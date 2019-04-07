 8 record-breaking books for World Book Day | Books | DW | 23.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Books

8 record-breaking books for World Book Day

How big is the world's smallest book? And which novel has been read the most? For UNESCO's World Book Day on April 23, we take a look at some quirky and impressive literary achievements.

  • Leonardo Da Vinci's Codex Leicester (picture alliance/Prisma Archivo)

    8 record-breaking books for World Book Day

    The world's most expensive book

    At least a seven-figure sum was expected when Leonardo Da Vinci's "Codex Leicester" went under the hammer at the New York auction house Christie's in 1994. In the end, the book changed hands for a whopping $30.8 million. It was purchased by the wealthiest man in the world, Bill Gates.

  • Diamond Sutra (868 AD) (Wikipedia/Gemeinfrei)

    8 record-breaking books for World Book Day

    The oldest printed book in the world

    Six centuries before the Gutenberg Bible, another printing technique was developed in 868 AD. A Chinese version of the Diamond Sutra is considered the oldest printed book in the world. It contains a dialogue between Buddha and one of his students. Letters and images were imprinted on sheets of wood, colored and then transferred to paper.

  • Finger tip (Colourbox)

    8 record-breaking books for World Book Day

    The world's smallest book

    Can you see it? Measuring just 0.74 by 0.75 millimeters, the tiny object from Japan holds the world record for smallest book. Called "Shiki no Kusabana" (Flowers of Seasons), the book is comprised of 22 pages and contains tiny illustrations of flowers along with their names in a 0.01-millimeter font. Publisher Toppan Printing employed techniques used in minting money.

  • Martin Luther Bible (AP)

    8 record-breaking books for World Book Day

    The world's most-read book

    The Bible holds multiple records, including this one. It can only be estimated how many copies have been printed worldwide, though the Guinness Book of World Records indicates it is somewhere between 2.5 and 5 billion. Some 20 million Bibles are published each year, according to the World Bible Society. The book has been translated into more than 2,500 languages.

  • Don Quijote statue (picture-alliance/Lou Avers)

    8 record-breaking books for World Book Day

    The world's most-read novel

    Don Quijote's struggle against the windmills has enthused readers for over 400 years - and inspired a number of artists like composer Richard Strauss and painter Pablo Picasso. "The history of the valorous and wittie Knight-Errant Don-Quixote of the Mancha" by Miguel de Cervantes has been printed 500 million times. All the Harry Potter novels together total 400 million copies.

  • Miss Marple special edition (Getty Images/AFP/S. Curry)

    8 record-breaking books for World Book Day

    The world's longest buyable book

    That's what you'd call heavy reading. The complete collection of Miss Marple stories by Agatha Christie are 32 centimeters thick and weigh eight kilograms (17.6 pounds). Over 4,032 pages, the elderly detective investigates 32 cases of murder, theft and other crimes. HarperCollins released 500 copies of the limited special edition.

  • Voynich manuscript (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    8 record-breaking books for World Book Day

    The most enigmatic book in the world

    Researchers have been biting their finger nails over this one. The Voynich manuscript was written in an unknown language and script. It contains curious illustrations, including those of unidentifiable plants and of nude women bathing in tubs connected by an elaborate network of pipes. The book has been dated from the 15th century and was at one point in the possession of Emperor Rudolf II.

  • L. Ron Hubbard (dpa)

    8 record-breaking books for World Book Day

    The world's most prolific author

    Better known as the founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard is the author with the most published titles to his name - 1,084 -, according to the Guinness World Records. He also holds the record for the most audio books. The US science fiction author began writing dime novels, but moved on to non-fiction works for his controversial Scientology organization.

    Author: Melinda Reitz (kbm)


  • Leonardo Da Vinci's Codex Leicester (picture alliance/Prisma Archivo)

    8 record-breaking books for World Book Day

    The world's most expensive book

    At least a seven-figure sum was expected when Leonardo Da Vinci's "Codex Leicester" went under the hammer at the New York auction house Christie's in 1994. In the end, the book changed hands for a whopping $30.8 million. It was purchased by the wealthiest man in the world, Bill Gates.

  • Diamond Sutra (868 AD) (Wikipedia/Gemeinfrei)

    8 record-breaking books for World Book Day

    The oldest printed book in the world

    Six centuries before the Gutenberg Bible, another printing technique was developed in 868 AD. A Chinese version of the Diamond Sutra is considered the oldest printed book in the world. It contains a dialogue between Buddha and one of his students. Letters and images were imprinted on sheets of wood, colored and then transferred to paper.

  • Finger tip (Colourbox)

    8 record-breaking books for World Book Day

    The world's smallest book

    Can you see it? Measuring just 0.74 by 0.75 millimeters, the tiny object from Japan holds the world record for smallest book. Called "Shiki no Kusabana" (Flowers of Seasons), the book is comprised of 22 pages and contains tiny illustrations of flowers along with their names in a 0.01-millimeter font. Publisher Toppan Printing employed techniques used in minting money.

  • Martin Luther Bible (AP)

    8 record-breaking books for World Book Day

    The world's most-read book

    The Bible holds multiple records, including this one. It can only be estimated how many copies have been printed worldwide, though the Guinness Book of World Records indicates it is somewhere between 2.5 and 5 billion. Some 20 million Bibles are published each year, according to the World Bible Society. The book has been translated into more than 2,500 languages.

  • Don Quijote statue (picture-alliance/Lou Avers)

    8 record-breaking books for World Book Day

    The world's most-read novel

    Don Quijote's struggle against the windmills has enthused readers for over 400 years - and inspired a number of artists like composer Richard Strauss and painter Pablo Picasso. "The history of the valorous and wittie Knight-Errant Don-Quixote of the Mancha" by Miguel de Cervantes has been printed 500 million times. All the Harry Potter novels together total 400 million copies.

  • Miss Marple special edition (Getty Images/AFP/S. Curry)

    8 record-breaking books for World Book Day

    The world's longest buyable book

    That's what you'd call heavy reading. The complete collection of Miss Marple stories by Agatha Christie are 32 centimeters thick and weigh eight kilograms (17.6 pounds). Over 4,032 pages, the elderly detective investigates 32 cases of murder, theft and other crimes. HarperCollins released 500 copies of the limited special edition.

  • Voynich manuscript (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    8 record-breaking books for World Book Day

    The most enigmatic book in the world

    Researchers have been biting their finger nails over this one. The Voynich manuscript was written in an unknown language and script. It contains curious illustrations, including those of unidentifiable plants and of nude women bathing in tubs connected by an elaborate network of pipes. The book has been dated from the 15th century and was at one point in the possession of Emperor Rudolf II.

  • L. Ron Hubbard (dpa)

    8 record-breaking books for World Book Day

    The world's most prolific author

    Better known as the founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard is the author with the most published titles to his name - 1,084 -, according to the Guinness World Records. He also holds the record for the most audio books. The US science fiction author began writing dime novels, but moved on to non-fiction works for his controversial Scientology organization.

    Author: Melinda Reitz (kbm)


Nowadays, books are increasingly read on screens rather than paper. But for centuries, they have not only served as a means of communication, but have also been status symbols, works of art and collector items.

To promote the written word, UNESCO initiated World Book Day in 1995. Its date, April 23, goes back to a Spanish tradition. On the name day of Saint George, roses and books are given as presents in Catalonia.

April 23 is also the day William Shakespeare and Miguel de Cervantes, two of the most significant writers in the world, passed away.

To celebrate World Book Day, click though the gallery above for some astonishing record-breaking books.

 

DW recommends

5 books for spring

As temperatures rise and the reading chair on the balcony beckons, we present novels from Britain, Russia, Germany and Finland, as well as a new edition of works by Edgar Allen Poe. (28.03.2017)  

White pride and prejudice: Why the alt-right has adopted Jane Austen

Members of the US "alt-right" appear to have developed a taste for British literary classics. But how do they think this will help the white nationalist cause? (23.03.2017)  

What Lithuanians read - and what they want you to read about them

Lithuania doesn't have dark crime novels like Scandinavia or Nobel Prize-winners like the Belarusians. But it's a country full of bookworms and a diverse history that's reflected in its books, writes DW's Inga Janiulytė. (20.03.2017)  

Shakespeare and Cervantes: Two geniuses and one death date

April 23, 1616 is recorded as the death date for two literary masters: English playwright William Shakespeare and Spanish novelist Miguel de Cervantes. But it's not true. Here's what the writers don't have in common. (21.04.2016)  

8 record-breaking books for World Book Day

How big is the world's smallest book? And which novel has been read the most? For UNESCO's World Book Day on April 23, we take a look at some quirky and impressive literary achievements. (21.04.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Arts.21 - Special: Gutenberg in the CyberstormThe Value of the Book in the Digital Age  

Advertisement

Film

Game of Thrones Staffel 6 EINSCHRÄNKUNG (Helen Sloan/HBO)

Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones'

Lannisters against the Starks, Baratheons versus Targaryens. Never heard these names before? If you want to catch up on "Game of Thrones" before the final season begins, here's a high-speed, spoiler-filled review.  

Books

Donne Leon - Schriftstellerin (Usedomer Literaturtage/Geert Maciejewski)

Donna Leon: 'I admire countries that have remained sane'

One of the doyennes of crime writing is visiting the island of Usedom to read in a literary program with the title "Thinking of Germany." DW took the opportunity to ask the American author about her own thoughts.  

Music

Leon Cathedral Organ: Made in Germany, Heard in Spain - A new organ for an ancient cathedral (DW/C. Burack)

A German-made organ for the Leon cathedral

The cathedral in Leon, Spain, is renowned for its stained-glass windows, but it is also home to a world-class organ made by the Bonn-based Klais organ builders. Getting it built was no easy feat.  

Arts

Symbolbild Provenienzforschung (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

Why the origins of artworks are so important

Provenance research attempts to track down the history of the possession of artworks. Many museums and other institutions attempt to tackle the challenge, but there's still a lot of work to do.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  