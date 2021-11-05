ABBA forever!

The end of a long break

It's been 40 years since Björn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson got together in a studio. On November 5, they are releasing their new album, "Voyage." It has 10 new songs, and two are already out. Next spring the four Swedish singers — all in their 70s — will go on stage in a custom-built London arena, but only as holograms of their younger selves.