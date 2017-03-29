Aki Kaurismäki is a renowned Finnish filmmaker. His films often parody various genres including road movies, film noir and rock musicals and are set to eclectic soundtracks.

After doing a variety of odd jobs, Aki Kaurismäki founded his own production and distribution company, Villealfa, with his brother Mika and later the Midnight Sun Film Festival. Together they have produced roughly one-fifth of the total output of Finnish films since the early 1980s, though Aki's work has found more favor abroad. Aki Kaurismäki's debut as an independent director was "Crime and Punishment" (1983), a film adaptation of Dostoyevsky's novel. It was set in modern Helsinki, like many of Kaurismäki's films, including "Calamari Union," the proletariat trilogy "Shadows in Paradise," "Ariel" and "The Match Factory Girl," as well as the Finland trilogy "Drifting Clouds," "The Man Without a Past" and "Lights in the Dusk." Kaurismäki gained strong international recognition with "Leningrad Cowboys Go America" (1989).