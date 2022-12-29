  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Pope Benedict XVI
Honduras San Pedro Sula | Migranten auf dem Weg Richtung USA
Image: Stringer/REUTERS
MigrationHonduras

Adios, Honduras - Escaping Violence and Poverty

56 minutes ago

Every year, tens of thousands of people from the central American nation of Honduras leave their home country to try and reach the United States. A dangerous journey that often ends in death.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LS25
Sendung Dokumentation Adios Honduras - Flucht vor Armut und Gewalt
Image: YLE

The refugees are escaping poverty, gang violence and natural catastrophes.

Honduras: a nation hit ever more frequently by extreme weather such as tropical hurricanes and flooding. Almost 70 per cent of the population lives in poverty; more than 50 per cent of those are in dire need. Violent incidents, gang warfare and abductions are part of daily life here. The murder rate is one of the highest in the world. Many Hondurans see no other option but to leave.
 

Sendung Dokumentation Adios Honduras - Flucht vor Armut und Gewalt
Image: YLE

They are undeterred by the high cost; the risk that they’ll die on the journey or be murdered by human traffickers; or just how unlikely it is that they’ll actually make it to the US at all. Often, it’s the men that leave; their wives and children stay behind and never hear back from their husbands and fathers, even if they’ve managed to enter the US and are living illegally there. The money they promised to send to their families never arrives.

Sendung Dokumentation Adios Honduras - Flucht vor Armut und Gewalt
Image: YLE

As a result, more and more women feel compelled to flee themselves. They might take one of their children along, or leave them all with relatives. The country is losing its life blood - in some regions, villages are populated only by children and elderly people. Aid organizations try to help the most desperate, but even they are powerless to stem the tide of refugees.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 11.01.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 11.01.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 11.01.2023 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 12.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 14.01.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 15.01.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

THU 12.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 15.01.2023 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian air defence system intercepts a rocket launched by Russian forces in Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Russian missile barrage hits Ukraine

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A soldier of the Bundeswehr is standing next to his machine gun at the airport near the base in Gao in northern Mali, with the German flag flying overhead

What's next for the Bundeswehr in Mali?

What's next for the Bundeswehr in Mali?

PoliticsDecember 28, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Kids of various ages play with ball on dirt road, one of them wearing an Argentina jersey

Nepal: Squatters fight Kathmandu's eviction drive

Nepal: Squatters fight Kathmandu's eviction drive

Society3 hours ago02:08 min
More from Asia

Germany

The Garzweiler II coal pit in North Rhine Westphalia, Germany

Lützerath: How Germany's energy crisis reignited coal

Lützerath: How Germany's energy crisis reignited coal

Business7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Different charging options for handheld devices: Micro-USB, USB-C und Apple Lightning

2022 stories that could still have an impact on our lives

2022 stories that could still have an impact on our lives

Business4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Israel's President Isaac Herzog standing next to each other holding a document, with the Israeli flag in the background

How divisive is Israel's shift to the right?

How divisive is Israel's shift to the right?

Politics24 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Offbeat8 hours ago01:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Picture of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, parents of the 131st grandchild recovered

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

SocietyDecember 24, 202202:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage