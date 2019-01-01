 A German tip for your New Year′s resolutions | Meet the Germans | DW | 02.01.2019

Meet the Germans

A German tip for your New Year's resolutions

Starting off the year with ambitious plans to become a better person is a widespread Western tradition. What are the most popular resolutions in Germany? And here's how the German language can help you deal with yours.

  • Eight week old tortoiseshell kitten on sofa (Imago/Westend61)

    The Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2019

    1: Avoid / relieve stress

    The Germans' top resolution is to chill out. According to a national representative survey by health insurance company DAK Gesundheit, 62 percent said it was one of their goals for 2019. While we could have picked a photo of someone banging their head on a desk loaded with files to illustrate a really stressful situation, we thought we'd give you a good start instead, with this cute kitten.

  • A family meeting for Christmas (Colourbox)

    The Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2019

    2: Spend more time with family / friends

    Once again a year has gone by. You have to cram too many dinners and parties at the end of the year in a last-minute attempt to claim you haven't completely lost touch with your loved ones. But next year, you'll see each other more often, that's for sure. That's how Germans feel about it, too. It's the country's second favorite resolution: 60 percent have it on their list for 2019.

  • Two people running up stairs (picture-alliance/dpa Themendienst/T. Hase)

    The Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2019

    3: Be more active / do more sports

    Another worldwide classic. In Germany, 57 percent of the people polled said they'd get moving in 2019. While a widespread attitude towards New Year's resolutions is that most people don't stick to their program for very long, every second German in the poll (54 percent) said they usually hang in there for at least four months.

  • Meditation by the sea (Colourbox)

    The Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2019

    4: Find time for self

    And some resolutions might be more fun to keep than jogging in the winter... Just picture yourself by the sea, with nothing else to do than centering yourself with those cool mindfulness exercises you read about back in 2018 on your smartphone in the subway on the way to work. Yes, 51 percent of Germans hope to be in exactly that spot in 2019 — or at least find a little more time for themselves.

  • Salad with nuts and berries (Colourbox)

    The Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2019

    5: Eat healthier food

    Low-sodium, low-fat, low-carb, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, paleo, organic or raw food: There are plenty of trendy labels out there, but you can also simply improve your eating habits without following a strict diet. Just keep it fresh and colorful. That's what 49 percent of Germans plan on doing in 2019.

  • Person measuring and pinching waist (Fotolia/Markus W. Lambrecht)

    The Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2019

    6: Lose weight

    Another classic resolution. While eating healthy food and working out could well lead to shedding extra pounds, 34 percent of the poll respondents were honest about what they ultimately wanted to achieve in 2019: slim down. Keeping a journal might help you track your weight loss: "Diet Day 1: I have removed all the bad food from the house... It was delicious."

  • Money and a purse on a table (picture alliance/dpa/Schönberger)

    The Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2019

    7: Save more money

    While the Germans' reputation for being thrifty is legendary, OECD data shows that people from 12 other countries actually squirrel away more of their gross household income, including in Europe the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway. Nearly one third of the polled Germans (32 percent) want to live up to the stereotype and put more money aside.

  • A person looking at a smartphone (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2019

    8: Spend less time on the internet

    There's a growing body of scientific evidence showing how the internet stimulates the same neurotransmitters as addictive drugs — especially through the micro-feedback one gets through social media. Time to put the smartphone down. That's what 25 percent of Germans plan to do in 2019. This trend is even stronger among young people aged 14-29: 49 percent of them hope to spend more time offline.

  • A woman watching TV (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2019

    9: Watch less TV

    Arguments to help the 19 percent of Germans who want to stop zapping: You'll find more time for your family, friends and yourself, or to prepare healthy meals and work out, which is the best way to relieve stress anyway. You might save money by canceling all your pay-TV subscriptions. And if you don't compensate by watching more Youtube, you'll cover a good chunk of your New Year's goals.

  • Bottles of beer (picture-alliance/imageBroker)

    The Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2019

    10: Drink less alcohol

    Germany and beer, the old cliché. It does remain the world's fourth top beer-drinking country after the Czech Republic, Namibia and Austria, so there's something to it. Now, 16 percent of Germans said they want to drink less alcohol as of 2019, so we'll have to wait and see if that has any kind of impact on the country's ranking. After all, Poland isn't too far behind.

  • Ashtray filled with cigarette butts (Colourbox)

    The Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2019

    11: Stop smoking

    Despite the well-known health risks, nearly every third German smokes. Only 11 percent of the people polled said they were planning on (trying to) stop in 2019. That's already an increase of two percent compared to 2018. As studies have also found that quitting smoking is the most difficult resolution to keep, that might well end up on their list of resolutions again in 2020.

Spend more time with the family, eat healthy food, start working out or save money: the list of the Germans' most popular New Year's resolutions would likely sound similar in any country of the Western hemisphere.

Like elsewhere in the world, New Year's resolutions in Germany are a bit like astrology: It's something anyone can talk about, and you'll find people have their own very special opinion on the matter. Expect many of these assessments to be filled with sarcasm. Of course, some people take their list of resolutions extremely seriously, but a bunch of others know that it's also part of the tradition to abandon any New Year's self-improvement plan within the first weeks of January.

After all, they are ideas developed after a week of overeating, and probably drinking too much, with family members who are either way better off in all aspects of their picture-perfect life — or absolute failures. That's obviously enough to inspire more than a few people to start jogging that beer-belly away and take a break on the wurst.

Thank the Babylonians

Humanity has been inspired by the beginning of a new year to try to improve various aspects of their life for ages.

The Babylonians were the first to document their new-year celebrations, some 4,000 years ago. Among the rituals of their 12-day festival held every mid-March, which marked the beginning of a new year at the time, they would promise to the gods to return anything they had borrowed and repay their debts.

Historians see their oaths as the forerunners of today's New Year's resolutions. The Babylonians, however, had more pressure to actually keep their word: If they didn't return everything as promised, they would fall out the favor of the gods.

Oaths to a two-faced god or a peacock

The Romans later set January 1 as the beginning of the new year. The month was named after the Roman god Janus, a two-faced deity — one symbolically looking back on the past, while the other faced the future. People would traditionally make sacrifices and oaths to Janus as part of their new-year rituals.

Such oaths took different forms throughout the ages, including the medieval "peacock vow," during which assembled knights would make a pledge to the noble bird they were about to eat.

Illustration from the Codex Manesse (public domain)

An oath to the roast beast: the Codex Manesse is an illustrated German manuscript from circa 1340

The actual modern expression "new-year resolutions" appeared for the first time in a Boston newspaper in 1813. Ever since, articles offering tips on how to make really good resolutions or mocking the fact that most people don't keep them have also become part of New Year's rituals.   

A little German touch

If there's one specifically German aspect about resolutions, it's the word itself: Vorsätze. It literally means "before the sentences."

Perhaps that could be seen as the ultimate strategy for anyone making promises to themselves to kick off a fresh year: Don't babble about your resolutions. Before you come up with a bunch of sentences about how you'll start doing this or that, just consider doing it without a word and see what happens.

If it works, you can thank German etymology.

If it doesn't, at least you won't need to explain to anyone why you started smoking again after spending so much time saying 2019 would be the year you'd finally stop.                                                                             

