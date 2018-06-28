15 years of Euromaxx: This what our viewers look like!

Euromaxx is already 15 years old and regularly provides its viewers with topics related to lifestyle in Europe. Many of you have long accompanied us as loyal viewers. For our birthday we wished for a special present from you: We wanted to know who our spectators are. Many of you have sent us a photo showing how you watch Euromaxx. Thank you very much! We were very happy to get to know our fans a little better.



Unfortunately, only one viewer can win our anniversary gift package: It's Jude Gomes from Mumbai in India. He gets our set with the Euromaxx watch, the "50 kitchens, one city" book and more. Congratulations. And keep on watching!