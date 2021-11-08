Afghanistan conflict

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Afghanistan is one of the world's poorest countries, wrecked by decades of conflict which led to the rise of the Islamist fundamentalist movement, the Taliban.
Despite the fall of the Taliban after the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, the security situation deteriorated as extremist attacks increased. The Afghan government was toppled by the Taliban militant group in 2021 following the withdraw of the US and NATO-allied troops.
Germany wants to realign its relationship with the Taliban to meet key strategic objectives. According to a report, envoy Markus Potzel will travel to Afghanistan in the coming weeks to negotiate aid and evacuations.