Aarhus

Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, is located on the east coast of Jutland. Together with the city of Pafos in Cyprus, it was chosen as a European Capital of Culture in 2017.

Originally a Viking settlement founded in the 8th century, Aarhus was dominated by seaborne trade in agricultural products over many centuries. Today, Aarhus has Denmark's principal industrial port and is an important economic and cultural center of the region. It is also home to Aarhus University, which is Scandinavia's largest, as well as a center of research and education. Aarhus, one of the fastest growing Danish cities, is known for its modern music scene, including jazz and rock.

26.08.2019, Dänemark, Aarhus: Mads Kähler Holst, Direktor des Moesgaard-Museums, tauscht die Zeichen einer Fußgängerampel aus. Die Ampelmännchen werden durch Umrisse von Wikingern ersetzt. Die Wikinger sollen auf die Bedeutung der Stadt während der Wikingerzeit aufmerksam machen. Foto: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Novelty traffic symbols light up German cities and beyond 28.08.2019

From cartoon characters to gay couples and Beethoven, cultural symbols and icons increasingly adorn traffic lights in cities from Germany to Australia. Now the Vikings are directing traffic in Denmark.

A private aircraft is recovered after it caught fire on landing at Aarhus Airport in Tirstrup, Denmark, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Flying from Oslo in Norway, the plane was believed to be carrying the manager and crew of pop singer Pink, who had given a concert in Oslo. None of the passengers are thought to have been injured in the incident. (Photo: Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix via AP) |

Plane carrying popstar Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark 06.08.2019

Police said no one was hurt as the plane crashed in Aarhus on Monday night. The Grammy award winning artist, who is on a global tour, was not on board.
Zu. Neus Gesetz übersieht tausende Spenderkinder Aarhus, May 2019 All sperm donations undergo health and quality tests. Only one man out of ten fulfils the criteria to donate at the Cryos sperm bank.

My unknown father — anonymous sperm donations undermine German law 18.05.2019

Over the past decades, thousands of children in Germany have been conceived through anonymous sperm donations from Germany and abroad, most notably Denmark. Florence Schulz reports from Aarhus.
DW euromaxx extratour Aarhus 17.07.2017

A visit to Aarhus, Denmark 17.07.2017

The Danish port city of Aarhus is a European Capital of Culture in 2017 and it’s hosting many art events. Aarhus is known as the world's smallest big city. This modern port city is easy to explore on foot or by bike.  
Schwimmende Kunst in Aarhus

Floating Art in Aarhus 13.03.2017

With her floating sculptures, which she calls Life-boats, Norwegian artist Marit Benthe Norheim wants to underscore the equality of all human beings. The project is part of Aarhus’s European Capital of Culture program.
Denmark's Aarhus European Capital of Culture 2017 Olafur Eliasson (DW/B. Riegert)

Aarhus reinvents itself as European Capital of Culture 24.01.2017

With installation art, storytelling, dance and other experiments, the Danish city wants to reinvent itself as European Capital of Culture in 2017. Aarhus calls on visitors to participate in reshaping the city.

21.01.2017 Europäische Kulturhauptstadt Aarhus 2017. Eröffnungsfeier. Parade von erleuchteten Wikingerschiffen mit politischen Bootschaften Orcawal, Eisbär und Eisscholle beschreiben den Klimawandel.

Aarhus puts Viking twist on European Capital of Culture celebration 23.01.2017

If you're looking for warm-blooded Danes, look no further: Residents and visitors have flocked to Aarhus to launch the city as one of this year's European Capitals of Culture. DW's Bernd Riegert reports.
01.2012 DW Euromaxx Highlights

Euromaxx - Highlights of the Week 23.01.2017

Polar bears up-close: German photographer Norbert Rosing and his images of Arctic animals. The Danish city of Aarhus is a 2017 European Capital of Culture. And: the art of ice cream making at the Gelato University.  
Archeological site of New Paphos : Mosaic floor and view upon the remains of the house of Orpheus - 2nd century A -D - Paphos - Cyprus - Site antique de Neo Paphos : Sol en Mosaique et Vue sur les vestiges de la maison d'Orphee - Site UNESCO - Paphos - Chypre ©F.Buffetrille/Leemage | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Paphos 2017 - European Capital of Culture 03.01.2017

The city on Cyprus will share the title with the city of Aarhus in Denmark. The planned events under the motto "Linking continents - bridging cultures" will make both locations very attractive travel destinations.
Latin Quarter in Aarhus, verkehrsberuhigte Ausgehmeile Mijlgade, 24.8.2016, Foto: Robert B. Fishman | Verwendung weltweit

Rethink Aarhus, Denmark’s European Capital of Culture 2017 02.01.2017

As a 2017 European Capital of Culture, Aarhus has joined with 18 of its surrounding municipalities to present a full schedule of events and special cultural offerings for visitors to Denmark's second largest city.
Aarhus: Neue Hafenfront mit Kunstskulptur noerdlich des Faehrhafens, Daenemark | Verwendung weltweit

Aarhus 2017 - European Capital of Culture 02.01.2017

The city in Denmark will share the title with the city of Paphos on Cyprus. The planned events under the motto "Linking continents - bridging cultures" will make both locations very attractive travel destinations.

Angaben für Artikelbild 3a/3b Bildunterschrift: Abendstimmung: Bald ist Mittsommernacht. Schlagworte: Festival, NorthSide, Aarhus, Konzert Wer oder was: Viele Zuschauer vor der Bühne bei Lukas Graham Fotografin: Teresa Weikmann Ort: Aarhus, Dänemark Datum: 17-06-2016 Veranstaltung: NorhtSide Festival

How summer music festivals are going green 30.06.2016

From trash butlers and bike lots to regionally grown food, Denmark's NorthSide music festival is setting trends for its environmentally-friendly policies and cleanliness. But is it catching on with music fans?
Stage at Northside-Festival in Aarhus. Photo: Teresa Weikmann, Aarhus/Dänemark

Denmark's NorthSide: How to put on a green music festival 20.06.2016

From regional barbecued meats to "trash butlers," NorthSide music festival in Aarhus, Denmark, is a trendsetter with its commitment to sustainability. Festivals in Germany are about to jump on the green bandwagon.
402: Entspanntes Hören - innovative Möbelkonzepte sind Teil des Mobiliars der Stadtbibliothek Köln, die damit ihren Sponsoren Gelegenheit gibt sich mit ihren Produkten zu präsentieren. **** Ort: Stadtbibliothek Köln Datum: 31.10.2015 Copyright: Heike Mund /DW (2015)

What libraries should look like in the future 04.11.2015

Libraries now need to offer more than books to stay relevant. Inspired by Scandinavian models, they are turning into lively meeting points and cultural hot spots. Makerspaces reflect the values of the sharing economy.
Gericht

Smoked Haddock with salad on malt crackers 09.04.2013

This recipe comes to us courtesy of chef René Jensen from Aarhus, Denmark
Die dänische Zeitung «Jyllands-Posten» (Archivfoto des Redaktionssitzes in Kopenhagen vom 11.12.2001) hat sich am Montagabend (30.01.2006) für die Verletzung religiöser Gefühle von Muslimen durch Veröffentlichung von Mohammed-Karikaturen entschuldigt. Das Blatt reagierte mit einer Erklärung des Chefredakteurs auf massive Proteste in zahlreichen arabischen Ländern. Foto: Finn Frandsen +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Cartoonist's attacker in Denmark guilty of attempted murder 03.02.2011

A Danish jury has found a Somali man guilty of attempted murder and terrorism for using an axe to break into the home of Kurt Westergaard and attempting to kill the cartoonist, who had caricatured the Prophet Muhammad.
