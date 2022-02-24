The Administrative Board consists of one member from the Bundestag (German lower house), Bundesrat (German upper house), Bundesregierung (Federal government) and four additional members who are elected by the Broadcasting Council. The current tenure of the Administrative Board (introduced below) began with its constituent session on May 5, 2014.

Peter Clever, Chairperson

Former Member of the Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA),

elected as a representative of social groups and organizations by the Broadcasting Council





Ulrich Silberbach, Deputy Chairman

Chairman of the German Civil Service Federation, elected as a representative of social groups and organizations by the Broadcasting Council





Dr. Mark Speich

State Secretary for Federal, European and International Affairs and Plenipotentiary of North-Rhine Westphalia, CDU; nominated by the German Federal Council

Herzs Krymalowski

Designated by the German Jewish Central Committee, elected as a representative of social groups and organizations by the Broadcasting Council

Prof. Dr. Claudia Mast

University of Stuttgart-Hohenheim, Communications Sciences, elected as a representative of social groups and organizations by the Broadcasting Council