Afghanistan: Dozens killed as heavy rains trigger floods

April 14, 2024

More than 30 people have died as a result of flash floods across Afghanistan, including in the capital Kabul. Many of the victims were killed by their homes collapsing in on them.

Afghan people wait to cross a flooded area in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province on April 13, 2024
Flooding was triggered by heavy rains after a particularly dry winter in AfghanistanImage: SANAULLAH SEIAM/AFP/Getty Images

Flooding caused by heavy seasonal rains in Afghanistan has killed more than 30 people, a Taliban spokesperson said on Sunday.

Flash floods were first reported on Friday, causing "high human and financial losses," Taliban spokesperson Abdullah Janan Saiq of the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management said.

He added that "unfortunately 33 people died and 27 people were injured due to the flooding."

Rains expected to continue

Some 600 houses and more than 85 kilometers (53 miles) of roads were damaged or destroyed, along with around 2,000 hectares of farmland, Saiq said.

Most of the victims were killed by their houses collapsing on them.

Of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, 20 were affected by the heavy rains, including the capital Kabul.

The rainy season followed an unusually dry winter season which can often make flooding worse.

Many farmers had already had to delay sowing their crops due to the drought.

An Afghan man removes debris from his house following heavy rains and flash flooding, in Kandahar on April 14, 2024
Impoverished countries such as Afghanistan are less able to adapt to extreme weatherImage: SANAULLAH SEIAM/AFP/Getty Images

More rain has been forecast for the coming week, especially in the Kabul province.

The Taliban took back control of Afghanistan in 2021. Since then, foreign aid has been drastically reduced, including relief for natural disasters.

