 A treehouse built for grown-ups | Lifestyle | 26.06.2018

Lifestyle

A treehouse built for grown-ups

While treehouses are known as a hidden space of freedom and adventure for children, they still fascinate adults as well. Here's one outstanding example built by a couple of musicians in western Germany.

  A treehouse surrounded by nature

    In harmony with nature

    In harmony with nature

    Here, one can hear the sounds of nature around the clock, from wind hissing through the leaves to birds singing in the surroundings. In an effort to be as close as possible to the forest's animals, Irmelin Palm hung two nesting boxes for bats on the exterior walls of the treehouse.

  A fire pit in front of the treehouse

    Getting cozy outdoors

    Getting cozy outdoors

    A fire pit outside the treehouse offers warmth to visitors throughout the year. There's also a grill that's perfect for a barbecue and wicker beach chair that offers the ideal place to have a nap. Surrounded by trees and bushes, guests can be fully immersed in nature.

  Irmelin Palm in front of her tree house

    Irmelin Palm's story

    Irmelin Palm's story

    As a child, Irmelin Palm dreamt of owning a treehouse. Seven years ago, the time was finally right, and Palm, along with her husband and a handful of volunteers, made her dream a reality. Once she has an idea, she says she does everything she can to make it happen.

  The stairs of the treehouse

    Climbing up steep stairs

    Climbing up steep stairs

    The only part of the structure that touches the ground is the stairs, which swing freely. The maple tree alone carries the total weight of the treehouse, with its branches serving as a balustrade. Climbing up the stairs, one already begins to feel immersed in nature.

  Balcony of the treehouse

    A stunning view

    A stunning view

    The small veranda in front of the treehouse offers a view of the idyllic rural surroundings, as well as the castle of Windeck perched on top of a nearby hill.

  Irmelin Palm in her treehouse

    No help from an architect

    No help from an architect

    When she was a child, Palm yearned to live high up in the trees. But back then, she didn't yet have a treehouse of her own. Several decades later, she and a team of volunteers constructed her dream home without the help of an architect.

  A wooden dinner table in the treehouse

    A tree trunk in the center

    A tree trunk in the center

    During the building's construction, Palm took great care to focus on the maple tree. It supports not only the weight of the structure, but also acts as an eye-catching centerpiece. A piece of wood fixed around the tree's trunk serves as a dinner table. The 26-square-meter room offers enough space for four people and also features seating and a small kitchen

  Chimney in the treehouse

    Sustainability as a priority

    Sustainability as a priority

    Sustainability is important to Palm. That's why water comes from a well in the garden, electricity is generated by solar power and heat comes from a wooden oven and an energy-saving infrared heating system. Neither heat or smoke damage the tree.

  Wooden bathtub in the treehouse

    Taking a bath close to nature

    Taking a bath close to nature

    A wooden bathtub was designed to fit stylishly in the tiny bathroom. This way, visitors can feel close to nature even while taking a bath.

    Author: Alexandra Mölleken (ad)


A wooden construction in a maple tree turns out to be a truly authentic architectural jewel. Built on her huge property located near the historical castle of Windeck in the Bergisches Land, a hilly region in western Germany, the ambitious treehouse is the realization of musician Irmelin Palm's childhood dream. 

Roughly seven years ago, Irmelin Palm's dream became reality. "Once I get started, I tend to work really hard until it's all finished," she said. The singer managed to plan and construct her masterpiece within three months only.

Sketches that came before the construction of the tree house

Sketches that came before the construction of the tree house

Artist couple and treehouse team

The artist was supported by her husband Thomas Palm and numerous voluntary helping hands. However, she didn't allow her husband to work with saws and hammers, since he's a pianist whose hands are his most important tool. He took care of the interior design instead.

The treehouse was originally planned as a private retreat. But Palm got the idea to actually rent it out after hikers of the nearby trail, Natursteig Sieg, discovered the tree house in the fall of 2017, and asked whether they could stay there overnight. In November 2017, the treehouse opened its doors for visitors.

Guests from all over the world

Since then, visitors from around the globe have arrived in Windeck-Schladern, including guests from Hong Kong, and a US family from North Carolina who made a stop here as part of a trip through Europe. So far, more than 300 people have slept in the unusual location.

Among them were two young couples who wanted to have a rest just before having children — literally. One of the two heavily pregnant women's water broke while sleeping in the treehouse.

Another memorable guest was a young man from Luxembourg who booked 10 nights in the middle of the winter in order to finish his diploma thesis in the maple tree.

A man from Russia contacted the Palm family, planning on doing his marriage proposal in the treehouse. 

Irmelin Palm understands the huge interest in her treehouse. After all, she started dreaming about it at a young age herself. 

Her father then proposed to construct a stilted tree house for her. But Palm wasn't satisfied with it, as she felt a stilted house wasn't a real treehouse.

Irmelin Palm

Irmelin Palm

Winding around the tree

The Palm family's treehouse is suspended in the air roughly 2.5 meters above the ground.

It winds around the tree in such a way that the massive trunk with a diameter of four meters forms the center of the construction. From the roof, the maple tree rises another 20 meters into the air.

"If I had constructed the treehouse only for myself, I might have added another floor," the "architect" says. But these ambitions were limited by the acrophobia of her husband for whom even the 2.5 meters of altitude have posed a challenge. "There's no contact between the house and the ground. Only the stairs touch the ground."

Taking care of the tree's well-being

The couple closely watches the development of the tree to avoid harming its natural growth. All beams have been fixed at the trunk at a certain angle because otherwise, the screws could loosen. A total of around 100 screws have been fixed on to the tree without harming its vitality. 

By now, removing the tree house would be more painful for Palm than for the tree. The trunk has already integrated the treehouse by noosing branches and bark around the various parts of the construction. Neoprene was used to seal different parts because it's a flexible material that adapts to the form of the tree.

City dwellers particularly love to visit the treehouse, which they see as an expression of harmony between man and nature.

 

 

