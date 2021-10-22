 A Mindfulness Breathing Exercise | In Good Shape - The Health Show | DW | 24.06.2022

In Good Shape

A Mindfulness Breathing Exercise

Mindfulness coach Martin Schmid shows how to use breathing to release stress and find inner calm.

Watch video 01:09

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Weekly roundup — In your head 22.10.2021

How to escape the coronavirus blues

How to escape the coronavirus blues 01.04.2021

Symbolbild Schmerzmittel

In Good Shape - Medications: Which ones work? 24.06.2022

DW Explainer l Wie der Magen arbeitet

Be kind to your stomach! 17.06.2022

Schlagworte: Mukoviszidose, Medikamente, In Good Shape Copyright: NDR Bildbeschreibung: Still aus Beitrag „Mukoviszidose“

New cystic fibrosis treatment 24.06.2022

Type 2 diabetes. File photo dated 15/07/14 of a child being weighed on scales. Diabetes UK has said the rising tide of obesity has led to thousands of youngsters having Type 2 diabetes. Issue date: Thursday November 22, 2018. The charity reported that 6,836 children and young adults have Type 2 diabetes in England and Wales, according to data from GP surgeries. See PA story HEALTH Diabetes. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire URN:39827528 |

The Diet Shot 24.06.2022

Geschlechter Nebenwirkungen Schlagworte: Geschlecht, Nebenwirkungen, Medikamente, In Good Shape Copyright: WDR Bildbeschreibung: Still aus Beitrag Gender Nebenwirkungen“

Why side effects differ for men and women 24.06.2022

ILLUSTRATION - Eine junge Frau benutzt am 07.03.2019 in einem Studio in Hamburg Nasenspray (gestellte Szene). Foto: Christin Klose | Verwendung weltweit

What really helps when we catch a cold? 24.06.2022

Dateiname: Her – Women in Asia Folge 6 (body and mind) Titel: Her – Women in Asia Folge 6 (body and mind) Bildbeschreibungen (1-2 Sätze): Filmstill aus der sechsten Folge der DW -Reihe „Her – Women in Asia“ zum Thema: Körper und Geist Copyright: ©DW Rechte: frei (Still aus einer DW eigenen Produktion) Schlagworte: women, Asia, Yoga, households, jobs, take care

How Body and Mind Work Together 13.04.2022

Our minds and bodies are constantly interacting. Many illnesses, for instance, are sparked or made worse by stress. Illness in turn impacts our emotions. We look at how our minds and bodies influence health and healing.

Seiji Nakazato (68) works at his melon farm near the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Miyako camp, on Miyako Island, Okinawa prefecture, Japan April 22, 2022. Picture taken April 22, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan: What's behind Okinawans' falling life expectancy? 12.06.2022

An influx of foreign influences, ranging from fast food to less exercise, the stress of modern life, as well as a loss of the traditional sense of 'ikigai' in younger people are all to blame.

DW-Beitrag 'Hormone' für die sendebegleitende Seite von 'Fit und gesund'

Our Hormones and Us 04.02.2022

Hormones: A common topic related to pregnancy, yet this complex system defines our everyday lives. From metabolism and digestion to sexuality and emotional behavior. Even a slight change can have a major impact.

Yoga instructor Tammineni Padma performs yoga a posture while balancing on tree branches on the eve of International Yoga Day, in Hyderabad on June 20, 2020. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP) (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

Can yoga and meditation help us to connect with nature? 08.01.2021

The coronavirus pandemic has forced people to slow down, consume less, and reevaluate their lives. Could turning to meditation and ancient bodywork traditions benefit the environment?