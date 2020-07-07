A History of Antisemitism - Emancipation to the Holocaust: 1791 - 1945

The 19th century brought new, politically and racially motivated forms of hatred against people of Jewish faith. A new term was coined for this: antisemitism. Along with modern antisemitism, the idea of so-called "World Jewry” was born. The conspiracy theory was widely disseminated, sometimes in cartoon caricatures published by large and respected European newspapers.

The so-called Dreyfus Affair of 1894 was a turning point. Alfred Dreyfus, an officer from Alsace, was accused of being a spy for the German Reich and sentenced to exile on Devil's Island. The episode propelled antisemitic caricatures to new heights, and simultaneously brought the fight against antisemitism into politics.



This fight could be bloody, as well: In the middle of Paris, on the Boulevard Saint-Michel, Ukrainian General Symon Petliura was shot by Jewish anarchist Schlomo Schwartzbard. During the Ukrainian War of Independence, there had been pogroms against Jews. The assassin blamed Petliura, and took his revenge.





Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 16.07.2022 – 11:03 UTC

SAT 16.07.2022 – 22:03 UTC

SUN 17.07.2022 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

