AIDS

AIDS stands for "Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome," which is what happens when a person's immune system is destroyed by the HIV virus.

According to the United Nations, more than 37 million people are living with the HIV virus, which causes AIDS. More than two-thirds of them are in sub-Saharan Africa. More than 36 million have died of AIDS related complications.

Der Präsident von Burkina Faso, Thomas Sankara. (Undatierte Aufnahme). Er wurde am 21.12.1949 in Yako in Obervolta geboren und starb am 15.10.1987 bei einem Putsch in Ouagadougou. Sankara war Informations- und Premierminister von Obervolta bevor er im August 1983 durch einen Staatsstreich an die Macht kam. Unter seiner Ägide wurde das Land in Burkina Faso umbenannt. Der erklärte Sozialist führte zahlreiche Reformen ein, um den Hunger und die Korruption zu bekämpfen und das Bildungs- und Gesundheitswesen im Land zu verbessern. Er stärkte die Position der Frauen, war gegen die Polygamie und die weibliche Beschneidung. Foto: AFP +++(c) dpa - Report+++

AfricaLink On Air - 11 October 2021 11.10.2021

News+++ Sankara trial begins in Burkina Faso+++South Africa fears COVID surge as local election campaigns start+++Rwanda's circumcision plan to stop HIV+++Flavored ARVs in Kenya help children take HIV medication+++Sports
5th June 1982: Freddie Mercury (1946 - 1991), lead singer of 70s hard rock quartet Queen, in concert in Milton Keynes. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Freddie Mercury: Long live (the) Queen 04.09.2021

Freddie Mercury, lead singer of rock band Queen, would have turned 75 on September 5 if he hadn't died in 1991 of AIDS-related complications. His music lives on.
ARCHIV 2005 *** SINGI, UGANDA - DECEMBER 3: Christina Masete (25), a laboratory technician of the local Aids Information Center collects a sample of blood from the finger of a child to test him for HIV as part of a testing campaign in rural villages on December 3, 2005 in Singi, 180 Km south of the capital Kampala, Uganda. Uganda is pioneering the battle against AIDS in Sub-Saharan Africa, bringing its national prevalence of the disease down from a peak of 18.3% to an estimated 6.2% currently. (Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images)

Africa: UN reports dire lack in children's HIV treatment 05.08.2021

African children are neglected when it comes to HIV treatment. Without any intervention, many will die before their second birthday, according to a UN report.

30.11.2018 Kolkata An activist paints his face and hand with HIV/AIDS awareness message during a campaign on the eve of Worlds AIDS Day. World AIDS Day is observed on December 01 every year to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS caused by the spread of HIV infection and mourning those who have died of the disease. (Photo by Saikat Paul/Pacific Press)

COVID vaccines developed quickly — is a vaccine for HIV next? 18.07.2021

Decades on from the start of the HIV/AIDS pandemic, researchers are yet to crack a successful formula for a vaccine. But now we have eight COVID vaccines in 18 months, people are asking: Can we speed things up for HIV?

Why is it so difficult to live with HIV in Uganda? 25.06.2021

In Uganda, people living with HIV and the medical community point to prejudice as a major barrier to the well-being of those infected. Segregation of HIV-positive people is common because people are afraid of contracting the virus. Despite the country's progress in fighting HIV in Uganda, the challenges are still immense.
August 7, 2019, Poland: In this photo illustration a Twitter logo seen in a mobile phone. (Credit Image: © Omar Marques/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire |

AfricaLink on Air – 07 June 2021 07.06.2021

Nigeria's ban on Twitter - the economic fallout +++ Influential Nigerian preacher TB Joshua, dies at the age of 57 +++ Suspected jihadists massacred at least 160 civilians in Burkina Faso +++ ISWAP says Boko Haram's leader Abubakar Shekau killed himself last month +++ Supporting HIV patients in South Africa
Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) tele-evangelist T.B.Joshua gestures during the President of Nigeria's visit to the church at Ikotun in Lagos on September 20, 2014. Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan visited the collapsed guesthouse at a mega-church in the economic capital of Lagos on September 20, vowing to investigate the cause of the tragedy which left at least 86 dead. AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (Photo credit should read PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

Popular Nigerian televangelist T.B. Joshua dies at 57 06.06.2021

T.B. Joshua, a Nigerian preacher, has died at the age of 57. Known as the Prophet to his followers, he also courted controversy by claiming prayers could cure homosexuality and AIDS.
People walk past an NHS National Health Service COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in London, Britain, on March 31, 2021. Another 4,052 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,345,788, according to official figures released Wednesday. The latest figures came amid warning by British health authorities that Britons should obey the restriction rules and remain cautious over coronavirus as people gathered outdoors to enjoy the sunshine.

Coronavirus digest: England sees rise in delta variant 05.06.2021

Authorities have said the prevalence of the delta variant is responsible for the sharp rise in cases in England. The country is preparing to ease restrictions by June 21. Follow DW for the latest.

FILE - In this file photo taken June 25, 2014, an inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. The base is tasked with maintaining 150 of the nuclear-tipped missiles spread out across the North Dakota countryside and keeping them ready to launch at a moment's notice as part of the US's nuclear defense strategy. The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, an organization pushing for a global treaty to ban the cataclysmic bombs. The award of the US$1.1-million prize The Geneva-based ICAN won the $1.1 million prize comes amid heightened tensions over both North Korea’s aggressive development of nuclear weapons and President Donald Trump’s persistent criticism of the deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, file) |

US soldiers accidentally leak nuclear secrets via study apps — report 29.05.2021

Online study aids used by US soldiers stationed at nuclear bases around Europe have been found to contain sensitive details. An investigation by Bellingcat uncovered the leak.

Blind Tanzanian teacher beats the odds 18.12.2020

Being visually impaired never stopped Shazil Namangupa from fulfilling his life long dream to become a teacher. But despite being a favorite teacher and dedicated, a lack of basic teaching aids make his job all the more challenging.

ARCHIV - Das Foto vom 16.11.2011 zeigt die Medikamente eines an HIV erkrankten Menschen in Berlin. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa (zu dpa Experten hoffen bei Aids auf Langzeitmedikamente vom 22.03.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Malta HIV patients forced to crowdsource medicine 16.12.2020

The EU nation has said a delayed British shipment is causing the bottleneck. Rights groups retort that the government's laissez-faire approach is to blame.
epa04510725 A man living with HIV prepares to take his medicine at the HIV/AIDS Care Center, a hospice run by Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) Party, in Yangon, Myanmar, 01 December 2014. World AIDS Day is marked worldwide annually on 01 December to raise awareness of those living with the virus, and this comes amids calls for the Government of Myanmar to do more to tackle the virus despite a small decline in the rate of infection, with the United Nations estimating 200'000 people in the country live with the virus, prompting the Government to pledged a further $5 million to tackle the issue October. EPA/LYNN BO BO |

AfricaLink on Air 01 December 2020 01.12.2020

Cameroon’s hospital workers are in search AIDS patients who have been fleeing from hospitals for fear of COVID-19 contamination +++ Thousands of Ethiopian refugees are in dire need of humanitarian assistance in Sudanese camps +++ Some business people are paying a heavy price as they lose millions of dollars as victims of online fraud.

Ask Derrick 01.12.2020

We ask our science correspondent Derrick Williams what makes SARS-CoV-2 different from the SARS virus? Is it the same pathogen, just stronger?

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: HIV and coronavirus 01.12.2020

World AIDS Day this year finds us in the throes of another pandemic — COVID-19. The coronavirus has swept across the world, devastating health systems and laying waste to economies as governments introduce drastic measures to contain the spread.
FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, nurse Nomautanda Siduna, right, talks to a patient who is HIV-positive inside a gazebo used as a mobile clinic in Ngodwana, South Africa. Researchers are stopping a study early after finding that a shot of an experimental medicine every two months worked better than daily Truvada pills to help keep uninfected women from catching HIV from an infected sex partner. The news is a boon for AIDS prevention efforts especially in Africa, where the study took place, and where women have few discreet ways of protecting themselves from infection. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen, File) |

Coronavirus pandemic slows Africa's progress against HIV 01.12.2020

HIV infection rates are falling in many African countries, and effective drugs are increasing the life expectancy of patients. But the coronavirus pandemic has meant a major setback in the fight against AIDS.
Gerhard Malcherek Beschreibung: Gerhard Malcherek was one of the first people in Cologne to receive a positive diagnosis for HIV. Over 30 years later, he still lived near Cologne and works with an AIDS charity in the city.

World AIDS Day: 'Why did I survive?'  30.11.2020

For most people, an HIV diagnosis in the 1980s was an automatic death sentence. But many survived for longer than anyone would have expected — like Gerhard from Germany, who has lived with the virus for over 30 years. 
