Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, is located on the east coast of Jutland. Together with the city of Pafos in Cyprus, it was chosen as a European Capital of Culture in 2017.

Originally a Viking settlement founded in the 8th century, Aarhus was dominated by seaborne trade in agricultural products over many centuries. Today, Aarhus has Denmark's principal industrial port and is an important economic and cultural center of the region. It is also home to Aarhus University, which is Scandinavia's largest, as well as a center of research and education. Aarhus, one of the fastest growing Danish cities, is known for its modern music scene, including jazz and rock.