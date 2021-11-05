 ABBA forever! | All media content | DW | 05.11.2021

Culture

ABBA forever!

Back together again after 40 years, the hit Swedish band ABBA is releasing their new album, "Voyage." Here's a look back at their success story.

  • Abba, two women and two men in black with helmets under their arms and colorful hologram plaques on the black suits

    The end of a long break

    It's been 40 years since Björn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson got together in a studio. On November 5, they are releasing their new album, "Voyage." It has 10 new songs, and two are already out. Next spring the four Swedish singers — all in their 70s — will go on stage in a custom-built London arena, but only as holograms of their younger selves.

  • Abba band members in bright costumes perform at the 1974 Eurovison contest in Brighton, England.

    It all started with 'Waterloo' in 1974

    ABBA's success story began with the song "Waterloo," which they performed at the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton, England in 1974. From then on, band members Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad started an ABBA craze, which lasted the eight years of their band's existence. ABBA has sold more than 380 million records.

  • Members of the band ABBA embrace each other after winning Eurovision in 1974 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    ABBA: the hit-makers

    The year before their Eurovision win, ABBA didn't make it into the Swedish pre-selection of the contest. Perhaps this failure made their success the following year with "Waterloo" written by Benny Andersson (left) all the sweeter. Numerous hits followed; songs like "Dancing Queen," "Money, Money, Money," "Super Trouper," and "The Winner Takes it All" remain radio favorites to this day.

  • ABBA performs on stage in 1979 before the crowd at the UN General Assembly (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Frehm)

    Concerts around the world

    In 1977, ABBA went on their first world tour, performing in Europe and Australia, where they had many fans. In the same year "ABBA: The Movie" celebrated its world premiere in Australia. The group also performed for charity, including at the UN General Assembly in New York in 1979 (pictured). Even today, the proceeds from the hit song "Chiquitita," which was performed there, go to UNICEF.

  • The pair of couples smiling and looking into the camera in flashy costumes (Getty Images/AFP/O. Lindeborg)

    ABBA: Taking a break since 1982

    What at first worked so harmoniously in the 1970s — pop music written and performed by two couples who were best pals — became strained by the 1980s. Both couples divorced, and in 1982 ABBA "took a break," as Lyngstad put it. But they haven't gotten back together since. Although two new songs were announced for 2019, they still haven't been released.

  • Photos of the band members in recent years from left to right: Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad und Benny Andersson

    An end to the ABBA break in sight?

    The official website of the Eurovision Song Contest announced in the summer of 2020 that five new ABBA songs could be released in 2021, according to the BBC. The band also wanted to go on tour as "ABBAtars" ― with holographic avatars playing on stage instead of the band members themselves.

  • Bjorn Ulvaeus und Benny Andersson standing in front of the movie title Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Getty Images/J. Phillips)

    Productive despite the time off

    While Agnetha and Frida have resumed their solo careers in recent years, Benny and Bjorn continued to work together, such as on the stage musical "Mamma Mia!" featuring ABBA songs. The production was turned into the 2008 movie of the same name, with a follow up in 2018 titled "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." Ulvaeus and Andersson are shown here at the latter's premiere.

  • An exterior view of the museum with a large poster of the band members in front of it (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Fichter-Wöss)

    An ABBA museum in Stockholm

    Not many bands have a museum dedicated to them, but ABBA does. In 2013, ABBA The Museum opened in Stockholm and remains immensely popular. Among the interactive installations is a karaoke booth where visitors can record their voices singing along to the hits, and 3D holograms of the band members dancing, which will eventually tour in 2021.

  • Wax figures of the band members of ABBA at the museum in Stockholm with a crowd taking pictures of them (picture alliance/dpa)

    A wax band

    ABBA have also been made into three-dimensional wax figures in the Stockholm Museum, where many of the band's eye-catching costumes can be found. In some parts of the interactive exhibition, visitors can learn the dance moves that go with the music. Once in a while, Frida, Bjorn, Benny or Agnetha even call the museum to talk to the lucky visitor who happen to be closest to the "Ring Ring" phone.


Dieses undatierte Foto zeigt digitale Bilder von Björn Ulvaeus (l-r), Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson und Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Mitglieder der schwedischen Popgruppe Abba. Abba hat fast 40 Jahre nach der Trennung der Band ein neues Album angekündigt. Das neue Album wird den Titel «Voyage» tragen, wie die Band bekannt gab. Eine virtuelle Version der Band soll am 27. Mai 2022 eine Reihe von Konzerten in London geben. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

ABBA releases first album in 40 years 05.11.2021

Rachel Stewart takes a look at some English words that have taken on a whole new meaning in Germany.

English words the Germans use wrongly 10.11.2021

From cake forks to tiny homes and BYO kitchens — join Rachel Stewart for a snoop around a typical German home.

German homes and how the Germans live 20.10.2021

Rachel Stewart brings Rammstein, Helene Fischer and Capital Bra together for a musical Meet the Germans special.

German music: Do you know your 'Schlager' from your 'Deutschrap?' 14.10.2021

Dieses undatierte Foto zeigt digitale Bilder von Björn Ulvaeus (l-r), Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson und Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Mitglieder der schwedischen Popgruppe Abba. Abba hat fast 40 Jahre nach der Trennung der Band ein neues Album angekündigt. Das neue Album wird den Titel «Voyage» tragen, wie die Band bekannt gab. Eine virtuelle Version der Band soll am 27. Mai 2022 eine Reihe von Konzerten in London geben. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

'Voyage,' ABBA's first album in 40 years 05.11.2021

After almost 40 years, the four members of ABBA are reappearing in a new album, touted as the comeback of the decade. Will the iconic Swedes delight new generations, too?

Dieses undatierte Foto zeigt digitale Bilder von Björn Ulvaeus (l-r), Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson und Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Mitglieder der schwedischen Popgruppe Abba. Abba hat fast 40 Jahre nach der Trennung der Band ein neues Album angekündigt. Das neue Album wird den Titel «Voyage» tragen, wie die Band bekannt gab. Eine virtuelle Version der Band soll am 27. Mai 2022 eine Reihe von Konzerten in London geben. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Mamma Mia! ABBA makes a comeback 03.09.2021

After a 40-year hiatus, ABBA is back together again with a new album, "Voyage." The Swedish pop group is also planning a show in London.

Italy's Maneskin pose for pictures on stage with the trophy after winning the final of the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, at the Ahoy convention centre in Rotterdam, on May 22, 2021. (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP)

Italy wins 2021 Eurovision Song Contest following tight race 22.05.2021

"We just want to say, to the whole of Europe, to the whole world, rock 'n' roll never dies," Maneskin's frontman Damiano David has said after winning.

01/03/2021 Ein neunarmiger Chanukkaleuchter ist durch ein Guckloch zu sehen, das sich in einem von vier begehbaren Kuben der Ausstellung «Menschen, Bilder, Orte - 1700 Jahre jüdisches Leben in Deutschland» befindet. Der Fokus der Multimedia-Wanderausstellung liegt auf der Alltagsgeschichte von Jüdinnen und Juden im Gebiet des heutigen Deutschlands.

People, pictures, places: German Jews across the centuries 03.07.2021

An exhibition in Cologne about 1,700 years of Jewish life in Germany showcases personal stories through the ages.