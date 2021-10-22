A Mindfulness Breathing Exercise

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Mindfulness coach Martin Schmid shows how to use breathing to release stress and find inner calm.
Our minds and bodies are constantly interacting. Many illnesses, for instance, are sparked or made worse by stress. Illness in turn impacts our emotions. We look at how our minds and bodies influence health and healing.
An influx of foreign influences, ranging from fast food to less exercise, the stress of modern life, as well as a loss of the traditional sense of 'ikigai' in younger people are all to blame.
Hormones: A common topic related to pregnancy, yet this complex system defines our everyday lives. From metabolism and digestion to sexuality and emotional behavior. Even a slight change can have a major impact.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced people to slow down, consume less, and reevaluate their lives. Could turning to meditation and ancient bodywork traditions benefit the environment?
