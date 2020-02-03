Concert Hour is your ticket to the German classical music festival scene. From the Schwetzingen Festival to the Bayreuth Festival, the Bachfest in Leipzig and the Beethovenfest in Bonn, we have the picks of the season: two hours of music, updated regularly.

Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.

This edition takes you to the Mozartfest in Würzburg for a performance by two star musicians: the German tenor Julian Pregardien and the American pianist Kit Armstrong.

Listen to audio 54:59 Concert Hour: A Winter's Journey, part two

Part one:

Dating from 1827, Die Winterreise (A Winter's Journey) is Schubert's last major work of art song before he died at age 30. The famous first words in it: "Fremd bin ich eingezogen, Fremd zieh ich wieder aus" (I came a stranger, and it is as a stranger that I leave) set the mood for all to follow: dark sentiments from the pen of the poet Wilhelm Müller.

Did Schubert perhaps feel drawn to the subject matter as a premonition of his early death?

Normally the song cycle is performed as complete and uninterrupted. Breaking it up is the idea of this concert, based on research that Julien Prégardien has done into 19th century performance practice, when it was completely normal to mix songs with other genres.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Rondo in A Minor, K. 511

Piano Sonata No. 14 in C Minor, K. 457, third movement

Fantasy in D Minor, K. 397

Franz Schubert

Franz Schubert

A Winter's Journey, D. 911:

I. Gute Nacht (Good Night)

V. Der Lindenbaum (The Linden Tree)

VI. Wasserflut (Flood)

IX. Irrlicht (Will o' the Wisp)

XI. Frühlingstraum (Dream of Spring)

XII. Einsamkeit (Loneliness)

performed by:

Julian Pregardien, tenor

Kit Armstrong, piano



Recorded by Radio Bavaria (BR) in the Emperor Hall of the Würzburg Residential Palace on June 5, 2019



Part two:

"Mozart the Romantic" was the motto of the most recent Mozartfest in Würzburg, emphasizing how romantic that composer can be. The selections in the concert fit and act as a foil to Schubert's "A Winter's Journey."

Longing, death, love and suffering are the great Romantic themes addressed in that song cycle. Tenor Julien Pregardien practically grew up with it. His father, the famous tenor Christoph Prégadien, recorded "A Winter's Journey" several times.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Das Traumbild (Image of a Dream), K. 530

Piano Sonata No. 14 in C Minor, K. 457, second movement

Adagio in B Minor, K. 540

Franz Schubert

A Winter's Journey, D. 911:

XIII. Die Post (The Post)

XIV. Der greise Kopf (The Grey Head)

XV. Die Krähe (The Crow)

XVI. Letzte Hoffnung (Last Hope)

XVII. Im Dorfe (In the Village)

XVIII. Der stürmische Morgen (The Stormy Morning)

XXI. Das Wirtshaus (The Inn)

XXII. Mut! (Have Courage)

XXIII. Die Nebensonnen (The Sun Dogs)

XXIV. Der Leiermann (The Hurdy-Gurdy Man)

performed by:

Julian Pregardien, tenor

Kit Armstrong, piano

Recorded by Radio Bavaria (BR) in the Emperor Hall of the Würzburg Residential Palace on June 5, 2019