than half of Syria's pre-war population from their homes. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)

Syria elections: Polls open as Western countries slam 'illegitimate' vote 26.05.2021

Voters were heading to polling stations across Syria, in what the US, Germany and other European countries have slammed as a sham election orchestrated by President Bashar Assad.
++++Propagandamaterial - bitte kennzeichnen+++A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on May 3, 2021 shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C-L) being met by local workers during a visit to the industrial area of Syria's west-central town of Hisya. (Photo by - / SANA / AFP) / == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / HO / SANA - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==

Syria's sham election guarantees 1 thing — Bashar Assad will win 25.05.2021

There are no prizes for guessing who will win Syria's up-coming election this week. But will Russia and Iran have the deciding vote?

A youth walks past a banner depicting Syrian President Bashar Assad during a rally for Druze residents of the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights in the village of Majdal Shams to mark Syria's Independence Day, on April 17, 2021. (Photo by JALAA MAREY / AFP)

To no surprise, Bashar Assad runs for reelection in Syria 21.04.2021

Syria's upcoming election has been criticized as a "theatrical farce." Though there are five candidates in addition to the incumbent, international governments and the UN see no sign of a free and fair election.
A woman lies on a stretcher inside a hospital after what the Syrian state media said was a suspected toxic gas attack in Aleppo, Syria November 24, 2018. Picture taken November 24, 2018. SANA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE

Syria stripped of voting rights by chemical weapons watchdog 21.04.2021

Syria has been stripped of its voting rights at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), after the UN body repeatedly found it to have used chemical weapons in its civil war.
Das Foto zeigt die Schülerin Aya Abo Daher und ihren Rektor Henrik Vestergaard Stokholm vom Gymnasium im dänischen Nyborg. Zur Verfügung gestellt hat es mir Henrik Vestergaard Stokholm, es ist ein privates Foto von ihm. Fotografin ist Rahima Abdullah.

Denmark tells Syrian refugees to return to Damascus 13.04.2021

Zero asylum seekers — that is essentially the Danish government's ultimate goal. Now, it is ordering Syrian refugees to return to Damascus, which Copenhagen says is safe.
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: Children get treatment at a hospital after Assad Regime forces attacked with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. Mohammed Karkas / Anadolu Agency |

Syria used chemical weapons on civilians in 2018: OPCW 12.04.2021

A new report from a chemical weapons watchdog says the Syrian air force dropped a chlorine-packed barrel bomb on the rebel-held Syrian city of Saraqib in 2018.

*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Syrien - Trauer und Zerstörung nach Luftangriff *** 22.03.21 *** Syrer inspizieren die Schäden nach einem Luftangriff, der angeblich von russischen Kampfflugzeugen auf ein LKW-Depot in der Nähe des Grenzübergangs Bab al-Hawa an der syrisch-türkischen Grenze durchgeführt wurde. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: Syria needs more than donor conferences for peace 30.03.2021

International donors have just hosted the fifth Brussels conference on "Supporting the future of Syria and the region." While intentions are good, these events are a mere band-aid to cover a wound, writes Lina Khatib.
ALEPPO, SYRIA - FEBRUARY 21: People wait in long queues in front of a bakery to buy bread as the Bashar al-Assad regime, which is incapable of meeting the basic needs of the people living in the regions it controls in Syria, cannot prevent a bread crisis from worsening, in Aleppo, Syria on February 21, 2021. Ula Muhammed / Anadolu Agency

Syria: US warns world powers to keep pressuring Assad 15.03.2021

The international community should not be "fooled" by Syria preparing to hold a presidential election this summer, Washington's envoy to the UN has said, warning the vote would be "neither free nor fair."
