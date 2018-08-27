 5 reasons why you should be happy the holidays are over | High Five | DW | 29.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

High Five

5 reasons why you should be happy the holidays are over

You've barely survived the holidays? You're not the only one. Studies show that the summer break isn't necessarily relaxing and, in some cases, it even makes people sick.

  • girl with headache (Andrzej Wilusz/Fotolia)

    5 scientific explanations for why summer holidays are so exhausting

    When a vacation makes you sick

    A study by a Bonn university has found that a period of vacation can actually make you sick. People who go on vacation have more chances of getting headaches, insomnia or the flu. Twenty-two percent of the study's participants felt suddenly sick during their break from work. The explanation: The immune system also takes a break, and is therefore more vulnerable.

  • Woman annoyed by boyfriend's indifference (picture alliance/PhotoAlto)

    5 scientific explanations for why summer holidays are so exhausting

    The couple trap

    According to one psychological study, couples in Germany often decide to separate during their vacation: One third of all divorces are filed right after the summer holidays. Why? Unresolved domestic issues come to light when couples take time off together. According to the study, more women initiate divorce than men.

  • Three people in a beach chair (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Bockwoldt)

    5 scientific explanations for why summer holidays are so exhausting

    Heat makes people aggressive

    Talking about fights: The heat probably doesn't help either. American researchers found that football players were more ruthless on extremely hot days. If you found you or the people around you were more irritable this summer, blame it on the heat wave.

  • Couple on a tropical beach (haveseen - Fotolia.com)

    5 scientific explanations for why summer holidays are so exhausting

    Holidays can make you dumber

    Another study demonstrated something we perhaps all feared: Doing nothing makes you stupid. Some study participants lost 20 IQ points after days of idleness. Apparently the brain takes its own vacation. However, people who are active during their vacations come back home with a higher IQ.

  • Tourist at Michelangelo square, Florence (picture alliance/Arco Images)

    5 scientific explanations for why summer holidays are so exhausting

    The Stendhal syndrome

    Yet some people overdo the intellectual input while on holiday. Too much sightseeing may lead to cultural overstimulation. The so-called Stendhal syndrome is named after the 19th century French author who first described feeling overwhelmed while discovering Florence's sights. He wasn't the only one. The symptoms of this psychosomatic disorder include dizziness, rapid heartbeat and panic attacks.

    Author: Antje Binder (eg)


  • girl with headache (Andrzej Wilusz/Fotolia)

    5 scientific explanations for why summer holidays are so exhausting

    When a vacation makes you sick

    A study by a Bonn university has found that a period of vacation can actually make you sick. People who go on vacation have more chances of getting headaches, insomnia or the flu. Twenty-two percent of the study's participants felt suddenly sick during their break from work. The explanation: The immune system also takes a break, and is therefore more vulnerable.

  • Woman annoyed by boyfriend's indifference (picture alliance/PhotoAlto)

    5 scientific explanations for why summer holidays are so exhausting

    The couple trap

    According to one psychological study, couples in Germany often decide to separate during their vacation: One third of all divorces are filed right after the summer holidays. Why? Unresolved domestic issues come to light when couples take time off together. According to the study, more women initiate divorce than men.

  • Three people in a beach chair (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Bockwoldt)

    5 scientific explanations for why summer holidays are so exhausting

    Heat makes people aggressive

    Talking about fights: The heat probably doesn't help either. American researchers found that football players were more ruthless on extremely hot days. If you found you or the people around you were more irritable this summer, blame it on the heat wave.

  • Couple on a tropical beach (haveseen - Fotolia.com)

    5 scientific explanations for why summer holidays are so exhausting

    Holidays can make you dumber

    Another study demonstrated something we perhaps all feared: Doing nothing makes you stupid. Some study participants lost 20 IQ points after days of idleness. Apparently the brain takes its own vacation. However, people who are active during their vacations come back home with a higher IQ.

  • Tourist at Michelangelo square, Florence (picture alliance/Arco Images)

    5 scientific explanations for why summer holidays are so exhausting

    The Stendhal syndrome

    Yet some people overdo the intellectual input while on holiday. Too much sightseeing may lead to cultural overstimulation. The so-called Stendhal syndrome is named after the 19th century French author who first described feeling overwhelmed while discovering Florence's sights. He wasn't the only one. The symptoms of this psychosomatic disorder include dizziness, rapid heartbeat and panic attacks.

    Author: Antje Binder (eg)


Best time of the year? No way! Nearly 20 percent of people aged between 30 and 44 cannot relax while on holiday. This is the conclusion of a Forsa survey. Some people can't completely forget work because their boss wants them to be available at all times. Others have stress with their family.

The holidays apparently also lead to a few extra pounds. More than 50 percent of all Germans gain weight during their vacation, usually one or two kilos, according to a representative survey by the travel site start.de. All that good food and drink has to go somewhere!

Different studies have looked into what makes a vacation so exhausting. Check out our High Five ranking above to find out more.

DW recommends

5 scientific explanations for why summer holidays are so exhausting

You've barely survived the holidays? You're not the only one. Studies show that the summer break isn't necessarily relaxing and even makes some people sick. (29.08.2018)  

5 untranslatable expressions of joy

What makes people happy? That differs from country to country, and from language to language. (21.08.2018)  

5 bikes that are bound to grab everyone's attention

European Bicycle Day (3.6.) will focus on the advantages and risks of this popular means of transport. The bicycle might have turned 200 last year, but the vehicle has taken unusual forms throughout its history. (02.05.2018)  

5 songs that accidentally became soccer anthems

Football anthems are chosen by fans — not the music industry. You'll hear these five songs in soccer stadiums around the world, though they originally had nothing to do with sports. (03.07.2018)  

5 activities you probably didn't know hold world championships

From air guitaring to extreme ironing, there are odd world championships all over the world. But winning isn't always top priority - most of them are about the joy of being silly. (22.01.2016)  

Related content

Symbolbild Paar Pärchen

5 scientific explanations for why summer holidays are so exhausting 29.08.2018

You've barely survived the holidays? You're not the only one. Studies show that the summer break isn't necessarily relaxing and even makes some people sick.

Hugh Grant

5 European stars who truly hate Christmas 12.12.2017

Some of them contributed to the romantic spirit of the Christmas season, like Hugh Grant in "Love Actually." But that doesn't mean the actor enjoys Christmas... and he's not alone.

Advertisement

Kino

Filmplakat Gundermann (Pandora Film)

Brilliant Biopic: Dresen’s "Gundermann"

Gerhard "Gundi" Gundermann: singer-songwriter, backhoe operator, communist. Someone who wanted to make the GDR a better place, but who ultimately got entangled in the state security’s spy system. A barnstorming portrait by director Andreas Dresen. 

News

British author V.S. Naipaul

Nobel Prize-winning author V. S. Naipaul dies at 85

V.S. Naipaul, the Nobel Prize-winning British author who analyzed postcolonialism, has died in London. The Trinidad-born son of an Indian civil servant and Oxford graduate wrote the best-seller A House for Mr. Biswas. 

Music

2018 MTV Video Music Awards (Getty Images/M. Eisman)

Power women rule at the MTV Awards

Camila Cabello and Cardi B were the big winners at the MTV Music Awards. But an old friend stole the show, and she was celebrated by the audience like a pioneer: J.Lo is back. 

Arts.21

Die Tanz Kompanie STREB mit ihrer Show SEA (Singular Extreme Actions) (Ralph Alswang)

Tanz im August: Exquisite fusion

Berlin's international contemporary dance festival pushes the edge of the envelope in 2018, pairing ballet with impressive stunts – as daring dancers and muscular acrobats cheat gravity on stage. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel Call of Duty WWII (Sledgehammer Games)

Video games set in Germany

With the Gamescom underway in Cologne through August 25, here's an exploration of video games set in Germany. There aren't that many.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  