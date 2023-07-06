  1. Skip to content
AI: will machines control our lives?

1 hour ago

Artificial Intelligence will change every aspect of our lives. Will we be able to develop it so that the benefits outweigh the dangers? Our guests: Juergen Schmidhuber (AI expert): Raúl Rojas (AI expert, FU); Janosch Delcker (DW); Judith Simon (German Ethics Council)

TTP Sendung | Raul Rojas
Image: DW

 

Raul Rojas ist Professor of artificial intelligence at the Free University of Berlin working on technologies including autonomous driving, bionics and brain computer interfaces.

 

TTP Sendung | Janosch Delcker
Image: DW

 

 

 

Janosch Delcker is Deutsche Welle’s Chief Technology correspondent.

 

TTP Sendung | Judith Simon und Jürgen Schmidhuber
Image: DW

 

Judith Simon, Professor for ethics in IT at the University of Hamburg and also sits on the German Ethics Council.

Jürgen Schmidhuber is a pioneering researcher who’s been referred to as the father of modern AI. He’s Scientific Director at the renowned AI Lab IDSIA.

DW "To the Point" Sendungslogo englisch

To the point — International Debate from Berlin

Strong opinions, clear points of view, international agendas. Three journalists join our presenter and go straight to the point on an international issue that’s making news. It’s controversy and confrontation. It’s background and analysis. It’s the issues that are moving our world.

