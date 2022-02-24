 Administrative Board | Governing Bodies | DW | 24.02.2022

Governing Bodies

Administrative Board

The Administrative Board supervises the management of the Director General beyond the daily program.

Deutsche Welle in Berlin

The Administrative Board consists of one member from the Bundestag (German lower house), Bundesrat (German upper house), Bundesregierung (Federal government) and four additional members who are elected by the Broadcasting Council. The current tenure of the Administrative Board (introduced below) began with its constituent session on May 5, 2014.

Peter Clever

Peter Clever, Chairperson
Former Member of the Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA),
elected as a representative of social groups and organizations by the Broadcasting Council

Ulrich Silberbach, Stellvertretender Vorsitzender des DW-Verwaltungsrats

Ulrich Silberbach, Deputy Chairman
Chairman of the German Civil Service Federation, elected as a representative of social groups and organizations by the Broadcasting Council

Mark Speich, Mitglied des DW-Verwaltungsrats

Dr. Mark Speich
State Secretary for Federal, European and International Affairs and Plenipotentiary of North-Rhine Westphalia, CDU; nominated by the German Federal Council 

Herzs Krymalowski

Herzs Krymalowski
Designated by the German Jewish Central Committee, elected as a representative of social groups and organizations by the Broadcasting Council

Prof. Dr. Claudia Mast

Prof. Dr. Claudia Mast
University of Stuttgart-Hohenheim, Communications Sciences, elected as a representative of social groups and organizations by the Broadcasting Council

Corporate Spokesperson

