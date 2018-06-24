 10 places Germans like to hang out in the summer | Meet the Germans | DW | 27.06.2018

Meet the Germans

10 places Germans like to hang out in the summer

School's out and work is slow. If they're not off traveling the world, here's where you'll find many Germans during the mild mid-year months.

  • A man tending his small garden, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul

    10 places Germans like to hang out in the summer

    At their small garden plots

    Known as a Schrebergarten, many urban-dwellers have a small garden plot outside the city where they can grow vegetables, relax, BBQ and enjoy the greenery. Germany's nearly 1 million garden plots - which began in the early 19th century to feed the poor - are strictly regulated. You may build a small house on your less than 400-square-meter plot but you can't move in and a portion must be planted.

  • Spaghetti ice cream in Eiscafe Arcobaleno, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender

    10 places Germans like to hang out in the summer

    At the local Italian ice cream parlor

    There are well over 5,000 ice cream parlors in Germany and many are family-run by Italian immigrants. During the summer, you often have to wait for a table on the terrace. Besides just scooping popular flavors like vanilla, stracciatella and hazelnut, many parlors offer specialty dishes including "spaghetti ice cream." The sweet stuff is pressed into noodle form and topped with strawberry sauce.

  • Large swimming pool in Nuremberg, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/D. Karmann

    10 places Germans like to hang out in the summer

    In the public outdoor pool

    There are some 7,000 public swimming pools in Germany and over half of them are so-called "free pools" - Freibäder. No, they're not free of charge; they're dubbed "free" because they located outdoors rather than in a hall (Hallenbad). While indoor pools are open all year, the Freibad is particularly popular during the summer months.

  • Four people swimming in Chiemsee, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa

    10 places Germans like to hang out in the summer

    At the lake

    Though it's landlocked on three sides, Germany is home to countless lakes and many of them are suitable for swimming and boating. The Chiemsee lake in Germany's southeastern-most corner has good water quality and stretches of sandy beaches, which makes it particularly popular among summer swimmers and sunbathers. It's also Germany's third-largest lake - so it's never too overcrowded on peak days.

  • Splash! Festival, Copyright: DW/A. S. Brändlin

    10 places Germans like to hang out in the summer

    At a music festival

    Summer is the season for music lovers in Germany. There's a festival practically every weekend - from rap to reggae. The photo is from Splash!, the country's largest hip hop festival, which takes place at an outdoor industrial museum. Wacken Open Air, the world's biggest heavy metal festival, and Hurricane, featuring alternative to mainstream sounds, are also highlights.

  • Tourists at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/B.V. Jutrczenka

    10 places Germans like to hang out in the summer

    Exploring Berlin

    Over 12 million people visited Berlin last year, with nearly 40 percent coming from abroad. That means quite a few Germans journey to the capital as well. During the summer months, during school break, it's an opportunity to show young people from less urban regions where the government works - and do some serious shopping, of course. While Berlin winters are harsh, its summers tend to be sunny.

  • Hirschgarten Biergarten in Munich, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa

    10 places Germans like to hang out in the summer

    In the Biergarten

    In 1812, Bavaria's King Maximilian I ruled that beer gardens could be set up in Munich for the first time, and the garden near the Augustinerkeller is considered the oldest. But since then, the outdoor pubs have become common all over the country and are a popular summer pastime after work and on weekends. With 8,000 seats, the Hirschgarten Biergarten in Munich (pictured) is the country's largest.

  • People with 3D glasses at the cinema, Copyright: Colourbox

    10 places Germans like to hang out in the summer

    At the movies

    Visits to German cinemas have risen from 127.3 million in 2005 to 139.2 million in 2015 - largely due to new technology like 3D films. On particularly hot days, movie theaters are a needed refuge from the heat, and are a way to kill time on days off. Blockbusters like "The Legend of Tarzan," "Independence Day 2" and "Ghostbusters" have all opened in Germany this summer.

  • Ahr bike path, Copyright: Foto: Ahrtal-Tourismus Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler e.V.

    10 places Germans like to hang out in the summer

    On their bikes

    Germany is strewn with an extensive network of cycling paths that get extra use during the summer. They lead bikers into woods (like the Bavarian Forest), urban jungles (like the cycling "Autobahn" across the Ruhr region), and through agricultural delights, like the Ahr Valley path pictured here. The region is known for its hillside vineyards and red wine.

  • Beach on Mallorca, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/J.Stratenschulte

    10 places Germans like to hang out in the summer

    On the beach in Germany's '17th state'

    The Spanish island of Mallorca is often referred to as Germany's 17th state. Indeed, for millions of German vacationers - who lovingly refer to the sunny, sandy isle as "Malle" - it's practically a second home. For over 30,000 Germans, it is their home. That means visitors are bound to find all the comforts of home - from German-speaking staff to their favorite wurst - without the dreary weather.

    Author: Kate Müser


In the summer, everything slows down noticeably in Germany. Offices are calmer with co-workers on vacation, the roads are less crowded, and people smile a bit more often (when they're not licking the ice cream cone in their hand).

So when there's a little bit less work to be done in June, July and August, what do Germans do when they're not fulfilling their reputation as travel "Weltmeister"? We've compiled a list of places where Germans tend to spend their extra time in the summer.

For quirky German expressions that are useful during the warmer season, click through the gallery below. For more about German culture, language and lifestyle, visit dw.com/meetthegermans.

  • Woman with a laptop on the beach, Copyright: Sergey Peterman/Fotolia

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    Urlaubsreif

    After months of hard work, you're more than ready for a vacation. In German, you would literally be "vacation ripe." Quick, get that bikini on before you start feeling like a plump tomato. And if you really need a break from the office, then it's probably best to leave that laptop at home.

  • Airplane taking off, Copyright: picture-alliance/Chromorange/C. Bodlaj

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    Fernweh / Heimweh

    Do you suffer from "distance pain"? That means you want to travel to a far-off land so badly it hurts. Germans are known for being world travel champs (though the Chinese surpassed them in 2012), but what happens when you're abroad and miss your mom's homemade sauerkraut? Then you have Heimweh: "home pain," or homesickness.

  • Tourist resort on Crete, Greece, Copyright: picture-alliance/zb/A. Lander

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    All-In Urlaub

    Vacation time is relaxing when you don't have to cook - and don't even have to go to the trouble of looking for a restaurant. When all your meals (and often drinks) are included in your one-price resort stay, it's called an All-In Urlaub, or all-inclusive vacation. While Germans otherwise love long words, they often shorten English terms. The German term Pauschalurlaub is also commonly used here.

  • Traveler with a stomach ache, Copyright: Imago

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    Reiserücktrittsversicherung

    In many ways, Germans like to play things safe and be prepared. If you want to book a vacation early, but there's a chance something might come up - like an illness or a political crisis in your destination country — it's a good idea to buy insurance that will guarantee a refund if you cancel. The German word for that is a real tongue twister that literally means "travel withdrawal insurance."

  • Traffic jam near Cologne, Copyright: picture alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    Stau

    Germany's 16 states stagger their schools' six-week summer breaks so that the entire country isn't traveling all at once during the summer months. But traffic jams — Stau — still tend to break out on the first and last weekend of each state's school break. It's a good idea to travel mid-week. Since fewer people commute to work in the summer, the city roads are noticeably clearer then.

  • Wörlitz Park near Dessau, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    Sommerfrische

    Meaning "summer freshness," Sommerfrische is a more or less outdated term from the 19th century. In their German dictionary, the Brothers Grimm defined it as the desire of urban dwellers to flee to the countryside for a refreshing break during the summer months. That was a common practice among the nobility of the time. Back then, sewage systems were lacking, making cities less fresh in the heat.

  • Borneo orangutan in Indonesia, Copyright: picture-alliance/WILDLIFE

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    Affenhitze

    It's so hot outside that you're sweating like a pig. In that situation, Germans would put another animal into the mix: an ape. This Borneo orangutan in Indonesia seems to be dealing with the Affenhitze ("ape heat") quite well by finding a shady spot in the treetops.

  • Beach chairs on Usedom, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    Sonnenstich

    If you can't find shelter in a tree like an ape, then you'd better find another shady spot. Otherwise you risk getting a "sun sting," or a Sonnenstich. Symptoms include dizziness, fatigue, dehydration and the inability to think straight. These chairs, which are typical for Germany's northern beaches, are intended to block the wind — but on particularly warm days, they'll also prevent a sunstroke.

  • Boy jumping into a pool, Copyright: picture-alliance/ZB/J. Woitas

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    Freibad

    There are some 7,000 public swimming pools in Germany and over half of them are so-called "free pool" — Freibäder. No, they're not free of charge; they're dubbed "free" because they located outdoors rather than in a hall (Hallenbad). While indoor pools are open all year, the Freibad is particularly popular during the summer months.

  • Pickles, Copyright: picture-alliance/Andreas Franke

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    Sauregurkenzeit

    Summer is "pickle time" — or Sauregurkenzeit in Germany. No, people here don't eat more pickles this time of year. Instead, the term dates back to the 18th century when it referred to times when food was scarce and pickles were all that was left. Later it was adapted to refer to times with little work. With parliament out of session, journalists in particular often call summer Sauregurkenzeit.

  • Fall jogger, Copyright: Matthias Rietschel/dapd

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    Altweibersommer

    Wouldn't it be wonderful if summer lasted forever? Some years early fall brings a stretch of sunny days, too. What we'd call Indian summer in English is Altweibersommer in German. At first glance, the term literally seems to mean "old hag summer," but "weiber" is more likely derived from the word for weave, refering to the spider webs that become more prevalent as summer merges into autumn.

    Author: Kate Müser


Meet the Germans  

10 expressions for traveling in Germany that you won't find in a guide book

Planning a trip to Germany? Then learn these useful expressions first. They might just be more helpful than your travel guide. (01.08.2016)  

11 German expressions you need for the summer

It's summer in Germany. That means people go on vacation, jump into their local pool and enjoy the warm sun. Here are 11 German words you might hear often this time of year. (27.07.2016)  

10 things you won't find at a German grill party

Want to grill like a German? Then bury your clichés. Germans probably don't throw BBQ parties like you think they do. Here are 10 things to stay clear of when throwing the perfect German grill party. (14.07.2016)  

8 ways you know it's summer in Germany

Since the sun doesn't always shine during the summer in Germany, here are other ways to identify the best season of the year. (05.07.2016)  

10 places Germans like to hang out in the summer  

11 German expressions you need for the summer  

TWITTER HEADER Symbolbild Sommer Hitze

11 German expressions you need for the summer 27.06.2018

It's summer in Germany. That means people go on vacation, jump into their local pool and enjoy the warm sun. Here are 11 German words you might hear often this time of year.

Strandkorb Insel Usedom

11 German expressions you need for the summer 27.06.2018

It's summer in Germany. That means people go on vacation, jump into their local pool and enjoy the warm sun. Here are 11 German words you might hear often this time of year.

07 BG Das erwartet uns im Juni

A brief history of humanity's fascination for the summer solstice 20.06.2018

For thousands of years, people have celebrated the summer solstice, or midsummer day. Nowadays, it's easy to explain what it's about, but in prehistoric times, this natural phenomenon seemed to be a mystery to people.

