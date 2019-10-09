360 video: Wartburg Castle

Why is Wartburg Castle in Eisenach so famous? The castle has always been a focus of German history, partly because the great church reformer Martin Luther translated the New Testament into German here. At that time it was a revolution that changed the country! Because it made the Bible accessible to all Germans who could read. His translation contributed significantly to the creation of a uniform German language.

The beginnings of the castle date back to the 11th century. It was rebuilt and extended again and again. Its present appearance did not emerge until the 19th century.

There is much to discover here! Take a 360-degree tour and wander through the castle courtyard. Take a look at the Elizabeth Bower and other historical rooms where the Counts of Thuringia once lived.

Put on virtual reality (VR) glasses or move your smartphone in the direction that you want to look. If you are using a PC, open the video and move the image section with the mouse.