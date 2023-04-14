  1. Skip to content
Are You a Psychopath?

56 minutes ago

Psychopaths. We may know them primarily as serial killers in Hollywood movies. But very few psychopaths actually kill people; most are living quietly among us.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OJ60

Between one and two per cent of the world’s population are regarded as psychopathic.

Dokumentation
Image: NDR/DW

Ted Bundy came across as charming and engaging. But he abducted and killed many young women in the U.S.. It can, however, be assumed that people like him are isolated cases. But almost each and every one of us knows someone with psychopathic traits. How can we distinguish between dangerous and harmless psychopaths -- and protect ourselves?

 

Dokumentation
Image: NDR/DW

Psychopathy is a complex personality disorder and to date, little is known about its causes. But the psychopathy checklist can help in its identification. In the 1980s, the American neuroscientist James Fallon carried out brain scans on criminals and found that anatomical patterns in their brain correlated with psychopathic tendencies.

 

Dokumentation
Image: NDR/DW

But what about those who never commit a crime? Martin Rettenberger, a criminologist from Wiesbaden, is interested in what’s known as "successful" psychopaths who live a regular life. One of them is the American attorney M. E. Thomas, who underwent treatment after being diagnosed as a psychopath and has since then been able to lead a stable social and professional life.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SUN 23.04.2023 – 00:00 UTC
SUN 23.04.2023 – 14:30 UTC
SUN 23.04.2023 – 20:30 UTC
MON 24.04.2023 – 01:15 UTC
MON 24.04.2023 – 05:02 UTC 
WED 26.04.2023 – 17:30 UTC 

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 23.04.2023 – 09:30 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Ruslama Danilkina is seen in the park

Ukraine war: 'I wanted to do something to help my country'

Conflicts7 hours ago
