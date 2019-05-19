 A ban on child labor in Africa is not enough | Africa | DW | 12.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

World Day against Child Labor

A ban on child labor in Africa is not enough

Many children in Africa have to work as domestic helps, on plantations or in prostitution to survive. They are robbed of their childhood and guaranteed a life in poverty if they are kept out of school.

A 13-year-old boy working as a shoe shiner in Maiduguri, Nigeria (DW/Muhammad Al-Amin)

"My name is Ali and I'm 13 years old. I have been working as a shoe shiner for two years now. I buy food and clothing for myself and I support my brother."

You only have to take a short walk on the streets of Maiduguri, in northern Nigeria, to meet scores of children like Ali Usman, all trying to make a living. Ali roams the streets in dirty clothes, polishing strangers' shoes. His parents were killed by the jihadists of Boko Haram and he takes care of himself and a sibling. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, 50.8 percent of Nigeria's children work full time.

Child labor has many faces. "They include dangerous, exploitative or physically demanding work," says Ninja Charbonneau of the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF. "Forced labor, prostitution and work in gold mines are just a few examples." Most of the children in Africa work in agriculture and livestock farming, as well as in small family businesses. Child labor often goes unpaid.

"The damage the children suffer is enormous. It means the end of their childhood," says Charbonneau. "The children cannot grow up in a normal and carefree way, as is their right. Often they do not go to school, which only reinforces the vicious circle." Without education, the children will be less able to get well-paid jobs. "It reduces their chances to get out of poverty, and this will perpetuate itself throughout generations."

Two children working in a gold mine in Tanzania (HRW/Justin Purefoy)

Children working in a gold mine in Tanzania

Minimum working age 

Diallo Assitan Fofana, president of the Association for the Promotion and Protection of the Labour Rights of Women and Children in Mali, says that in his country, thousands of young girls move from the countryside to the city. "They are migrant workers who work in the households of the big cities to help their parents in the villages and provide for themselves. Many are minors. They have not been to school or dropped out." The International Labour Organization of the United Nations (ILO) sets the minimum working age at 15. However, the international standard is often only partially incorporated into national law. In Botswana, Eritrea, Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda, for example, minimum age protection does not apply to children outside formal working relationships.

Africa's fight against child labor appears to be stagnating. According to UNICEF, the number of working minors increased between 2012 and 2016 — despite measures taken by African governments to fight child labor. "Many factors play a role here," says Charbonneau, "but the main reason is the sluggish economic development of many countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Another factor is conflict. In countries with conflicts, we habitually observe an increase of children who have to work. Whether in Mali, Somalia or Sudan, growing poverty forces children to help secure their family's livelihood." Many displaced families lose their income, especially if the main breadwinner is killed or gets separated from the rest of the family.

A young boy working on an engine (DW/Muhammad Al-Amin)

14-year-old Ibrahim works as a car mechanic in Maiduguri

Education and fair working conditions

The United Nations has committed itself to ending child labor by 2025. "Clearly we are not moving fast enough right now," said Charbonneau. Changing laws will not suffice either. "Banning child labor in general is not enough. If the family is dependent on income and has nothing else to fall on, then perhaps you are not doing the children a favor." Charbonneau argues for a radical change to the whole environment and general working conditions instead.

Charbonneau highlights four approaches: "First you need to create effective legislation to prohibit child labor in its hardest forms and really enforce the ban." Secondly, the circumstances for families as a whole must be improved. "For example, there must be social protection in the event that both parents are unemployed. Parents need fair job opportunities and fair pay so that the children do not have to work in the first place." In addition, there must be free and high-quality educational opportunities for the children so that they remain in school.

The third approach involves a change in mentality. "It must be pointed out that child labor remains a problem and that it is detrimental to the development of children. And in the fourth place, companies must also contribute in a major and important way, much more so than before."

A boy changing a tire (DW/Muhammad Al-Amin)

Nigeria has one of the highest rates of child labor in the world

Small steps forward in some countries

There has been some progress, according to Ariane Genthon, program officer for child labor in agriculture at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). "More and more governments and sectors in agriculture are taking action to help tackle the problem of child labor in agriculture," she told DW. "But this is a complex problem.  It cannot be solved with one intervention or with only the goodwill of one state. It needs a coordinated effort and investment to help defeat child labor in agriculture."

Countries such as Ivory Coast, Mali and Rwanda have already strengthened occupational health and safety regulations for children, while other governments have appointed committees or working groups to examine the problem. Such is the case in Gambia and Benin, where a new government taskforce on combating human trafficking organized a workshop to develop a national anti-trafficking policy, an action plan and guidelines for data collection. Mali has raised the minimum age for work to 15 years and expanded the list of hazardous occupations or activities prohibited for children.

Muhammad Al-Amin contributed to this article

Watch video 02:45

Children in Nigeria fight for labor rights

 

DW recommends

Germany aims to use strict law to improve work conditions in Africa

Unfair wages, exploitation and child labor. When German companies do business with African countries, human rights sometimes fall by the wayside. Berlin wants to change that. (10.05.2019)  

Tanzania admits child labor in gold mines

The Tanzania government says it is committed to cracking down on child labor in gold mines, calling the practice a “serious problem.” Its response follows a Human Rights Watch report released on Wednesday. (28.08.2013)  

Battling child labor

Child labor is on the decline, according to the ILO. But more than one in 10 children between five and 17 are still forced to work. Read DW coverage of child labor. (24.09.2013)  

New drive to protect children in Ghana

At least seven African countries are among those around the world which annually mark the International Day for Protection of Children on June 1. One of them is Ghana which is trying to end exploitation of the young. (31.05.2016)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Children in Nigeria fight for labor rights  

Related content

Save the Children - Uganda Schule in in Nakasongola

Protecting young people: 100 years of Save the Children 19.05.2019

Save the Children has been working to protect young people for a century now. To mark the anniversary, the organization is looking back at its founder as it faces new crises.

Nigeria CJTF-Hauptquartier in Maiduguri

Nigerian pro-government militia frees hundreds of children 10.05.2019

A regional militia in Nigeria has freed 900 children involved in the fight against Islamist Boko Haram insurgents, the UN says. UNICEF says children have been among the worst-hit by the decade-long conflict.

Kamerun Mädchen ohne Uniform mit Klassenkameraden in Uniform

Cameroon: Anglophone separatists 'use children as a bargaining chip' 20.02.2019

It's hard to be a child in Cameroon. Widespread poverty and state neglect hurt the youngest most. Children in the English-speaking region now have to contend with a new enemy: separatists attacking their own people.

Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  