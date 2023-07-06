AI: will machines control our lives?

Artificial Intelligence will change every aspect of our lives. Will we be able to develop it so that the benefits outweigh the dangers? Our guests: Juergen Schmidhuber (AI expert): Raúl Rojas (AI expert, FU); Janosch Delcker (DW); Judith Simon (German Ethics Council)

Raul Rojas ist Professor of artificial intelligence at the Free University of Berlin working on technologies including autonomous driving, bionics and brain computer interfaces.

Janosch Delcker is Deutsche Welle’s Chief Technology correspondent.

Judith Simon, Professor for ethics in IT at the University of Hamburg and also sits on the German Ethics Council.

Jürgen Schmidhuber is a pioneering researcher who’s been referred to as the father of modern AI. He’s Scientific Director at the renowned AI Lab IDSIA.