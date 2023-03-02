After the earthquake: Rescue workers scramble to search for survivors
After the worst earthquake in decades in the Syrian-Turkish border region, rescue workers are searching for survivors under the rubble of thousands of houses. The quake is thought to have killed more than 2,000 people.
Shock in the middle of the night
This apartment building in Diyarbakir is one of several thousand buildings destroyed by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the Turkish-Syrian border region. The disaster struck when most people where still sleeping at 4:17 a.m. local time on Monday morning.
Countless houses reduced to rubble
In Turkey alone, authorities reported around 1,500 dead and more than 7500 injured. At least 2,800 buildings were destroyed — like this one in Kahramanmaras.
Rescue attempts 'with bare hands'
Like here in Adana, civilians and official rescue workers are searching the collapsed buildings for people trapped under the rubble. Eyewitnesses report that helpers are digging "with their bare hands" so reach survivors. The region was shaken by more than 50 aftershocks. The strongest aftershock, with a magnitude of 7.5, occurred on Monday afternoon.
Devastation in northern Syria
The northern Syrian province of Idlib has also been affected by the quake. Monday's earthquake is one of the most devastating in the region in decades and it is hitting areas already badly scarred by the country's civil war.
Adding to the war damages in Idlib
"People in Idlib poured out of their houses, they were in panic," a local reporter in Sarmada, Syria, told DW. "Shortly after, the first houses collapsed, which were already not in good condition before as a result of Russian air strikes, but newer buildings also collapsed. Whole families are still buried."
White Helmets in action
The White Helmets, founded during the Syrian civil war, are participating in recovery efforts in rebel-held areas in northwestern Syria. These two men are searching for survivors in Zardana. By midday, more than 780 people were reported dead across Syria, and at least 2,200 people have been injured in the disaster.
Heritage buildings destroyed
Cultural treasures were also destroyed in the earthquake. In the Turkish province of Maltaya, the famous 13th-century Yeni Mosque was severely damaged. A winter storm is further complicating rescue work in the region. At midday, Turkey officially asked its NATO partners and the EU for support in the rescue and recovery work.
Regions need help
Numerous countries — even Ukraine — have offered aid. German Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser told the press that emergency aid had been arranged and that the first aid supplies were already on their way to the disaster region, including emergency shelters and water treatment plants.