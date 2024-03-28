A Migration With Young Northern Bald Ibis

A Migration With Young Northern Bald IbisMarch 28, 2024
Young birds are being reintroduced in Europe but have to be taught by humans how to fly to warmer climes – a 2300 km journey from Germany to the south of Spain.
Also on Tomorrow Today:
Inductive charging - e-cars that recharge while driving
Electric cars can be charged inductively, just like smartphones. And they can do it not only when parked, but also while moving down the road. We look at how the technology works, and how far the research has progressed.
What causes static electric shocks?
We all know what it’s like to touch a door handle or other metal object and receive a mild electric shock. Why do they happen? What causes them? This week's viewer question comes from Zivayi B. in Zimbabwe.
Recycling energy - heating a hotel with regenerative braking
In Switzerland, the Stoos funicular train has to climb one of the steepest gradients in the world. It generates enough energy during braking to heat a hotel at the top of the mouuntain.
Climate-neutral ski slopes - energy-free artificial snow
Snow cannons need electricity to make and blow out artificial snow. But ‘snow lances’ like 'Nessy-Zero-E' work on natural water pressure alone, and don’t require other energy input.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 30.03.2024 – 01:30 UTC
SAT 30.03.2024 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 30.03.2024 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 31.03.2024 – 21:30 UTC
MON 01.04.2024 – 05:30 UTC
MON 01.04.2024 – 14:30 UTC
TUE 02.04.2024 – 10:30 UTC
TUE 02.04.2024 – 19:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -4