AIDS stands for "Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome," which is what happens when a person's immune system is destroyed by the HIV virus.
According to the United Nations, more than 37 million people are living with the HIV virus, which causes AIDS. More than two-thirds of them are in sub-Saharan Africa. More than 36 million have died of AIDS related complications.
In Uganda, people living with HIV and the medical community point to prejudice as a major barrier to the well-being of those infected. Segregation of HIV-positive people is common because people are afraid of contracting the virus. Despite the country's progress in fighting HIV in Uganda, the challenges are still immense.
Nigeria's ban on Twitter - the economic fallout +++ Influential Nigerian preacher TB Joshua, dies at the age of 57 +++ Suspected jihadists massacred at least 160 civilians in Burkina Faso +++ ISWAP says Boko Haram's leader Abubakar Shekau killed himself last month +++ Supporting HIV patients in South Africa
Cameroon’s hospital workers are in search AIDS patients who have been fleeing from hospitals for fear of COVID-19 contamination +++ Thousands of Ethiopian refugees are in dire need of humanitarian assistance in Sudanese camps +++ Some business people are paying a heavy price as they lose millions of dollars as victims of online fraud.