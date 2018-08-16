 5 skyscrapers to look up to: Finalists for the International Highrise Award | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 23.08.2018

5 skyscrapers to look up to: Finalists for the International Highrise Award

Pixelated, green or inspired by traditional Chinese landscape painting: The finalists of the International Highrise Award feature unconventional architectural ideas. Discover these five outstanding structures.

  • Oasia Hotel Downtown by WOHA architects (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Kopter/DAM)

    Outstanding skyscrapers: 5 finalists of the International Highrise Award

    Oasia Hotel Downtown, Singapore

    This tower of green in the heart of Singapore's dense business center was designed by WOHA architects, who conceived the structure as "a haven for birds and animals, reintroducing biodiversity into the city." The jury of the International Highrise Award praised the fact that the building's skeletal structure creates impressive open spaces; it's an exemplary oasis of nature in a tropical megacity.

  • Beirut Terraces by Herzog & de Meuron (Iwan Baan )

    Outstanding skyscrapers: 5 finalists of the International Highrise Award

    Beirut Terraces, Beirut

    Architects Herzog & de Meuron offer an aesthetic reinterpretation of the concept of living in a Mediterranean climate, adapted to Lebanon's densely populated capital. The platforms layered in playful patterns create a fluid transition between the inside and the outside of the building, offering airy spaces in which to spend time as well breathtaking views.

  • MahaNakhon by Büro Ole Scheeren (Iwan Baan)

    Outstanding skyscrapers: 5 finalists of the International Highrise Award

    MahaNakhon, Bangkok

    This highrise is one of the two structures designed by German architect Ole Scheeren's firm that was nominated for this year's International Highrise Award. At 77 stories high, it is Thailand's tallest building. With its unusual pixelated facade, the skyscraper embodies a new landmark for Bangkok.

  • Torre Reforma by L. Benjamin Romano (Alfonso Merchand)

    Outstanding skyscrapers: 5 finalists of the International Highrise Award

    Torre Reforma, Mexico City

    While this structure is used as a classic office space, L. Benjamin Romano's design is particularly innovative in the way the 246-meter-high (807-foot-high) building is conceived to survive earthquakes in Mexico City's risk zone. The highest building in the country impressed the award's jury: "Despite its tremendous height, Torre Reforma still features lightness."

  • Chaoyang Park Plaza by MAD architects (Hufton + Crow)

    Outstanding skyscrapers: 5 finalists of the International Highrise Award

    Chaoyang Park Plaza, Beijing

    The International Highrise Award jury noted how this building is "as unconventional as it is harmonious." The Beijing-based firm MAD Architects were inspired by traditional Chinese landscape painting in their design located in the business district of China's capital. It's a demonstration of a unique and modern architectural language that also strengthens cultural identity, the jury added.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


The International Highrise Award in architectural design recognizes exceptional skyscrapers that integrate sustainability and social aspects in their unusual structures.

The five finalists revealed Thursday are located in Bangkok, Beirut, Mexico City, Beijing and Singapore. They were selected among 36 nominations from 15 countries.

To be eligible, the buildings must be at least 100 meters (328 feet) high and have been completed within the last two years.

Organized by the German Architecture Museum and DekaBank along with the city of Frankfurt, the award has been bestowed every two years since 2004. 

The 2018 winning design will be announced on November 1 in Frankfurt. 

