 A visit to the world′s largest Barbie doll collection | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 08.03.2019

Culture

A visit to the world's largest Barbie doll collection

The first Barbie dolls hit toy store shelves in the US 60 years ago. Today, the largest collection of Barbie dolls is in Dusseldorf, Germany. DW dropped in on the proud owner of 18,000 Barbie dolls.

  • A blond Barbie doll head (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Barbie turns 60

    The first Barbie doll

    Peroxide blond, tiny waist, busty with long legs: On March 9, 1959, Mattel released the very first the Barbie doll. She began to move into children's playrooms worldwide.

  • Barbie dressed in 70s style (picture-alliance/ZB/B. Pedersen)

    Barbie turns 60

    Fond memories

    Some girls love horses, others love to play with Barbie dolls. Their rooms became Barbie's world, with shelf after shelf turned into bedrooms and living rooms for Barbie, her boyfriend Ken and her younger siblings Tutti and Todd. Barbie was always fashionable, her wardrobe sewn, knitted and sometimes pasted on her lean plastic body.

  • Barbie and Ken placed together as if embracing one another (imago/bonn-sequenz)

    Barbie turns 60

    Playing house

    Barbie and Ken were the dream team in many girls' rooms into the 1980s, and the perfect characters to play out elaborate love stories. The cheaper German-made rival doll, Petra, was no match for an original Barbie, who had legs that could bend and tiny accessories galore, from sexy bikinis to high heels, sunglasses and hand bags.

  • A barbie doll in military clothes (DW/D. Bryantseva)

    Barbie turns 60

    A working woman

    Also during the 1980s, the Barbie doll underwent an image makeover. Her maker Mattel started a career line that included astronaut, computer engineer, doctor teacher and architect-themed dolls. Ever the professional woman, the Barbie doll has had many dozens of careers — including president and vice-president.

  • Barbie in jeans and a tank top (picture-alliance)

    Barbie turns 60

    Diversity on the horizon

    Starting around the year 2000, Barbie wasn't made for the catwalk as much as modeled on an average, middle-class women. Barbie's clothes were not as glamorous anymore, they were practical. In 2016, Mattel started to market Barbie dolls in four body shapes: petite, tall, curvy, and original. Her original proportions had often been criticized for being anatomically impossible.

  • Barbie wearing a hijab (picture-alliance/AP/Invision/E. Agostini)

    Barbie turns 60

    Times change

    Who would have thought 60 years ago that in 2017, there would be a hijab-wearing Barbie doll? She was modeled on Ibitihaj Muhammad, a fencer on the US team at the 2016 Rio Olympics who wears a headscarf.

  • Barbie dressed in traditional clothing (picture-alliance)

    Barbie turns 60

    Around the world

    The Kenya Barbie was no modern big city girl from Nairobi; instead she was clad in traditional garb reminiscent of African cliches of untouched nature. She is part of the elaborate Barbie Dolls of the World Collector series.

  • Barbie as Amelia Earhart, Frida Kahlo and Katherine Johnson (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Barbie)

    Barbie turns 60

    Feminist icon

    The Frida Kahlo Barbie (middle) was a nice idea that ended up failing: The Mexican artist's great niece took Mattel to court for copyright infringement. The doll was removed from toy stores' shelves. She had been part of a historic line of Barbies that included aviator Amelia Earhart (left) and physicist Katherine Johnson (right).

  • Lots of diverse Barbies (Divulgação)

    Barbie turns 60

    2019 and beyond

    The Barbie doll collection is sure to be a work in progress for a long time to come. Novelties in 2019 include a Barbie doll that uses a wheelchair and another with a prosthetic leg. The toymaker has understood that blond, blue-eyed and a wasp waist won't cut it with today's children.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (db)


Bettina Dorfmann was six years old when her parents gave the little girl her very first Barbie doll back in 1967. "She wasn't just a doll, either, but a friend," Dorfmann remembers. "As it turned out, she was a friend for life," Dorfmann told DW. Today, the Dusseldorf collector who made it to the Guinness book of Records owns more Barbies than anyone else in the world — 18,000 dolls! 

A hobby becomes a profession

Even as a child, Dorfmann had almost three dozen Barbies. When she lost interest and stopped playing with them one day, they ended up in the family's attic. Only when her own daughter began to play with dolls did she remember the Barbies and pulled them out of storage again.

Barbies stand on a shelf with miniature dogs (DW/V. Weitz)

Dorfmann enjoyed Barbies as a child, but she only started collecting them as an adult — and unexpectedly created the basis of her current career

In the mid-1980s Dorfmann displayed the Barbies in her newly opened women's fashion store. It turned out her customers were more interested in the dolls than in the clothes, so she was forced to shut the store. Some of the dolls were moved to shelves in her living room before they were finally installed in a room set aside just for them. Others, left in their boxes, were stacked and stowed away in a storeroom.

Germany's only 'Barbie Clinic'

Dorfmann became increasingly known among collectors. She soon began repairing the dolls, too, at Germany's only Barbie repair workshop, the "Barbie Clinic."

In addition she also began to organize Barbie-themed exhibitions that were highly successful in Germany and beyond. She packed up her dolls and went on tour for nine years, first across China for two and a half years, and then throughout Europe.

Today, Dorfmann works at the Doll and Toy Museum in the western German city of Ratingen. She loans rare Barbie dolls for various events, has written five books and many articles in trade journals, and is an overall authority on the Barbie doll.

A woman works on repairing barbies at a desk (Privat)

Dorfmann began repairing Barbies as an adult, even opening a Barbie clinic

Barbie through the ages

Bettina Dorfmann loves to organize exhibitions, the most recent one being "Busy Girl — Barbie Gets ahead" with a focus on how the plastic doll has changed in the course of her 60-year history.

Barbie dresses differently today, says Dorfmann: "She wears jeans, a military jacket and a grey T-shirt; she's not wearing traditional high heels but stylish white sneakers and thick rimmed glasses.

Nevertheless, feminists have criticized the image of women conveyed by Barbie dolls. Barbie is too skinny, her legs are too long, her waist is too narrow and her breasts are too big, they say. Bettina Dorfmann disagrees, arguing that Barbie has always been an emancipated woman. She wore whatever was fashionable at the time, but she also embodied many children's dreams. Barbie was a doctor, an archaeologist, flight attendant, pilot, astronaut and US presidential candidate. "When environmental organizations sounded the alarm last summer that wild bees were threatened with extinction, a beekeeper Barbie immediately appeared on the market," says Dorfmann.

Barbies and accessories are staged (DW/V. Weitz)

Critics say Barbie presents an unreal image of women, but Dorfmann argues that the doll has always been a roll model of emancipation

Valuable collectibles

Barbie dolls that look like Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Twiggy and Whitney Houston are particularly popular among collectors. Barbie's US manufacturer, Mattel, has kept on adding new Barbie dolls, including a special series with more than 100 dolls dressed in traditional costumes of different countries.

The doll is banned in some Muslim countries, including Iran and Saudi Arabia, where religious leaders argue the doll offends Muslim traditions and rules. But in November 2017, Mattel presented a hijab-wearing Barbie doll, modeled on Ibtihaj Muhammad, a Muslim US Olympic fencing champion who always wears a headscarf in tournaments.

The barbie 2019 collection displays a many different barbies (Divulgação)

The Barbie line has changed over time, adding more diverse figures to the line

Collectors rejoice

Barbie celebrates her 60th birthday this year, and Dorfmann has been a collector for almost half that period. Her 18,000 dolls with all their clothes and accessories are now stored in different places: 1,500 are part of the exhibition at the Ratingen Doll and Toy Museum, others are on display in other German and international museums. The collector, who has painstakingly catalogued all the dolls, has kept the rest in her own home.

Dorfmann has two copies of many of her Barbie doll models: One is to be exhibited while the other remains in storage. She also owns rare dolls that are of particular value to collectors. The entire collection is insured, she says, but declined to name figures.

One thing is certain, however — the 58-year-old will continue to buy new Barbie doll models. "This is my life," she says.

Watch video 01:56

@dwnews - New Barbie line takes 'a broader view of beauty'

