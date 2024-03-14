Africa Games fail to spark attention ahead of Olympics

SportsGhanaAfrica Games fail to spark attention ahead of OlympicsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSportsGhanaIsaac Kaledzi03/14/2024March 14, 2024The 13th African Games are underway in Ghana. Some disciplines are affording athletes the chance to qualify for this summer's Olympics in Paris, but the games haven't sparked much-needed euphoria and have failed to grasp the world's attention.https://p.dw.com/p/4dX2NAdvertisement