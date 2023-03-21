It's common to use a dog name that has one or two syllables and ends with a vowel. But, says Joanna Nurzyńska from Dogabel, a doggy daycare in Berlin, it doesn't guarantee that a dog will automatically respond to your call. "Whatever you teach a dog is what they listen to. It's easier to yell ‘Bruunnoo,' but if you teach your dog to return with 'come back here' they will react to that as well,"