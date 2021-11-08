Visit the new DW website

Afghanistan conflict

Afghanistan is one of the world's poorest countries, wrecked by decades of conflict which led to the rise of the Islamist fundamentalist movement, the Taliban.

Despite the fall of the Taliban after the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, the security situation deteriorated as extremist attacks increased. The Afghan government was toppled by the Taliban militant group in 2021 following the withdraw of the US and NATO-allied troops.

TOPSHOT - An Afghan health worker administers the polio vaccine to a child during a vaccination campaign in Kandahar on January 17, 2018. Polio, once a worldwide scourge, is now endemic in just three countries - Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan. / AFP PHOTO / JAVED TANVEER (Photo credit should read JAVED TANVEER/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghanistan begins polio vaccination campaign 08.11.2021

The drive is the first to take place against the disease in three years. The Taliban had banned previous campaigns, leaving millions of children unvaccinated.
Markus Potzel, Deutscher Botschafter in Kabul. Foto: DW/Hussain Sirat, 15.02.2016 in Kabul, Afghanistan +++ (C) DW/H. Sirat

Afghanistan: Germany to send envoy to negotiate aid for population — report 06.11.2021

Germany wants to realign its relationship with the Taliban to meet key strategic objectives. According to a report, envoy Markus Potzel will travel to Afghanistan in the coming weeks to negotiate aid and evacuations.
Afghanistan cricket team players board a bus from a local hotel to Islamabad Airport in full proof security. Afghanistan team coach Raees Ahmadzai said that soon after reaching Peshawar, the team was shifted to a local hotel where after a night stay, the team will leave for Islamabad in the morning and at 02:00, it will take a flight to Karachi to proceed to Qatar at 5:30 pm in the afternoon. He said after Qatar, the team will visit Dhaka, Bangladesh to play five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and one 4-Day against Bangladesh U19 team. It is worth mentioning here that the same Afghanistan team also played at series involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and China in Beijing in January this year. (Photo by Hussain Ali/Pacific Press)

Cricket Australia postpones Afghanistan test match 05.11.2021

The board has maintained the Taliban must allow women to play the sport in order for the match against the men's team to go ahead.

Usbekistan Termez | Truck drivers with potatoes imported from Aghanistan near the Uzbek city of Termez.

Afghan refugees in Uzbekistan live in uncertainty, facing deportation 03.11.2021

Rights groups say hundreds of Afghans fled to neighboring Uzbekistan to escape the Taliban. But, without official refugee status in the Central Asian country, they are vulnerable and could face deportation.

Vehicles move along a road against the backdrop of smoke rising from the site of blast in Kabul on November 2, 2021, after Afghanistan's capital was hit by two blasts near a military hospital, Taliban officials said, with a witness also reporting gunfire. (Photo by AFP)

Afghanistan: Several dead after explosions at Kabul hospital 02.11.2021

The attack was claimed by the local chapter of "Islamic State," which has been behind a number of similar incidents in recent months.
25.01.2017, Afghanistan, Akhundzada, an ethnic Pashtun of the Noorzai clan, is a religious scholar, reportedly the issuer of the majority of the Taliban's fatwas, and was the head of the Taliban's Islamic courts. Unlike many Taliban leaders, Akhundzada is believed to have remained in the country during the War in Afghanistan. He became the leader of the militant group in May 2016 following the death of the previous leader Akhtar Mansour in a drone strike. The Taliban also bestowed upon Akhundzada the title Emir-al-Momineen (Commander of the Faithful) that his two predecessors had carried.

Afghanistan: Taliban says leader makes first public appearance 31.10.2021

The Taliban's reclusive supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has been seen in public for the first time since he took control of the group in 2016, officials have said. His appearance may ease rumors of his death.
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a Bofors gun positioned at Penga Teng Tso ahead of Tawang, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), neighbouring China, in India's Arunachal Pradesh state on October 20, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

China passes new border law amid concerns about India, Afghanistan 24.10.2021

The new regulation gives expanded powers to the Chinese army to patrol or shut the country's 14 land borders. Beijing cited worries about the pandemic and security as a reason for the law.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 20, 2021: Taliban (banned in Russia) officials Shahabuddin Delavar and Abdul Salam Hanafi (L-R) are seen prior to the 3rd meeting of the Moscow Format on the Afghanistan peace settlement at President Hotel. Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Taliban pleads for recognition at Moscow talks 20.10.2021

Officials from 10 different countries, including China and Pakistan, attended the meeting with representatives from the Taliban. The talks came after Putin warned that "IS" fighters were converging on Afghanistan.

TOPSHOT - An Afghan health worker administers the polio vaccine to a child during a vaccination campaign in Kandahar on January 17, 2018. Polio, once a worldwide scourge, is now endemic in just three countries - Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan. / AFP PHOTO / JAVED TANVEER (Photo credit should read JAVED TANVEER/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghanistan to start polio vaccination drive in November 18.10.2021

The campaign will be the first countrywide polio inoculation drive to take place in three years. The Taliban had previously told communities that vaccines were a conspiracy against Muslims.
10.10.2021 Stefan Recker im Namen zeigen den Leiter des Caritas-Büro in Kabul Stefan Recker und die Bildrechte liegen bei der Caritas.

Afghanistan: German NGOs struggle as suffering grows 15.10.2021

Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan two months ago, the situation in the country has deteriorated and a hunger crisis looms. German aid organizations that could alleviate the suffering are facing massive hurdles.
13.09.2021 *** A Pakistan International Airlines plane carrying a handful of passengers, which is the first international commercial flight to land since the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan on August 15, is seen after landing at the airport in Kabul, on September 13, 2021. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP) (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghanistan: Pakistan International Airlines suspends flights from Kabul 14.10.2021

Pakistan's national airline has canceled flights to Afghanistan after the Taliban demanded that it lower prices. The airline said it had been operating purely on "humanitarian grounds."
Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier (4.v.r.), Bundestagspräsident Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU, 6.v.r.) und Bundesverteidigungsministerin Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) legen aus Anlass der Beendigung und Würdigung des Einsatzes der Bundeswehr in Afghanistan Kränze in der Cella, dem Ehrenmal der Bundeswehr, in Gedenken an die 59 Gefallenen nieder. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany honors soldiers who fought in Afghanistan mission 13.10.2021

German leaders gathered in Berlin Wednesday to honor the sacrifice of Bundeswehr soldiers who were part of the country’s Afghanistan mission. Still, questions remain as to the mission's effectiveness.
Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi poses at a photocall for 'Panel Internazionale sull'Afghanistan e la situazione dei registi e degli artisti Afghani' (lit.: International Panel on Afghanistan and the situation of Afghan filmmakers and artists) . 78th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 04 Sep 2021, Credit:Maria Laura Antonelli / Avalon

Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi: 'The Taliban do not value art' 13.10.2021

Speaking at an event in Bonn, the Afghan director urged global powers to not negotiate with the Taliban in an attempt to resolve the crisis in Afghanistan.
Taliban delegates meet with Qatar delegates in Doha, Qatar, in this handout photo uploaded to social media on October 9, 2021. Picture uploaded on on October 9, 2021. Social media handout/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Afghanistan: Taliban meet with EU, US representatives as G20 holds special summit 12.10.2021

The EU has announced a €1-billion aid package for Afghanistan to prevent "socioeconomic collapse," and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the world cannot stand by as "40 million people fall into chaos."

Mitglieder der afghanischen Sicherheitskräfte stehen an einem Sicherheitskontrollpunkt nach bewaffneten Zusammenstößen am Stadtrand von Kundus, der Hauptstadt der nördlichen afghanischen Provinz Kundus. Vier Soldaten und drei Militante wurden bei bewaffneten Zusammenstößen am Stadtrand von Kundus am frühen Dienstag getötet, wie die Behörden bestätigten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

G20 leaders to aid Afghans — without cozying up to Taliban 12.10.2021

Leaders and representatives from G20 nations have stressed the importance of supporting Afghanistan — without recognizing the Taliban.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (C) speaks to the media at the airport in Kabul on August 31, 2021, after the US has pulled all its troops out of the country to end a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist in power. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

US and Taliban set for talks in Doha 08.10.2021

The weekend summit in Qatar will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two sides since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
