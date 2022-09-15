 1953 - The Coronation of Elizabeth II. | Highlights | DW | 16.09.2022

Highlights

1953 - The Coronation of Elizabeth II.

On June 2, 1953, over 30 million television viewers across Europe tuned in to watch the coronation of Elizabeth II, who was just 27 at the time.

The coronation service fell into six parts and took place in front of 8,251 spectators at Westminster Abbey.

It was a shining moment for European television, as stations across multiple time zones managed to coordinate their broadcast simultaneously. It was a true feat for the time, especially considering that many surrounding the queen, particularly Prime Minister Winston Churchill, were decidedly against televising the ceremony.


Why were they? And were the high costs that the technical infrastructure for 20 cameras demanded actually justified?

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 19.09.2022 – 18:15 UTC
MON 19.09.2022 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 20.09.2022 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 20.09.2022 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 20.09.2022 – 12:30 UTC
TUE 20.09.2022 – 21:30 UTC
WED 21.09.2022 – 07:30 UTC
WED 21.09.2022 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

TUE 20.09.2022 – 09:15 UTC
WED 21.09.2022 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

