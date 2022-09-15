1953 - The Coronation of Elizabeth II.

The coronation service fell into six parts and took place in front of 8,251 spectators at Westminster Abbey.

It was a shining moment for European television, as stations across multiple time zones managed to coordinate their broadcast simultaneously. It was a true feat for the time, especially considering that many surrounding the queen, particularly Prime Minister Winston Churchill, were decidedly against televising the ceremony.



Why were they? And were the high costs that the technical infrastructure for 20 cameras demanded actually justified?

