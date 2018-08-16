5 skyscrapers to look up to: Finalists for the International Highrise Award

The International Highrise Award in architectural design recognizes exceptional skyscrapers that integrate sustainability and social aspects in their unusual structures.

The five finalists revealed Thursday are located in Bangkok, Beirut, Mexico City, Beijing and Singapore. They were selected among 36 nominations from 15 countries.

To be eligible, the buildings must be at least 100 meters (328 feet) high and have been completed within the last two years.

Organized by the German Architecture Museum and DekaBank along with the city of Frankfurt, the award has been bestowed every two years since 2004.

The 2018 winning design will be announced on November 1 in Frankfurt.

eg/ct (with dpa)