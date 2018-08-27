5 reasons why you should be happy the holidays are over

Best time of the year? No way! Nearly 20 percent of people aged between 30 and 44 cannot relax while on holiday. This is the conclusion of a Forsa survey. Some people can't completely forget work because their boss wants them to be available at all times. Others have stress with their family.

The holidays apparently also lead to a few extra pounds. More than 50 percent of all Germans gain weight during their vacation, usually one or two kilos, according to a representative survey by the travel site start.de. All that good food and drink has to go somewhere!

Different studies have looked into what makes a vacation so exhausting. Check out our High Five ranking above to find out more.