The Administrative Board supervises the management of the Director General beyond the daily program.
The Administrative Board consists of one member from the Bundestag (German lower house), Bundesrat (German upper house), Bundesregierung (Federal government) and four additional members who are elected by the Broadcasting Council. The current tenure of the Administrative Board (introduced below) began with its constituent session on May 5, 2014.
Peter Clever, Chairperson
Former Member of the Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA),
elected as a representative of social groups and organizations by the Broadcasting Council
Ulrich Silberbach, Deputy Chairman
Chairman of the German Civil Service Federation, elected as a representative of social groups and organizations by the Broadcasting Council
Dr. Mark Speich
State Secretary for Federal, European and International Affairs and Plenipotentiary of North-Rhine Westphalia, CDU; nominated by the German Federal Council
Herzs Krymalowski
Designated by the German Jewish Central Committee, elected as a representative of social groups and organizations by the Broadcasting Council
Prof. Dr. Claudia Mast
University of Stuttgart-Hohenheim, Communications Sciences, elected as a representative of social groups and organizations by the Broadcasting Council