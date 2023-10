Germany is often taken for granted as a stabilizing force. But with its economy stumbling and politics lurching rightwards, what comes next? Our guests: Valerie Höhne (Tagesspiegel), Arne Delfs, (Bloomberg News), Katja Hoyer (Kings College London)

Image: DW

Arne Delfs is a Government Reporter for Bloomberg News based in Berlin.

Image: DW

Valerie Höhne, is a journalist and editor at the Berlin bureau of the German newspaper Tagesspiegel.

Image: DW

Katja Hoyer, is a researcher at the Kings College in London and author of the best-selling book "Beyond the wall" about the former German Democratic Republic.